German-based online food delivery service provider Delivery Hero SE (OTCPK:DLVHF) is a firm that may look like a less-than-enticing investment prospect at first glance, particularly at its current valuation. Nonetheless, there are factors that argue for considering it favorably as a potential holding at some point in the future.

To be fair, a food delivery company that has yet to turn a profit - let alone pay a dividend - would not be an ideal candidate for many prospective investors. Indeed, these negative aspects left observers in Germany befuddled when Delivery Hero was listed on the Deutscher Aktienindex, or DAX (DAX) in late August of this year.

Many thought it was curious to permit an unprofitable company that provides no shareholder income to sit in the index of Germany's thirty largest listed companies. The fact that Delivery Hero divested its German-based businesses in 2018 and has no business operations in the country now, made the decision more curious still.

However, unlike the S&P 500 (SPY), there is no profitability hurdle to clear for inclusion in the DAX. Market value and share turnover are the criteria for inclusion, and on both counts, Delivery Hero is very well qualified - at the close of the market on 09/18/2020, it has a market capitalization of €18.11 billion ($21.44 billion), with the stock trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at €91.80 ($108.69) per share under the symbol DHER, more than three times as much as it traded for three years ago.

In July 2017, Delivery Hero traded for under €30 per share on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. At the close of the market on 09/18/2020, it traded at €91.80 per share. Chart generated by TradingView.

Delivery Hero has elected to focus on emerging markets and on acquisitions for growth - its 2016 acquisition of German online food marketplace FoodPanda from Rocket Internet SE (OTC:RCKZF) expanded its presence into twenty new countries across the Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. Its March 2019, purchase of Zomato Media's UAE delivery business for $172 million and its recent acquisition of Dubai-based online grocery marketplace InstaShop for €270 million ($319.69 million) further entrench its position in the Middle East and North Africa. A revenue breakdown for Q2 2020 illustrates the importance of the Middle East and Asia for Delivery Hero.

Segment Revenue (€) Revenue ($) Americas 57 million 67.49 million Asia 280 million 331.53 million Europe 76 million 89.99 million Middle East and North Africa 166 million 196.55 million Total 579 million 685.56 million

Figures collated from Q2 2020 presentation available on Delivery Hero's investor relations page.

Why the focus on emerging markets? Most food-delivery firms do not own the restaurants they deliver food from, or directly employ the delivery workers needed to ensure the customers receive what they order. In short, what the firm earns has to be split with the restaurant and the delivery worker, which eats into profits. In developing markets, order sizes are large and delivery worker's wages are small - these factors make the business profitable in developing markets to a degree that they simply are not in developed markets.

The 2016 acquisition of FoodPanda strengthened Delivery Hero's market presence. Image provided by Inside Retail Asia.

The acquisitions also serve the purpose of consolidating market share, a trend that can be seen among competitors such as U.K. firm Just Eat (OTC:JSTLF) and Dutch company Takeaway, which agreed to a merger in February this year to form Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF) (OTCPK:TKAYY). The combined European group subsequently bought U.S. competitor Grubhub (GRUB) for $7.3 billion. Delivery Hero has been no slouch in this regard, as can be seen from the acquisitions outlined above, and the size and scale which such acquisitions provide in developed markets may provide a decent competitive advantage going forward.

However, none of this means that Delivery Hero should be bought at any price - and its forward price-to-sales ratio of 7.45 makes it significantly overvalued relative to its sector average of 1.06 and to the S&P 500 average of 0.96. And while its revenues have increased dramatically, its lack of profitability - even taking acquisitions into account - suggests that it currently cannot justify its current valuation.

Year Revenue (€) Revenue ($) Net Income (€) Net Income ($) 2015 166.16 million 196.74 million -236.17 million -279.63 million 2016 289.91 million 343.27 million -183.8 million -217.63 million 2017 453.7 million 537.20 million -329.4 million -390.02 million 2018 665.1 million 787.51 million -273.1 million -323.36 million 2019 1.24 billion 1.47 billion -688.9 million -815.69 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on Delivery Hero's investor relations page.

The half-year results for the current financial year do not weaken this conclusion, with revenue of €957.5 million ($1.13 billion) and net income of -€442.5 million ($523.94 million). While COVID-19 certainly had an impact on operations (though total revenue increased year-on-year by 93.7%), the firm's lack of profitability is an issue that pre-dates COVID-19, and the competitive threat from rivals such as Just Eat Takeaway.com will stymie efforts to improve this issue.

In summary, Delivery Hero has decent prospects given its canny focus on emerging markets and its pursuit of acquisitions. However, its lack of profitability and ability to come out on top in the race for market consolidation are issues that cannot be overlooked and call into question its ability to justify its current valuation. Consequently, Delivery Hero is not a buy at this time, but it may be worth keeping an eye on in the event of a significant pullback.

