We do think they have to be more aggressive cutting their leverage though.

We think the shares can be bought here ($2.50-$2.65) benefiting from a fantastic yield (15%).

Amazingly, even after slashing the dividend in half the yield is still well into double digit territory (and somewhat higher still on the preferred shares).

While the company still has a large debt, they do generate a lot of excess free cash flow which enables them to decrease leverage further from the present 4.3x level.

The company was buffeted by the crash in energy prices but swift management action in Q2 managed to turn the situation around.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) is a curious company. The non-surprising part is that its revenues have been plunging with the crisis in shale prices and production volumes. Fellow SA contributor Daniel Thurecht wrote this as recently as June 15 this year:

Given that their aforementioned free cash flow after distribution payments is likely to be minimal, they also have minimal scope to deleverage during the foreseeable future.

Indeed, this isn't a pretty picture:

Data by YCharts

How things have changed in such a short while. Q2 saw a strong recovery and the company managed to produce huge amounts of cash with which it pays outsized dividends on both their regular shares as well as the preferred shares (which are almost hidden away), even if the dividend on the regulars has been cut in half. What's more, the improvements seem sustainable.

Q2 results

These came in better than expected:

Net income of $29.8M

Adjusted-EBITDA of $255.1M

Cash from operations of $134.8M

Excess free cash flow (after paying dividend) of $72M

That excess cash flow allows for the leverage to decline to 4.3x (debt/adjusted-EBITDA), down from 4.6x at the end of Q1. Where did the good results come from, well, here is the earnings PR:

Increased Permian segment profit by approximately 35% for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2020, through a combination of volume growth, cost reductions, commodity price improvements, and opportunistic margin opportunities captured by EnLink's crude oil storage assets.

The rest of the improvement comes from cost cutting, a dividend slash and a big reduction in CapEx, see below.

There is also the prospect for a new significant customer in the form of BKV in Q4 and they are on schedule to acquire acreage from Devon Energy (DVN), from Q2CC):

We have spoken both with Devon and several times now with BKV, we're beginning to build a strong relationship with BKV who will be our new customer hopefully in the fourth quarter of this year according to or pursuant to their current plans.

Guidance for 2020

Adjusted-EBITDA of $950M-$1025M

Excess free cash flow: meet or exceed the high-end of the previously guided $260M-$280M range.

Net loss (GAAP) of $123M-$222M.

The EBITDA guidance is flat for the rest of the year despite the volumes increasing in Permian with the Tiger plant coming online, but this is counterbalanced by volume declines in North Texas and Oklahoma.

The large gap between net income and adjusted-EBITDA is almost entirely the result of depreciation and amortization, which amounted to $158.2M in Q2 alone, and net interest expense ($55.2M in Q2). There also were $354.5M in impairments in Q1.

Cash

Management argues that their priority is to maintain liquidity, so let's first look at how they are producing that:

Data by YCharts

That isn't too bad, it certainly looks a whole lot better than the first graph above. But here are a few reasons how the company manages the situation:

Operational cash flow ($134.8M in Q2) was helped by changes in working capital (totaling $77.5M in Q2).

One also has to account for the cash distribution to the (series B&C) preferred, which was $22.8M in Q2.

They have twice cut the dividend, by roughly 50%

They have drastically cut CapEx

There has been aggressive cost cutting which will get OpEx run-rate down by $120M in 2020.

Of their four properties, three turned cash-flow positive and there are further increases foreseen:

Louisiana generated $54M in free cash flow and is expected to increase this in H2.

Oklahoma produced $96M of free cash flow in Q2 and will continue to generate significant amounts in H2.

North Texas generated $66M in free cash flow in Q2 and since there will be no drilling activity in H2, this bounty stream will continue.

The Permian produced no free cash flow in Q2 but the completion of the Tiger plant will change this into positive free cash flow in H2.

The company produced $72M excess free cash flow in Q2, up 64% sequentially and so this will rise further in H2. This will enable the company to meet or exceed the high-end of its guidance ($260M-$280M) for the year.

Maintaining liquidity gives you options:

Deleverage

Pay huge dividends and/or buy back shares

Go on an M&A spree

The company expects leverage to stay roughly where it is (4.3x) in H2 while it might consider buying back shares and/or initiate tuck-in M&A activities. The latter face a high bar, given the company's high free cash flow yield, in excess of 20%. But here is what management had to say on that (Q2CC):

The good news is we believe that we have opportunities that are right around our platform today that do meet those thresholds and that are competitive with buying back our stock, which we think is a better long-term answer.

From the 8-K:

Dividend

On the dividend:

Data by YCharts

That dividend yield in the graph is no longer correct but the yield today is still well above 10% (at roughly 14% at pixel time). That is still an extraordinary yield by any means.

