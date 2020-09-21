The company has a high debt load, and the market is pricing in a dividend cut. Management may cut the dividend to focus on debt reduction.

Article Thesis

Midstream company Energy Transfer (ET) is the owner of very valuable and basically irreplaceable infrastructure that is needed to service the energy needs of the US. At the same time, the company is holding large amounts of debt, which is why many investors worry about the company's future.

There is a clear path to a future where Energy Transfer is free cash flow positive even after making its distributions, thus the dividend will not necessarily get cut. In this article, I will nevertheless take a look at different scenarios that could occur should management decide to cut the dividend. It looks like Energy Transfer may be a winning investment at current bombed-out prices even if they decide to cut the dividend meaningfully.

Those that buy at current prices would likely still see a quite sizeable income stream, even in a scenario where the dividend gets cut by a lot - which is not at all guaranteed.

Energy Transfer As An Owner Of Irreplaceable Infrastructure

Oil is dirty, and burning it increases the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere, which contributes to global warming. Naturally, many don't seem to like the industry and anything related to it. At the same time, however, oil is essential for our way of life - without it, there would be no cars, no ships, no aircraft, no plastics, goods couldn't be moved from A to B.

A world without oil and oil-derived products would be a disaster for the wealth and well-being of most, and that will likely not change in the foreseeable future. 50 or 100 years from now, the world may well have stopped to use oil and related products, but for the coming decades, it looks like demand and production will actually go up. OPEC forecasts that oil demand will continue to rise through at least 2040, i.e. for the next 20 years.

Demand drivers will include growing living standards in many of the emerging countries of the world, where a growing amount of consumers buys bigger homes, starts traveling via aircraft, buys cars, etc.

If more oil is being consumed, that oil, of course, has to be produced. And once it has been produced, it has to be shipped to markets where it is needed. This gets us to Energy Transfer and its asset base, which includes pipelines, terminals, tanks, export facilities, etc. These assets are needed, whether we like it or not - without them, there is no gasoline, no kerosene, no heating oil.

Energy Transfer does not only move and handle oil, but also refined products and natural gas. Oil is the most controversial product that the company handles, however, which is why we wanted to show that even this seemingly most "dangerous" part of the company will remain in place for many years. Demand for natural gas is forecasted to grow as well, thus the need for these assets will not decline, either.

Building out new oil & gas infrastructure, especially large pipelines, is quite hard, as politicians and authorities increase the hurdles for new projects regularly. This is not necessarily bad for pipeline companies, however. It means that growth projects will likely dwindle down, but at the same time, this means that existing pipelines are becoming more and more irreplaceable. When no new major pipeline can be built, every gallon of oil has to be moved through existing pipes, which makes those quite valuable.

Due to the fact that growth spending slows down, companies also generate rising free cash flows, which will help them focus on reducing debt and/or strengthen shareholder returns. A slow or even no-growth industry can still generate attractive returns for shareholders, showcased by the tremendous returns big tobacco has delivered, despite the fact that smoking rates have been declining for decades:

Over the last fifty years, since 1970, Altria (NYSE:MO) has delivered a total return of 2.64 million percent - $1 invested in 1970 is worth $26,400 today. This was possible despite the fact that the industry essentially was a no-growth industry the whole time. I'm not saying that the same returns will be available from midstream players (in all likelihood, they are not), but this little example still shows that investors shouldn't confuse industry growth with total returns.

We can thus sum up that Energy Transfer's assets will remain needed for decades, as our economy and way of life require vast amounts of both oil and gas, whether we like it or not. The fact that new pipelines are hard (or almost impossible) to build due to increasing regulation makes existing pipelines more valuable, and last but not least, an industry with low or no growth can still provide (very) attractive returns if the circumstances are right.

Energy Transfer's 20% Dividend Yield

Whenever a stock is offering a dividend yield that seems too high to be true, investors should ask themselves whether that dividend really is reliable or not. In Energy Transfer's case, with the dividend yield standing at 20% right now, it looks like the market is pricing in a significant dividend cut.