The dividend yield is even somewhat higher on the preferred shares, we refer to the article by SA contributor Richard Lejeune for this.

CapEx

On the CapEx, hasn't really risen in relation to revenues, despite the fall in the latter:

Data by YCharts

CapEx came in at just $58M in Q2, down 60% from Q1 and it's not done yet as it will decline further in H2 with the completion of the Tiger plant, of which the vast majority of the $60M investment is already done. On the remaining CapEx (Q2CC):

We expect the remainder of capital this year to be spent on well connects and gathering infrastructure, with total capital for the year coming in around the midpoint of our guidance range of $190 million to $250 million.

Can this decrease in CapEx be sustained? Well, management argues that the company has three CapEx light cash flow rich properties, Permian is growth property requiring CapEx.

But even the Permian will turn cash flow positive when the Tiger plant is completed, according to management (in Q2 it was cash flow neutral).

OpEx

But the most impressive improvements are on the OpEx side, a pretty dramatic improvement:

Data by YCharts

Management was somehow able to squeeze another $20M out of OpEx, taking the total cost reduction for the year to $120M, and it argues that most of it is cutting fixed cost, that is, it is pretty sustainable.

Debt

On the debt:

Data by YCharts

The debt has been rising because the free cash flow frequently hasn't been enough to cover their distribution coverage. In Q2 they produced excess free cash flow (after paying the dividend) of $72M and this is expected to rise to $280M+ for the year, but of course the dividend has been cut by 50%.

The only near-term debt maturity is $850M of the company's term loan which is due in December 2021. With the amount of excess free cash flow the company is generating there should be no problem in refinancing it.

In fact, 37% of the company's bonds are not maturing for 20 years or more. The company repurchased $57M of its outstanding senior notes, resulting in a net gain of approximately $27M.

We wonder why, with all the excess free cash flow they are generating, they are not buying back more debt in the coming quarters (they seem to have no intention of doing this as they ARE guiding leverage unchanged for H2 and it comes only third on their list of priorities after maintaining liquidity and addressing debt maturity).

However, the company has in excess of $200M in interest payments a year, we think deleveraging would increase the margin of safety, even if there really seems to be little immediate risk for the company (Q2CC):

First, approximately 94% of gross margin earned to date in 2020 comes from fixed fee contracts, which provides much needed visibility and stability of cash flows, especially in this environment. Second, 85% of our second quarter revenues were generated by counterparties with investment-grade ratings or parties who have provided us security.

Is there a catch?

Well, there is the GIP III fund (Global Infrastructure Partners) borrowed $1B to invest $3.125B in Enlink in July 2018. After a simplification, this turned out to be 46.1% of the company.

The equity part of GIP is now almost wiped out and it has pledged its equity interest in Enlink as part of the collateral for the credit facility. If GIP defaults on that credit facility, the lender could seize GIP's stake in Enlink and sell it to recover the loan.

Since this hasn't happened, we must assumed that the credit facility has been renegotiated but the risks now seem to reside in a possibly conflicted board with respect to how to run the company, from sl-advisors:

ENLC's operating agreement gives GIP an extreme asymmetric position over public holders through its role as managing member. It may have backfired on them. This blog regularly chronicles management self-dealing (see Blackstone and Tallgrass Discredit the MLP Model for example). Growing concerns of abuse and unethical (if legal) behavior have likely caused generalist investors to avoid ENLC, because of GIP's power to similarly exploit other investors. GIP's selective rights and canceled obligations have probably hurt ENLC's stock price.

From the 2019 10-K:

GIP owns approximately 45.9% of ENLC's outstanding common units as of February 19, 2020 and controls the Managing Member, which has sole responsibility for conducting our business and managing our operations. Our Managing Member and its affiliates, including GIP, have conflicts of interest with us and limited duties to us and may favor their own interests to your detriment.

And they specify a list of risks after that passage, but so far we're not aware of these risks are actually materializing, but it is something to keep in mind.

Conclusion

What is not to like? The company has slashed CapEx and OpEx, and despite slashing its dividend the yield is still comfortably in double digits (and even higher on the preferred shares).

Management argues that the OpEx declines are sustainable and CapEx is going to decline even more as the Tiger plant nears completion. And after paying dividends, the company figures it will produce between $260M to $280M in excess free cash flow, leading to further deleveraging (or at least opening the possibility).

One can ask questions about the sustainability to spend so little on CapEx, are they cutting corners here? It's hard to tell. In any case, the biggest improvements of liquidity, with which management seems obsessed, come from the decline in the dividend as well as OpEx.

We wonder why, with all the excess free cash flow they are generating, they are not buying back debt. We think the shares can be bought here around $2.50-$2.65, you get a pretty good yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.