We can say that Energy Transfer thus could be able to maintain its dividend, as the company will be able to fully finance its dividend payments at the current level starting in 2021. More on that can be read here, in an article by fellow author Daniel Thurecht. However, we'd note that the CEO of Energy Transfer, while owning a lot of shares, also has a proven penchant for being aggressive and favoring growth. Thus, the dividend being well covered in the future doesn't necessarily mean he will not cut it at some future date in order to deploy cash flows in other ways.

In order to be conservative, let's still assume that the company will cut its payout. We can then play out some scenarios to see what the results could look like over the next couple of years.

Scenario 1: A 60% Dividend Cut

If Energy Transfer were to cut its dividend by 60%, the dividend would stand at $0.49 per year per share going forward. This would equate to a dividend yield of 8.1% at current prices, i.e. still a quite high yield in today's environment. With annual dividend payments of $0.49 per share, Energy Transfer would pay out a total of $1.3 billion a year, based on a share count of 2.7 billion.

Energy Transfer plans to generate $10.4 billion in EBITDA this year. Management explains that EBITDA should grow meaningfully going forward. Let's assume that EBITDA will be $10.5 billion a year going forward, which would still be on the conservative side.

Adjusting this amount for cash interest payments ($1.2 billion a year) and maintenance capital expenditures ($600 million), and $200 million in income taxes (per YCharts), we get to cash flows of $8.5 billion that can be used for either growth capital expenditures or dividends, or a combination of both.

This assumes that working capital does not change, however, and that earnings from joint ventures are completely paid out to Energy Transfer (at its share). In reality, that is not always true, which is why cash flows have been somewhat lower than that in the past.

During 2019, for example, the difference between EBITDA and cash from operations was $2.6 billion:

Data by YCharts

When we want to be conservative and calculate with the same difference going forward, and also adjust for maintenance capital expenditures (which are not yet accounted for in operating cash flows), Energy Transfer would have distributable cash flows of $7.3 billion in 2021. This is the amount that the company can spend on either dividend payments and/or growth capital expenditures this year without accessing debt markets.

From this recent presentation, we already know that next year's growth capital spending will be quite low, at just $1.3 billion, 28% lower than originally planned. This will result in free cash flows of $6.0 billion. If the dividend were reduced by 60%, to $0.49 per year, Energy Transfer would thus have $4.7 billion in left-over free cash flow on a go-forward basis.

We also know that free cash flow will be even higher in 2022 and beyond, as growth spending slows down to just $600 million a year.

Year FCF after dividend Debt BoY Debt EoY 2021 $4.7 billion $52 billion $47.3 billion 2022 $5.4 billion $47.3 billion $41.9 billion 2023 $5.4 billion $41.9 billion $36.5 billion 2024 $5.4 billion $36.5 billion $31.1 billion 2025 $5.4 billion $31.1 billion $25.7 billion

Note that this calculation would be on the conservative side, as it does not assume any EBITDA growth beyond 2021, despite some ongoing growth spending. It also does not yet account for interest expense savings, which would occur due to debt being paid down. And yet, we see that Energy Transfer could cut its debt load in half over the coming 4.5 years if the company decides to cut its dividend by 60%. Even in such a scenario, investors would still receive a dividend yield of 8% based on its current share price. Thanks to a huge reduction in the company's debt load, valuations for Energy Transfer's shares would likely improve, as the market would reward Energy Transfer for cleaning up its balance sheet.

Scenario 2: A 40% Dividend Cut

This scenario holds the same base assumptions for EBITDA and growth spending like the one laid out above, but the use of free cash flow changes. At a 40% dividend reduction, Energy Transfer would pay out $0.73 per share per year, for a dividend yield of 12% at current prices. Energy Transfer would still generate distributable cash flows of $7.3 billion a year starting in 2021, while dividend payments would total $2 billion a year. Deleveraging would look like this:

Year FCF after dividend Debt BoY Debt EoY 2021 $4.0 billion $52 billion $48.0 billion 2022 $4.7 billion $48.0 billion $43.3 billion 2023 $4.7 billion $43.3 billion $38.6 billion 2024 $4.7 billion $38.6 billion $33.9 billion 2025 $4.7 billion $33.9 billion $29.2 billion

We see that, if Energy Transfer cuts its payout by 40%, it could still pay down more than $20 billion of debt over the coming 4.5 years, while investors buying shares here would receive a very nice 12% yield.

Scenario 3: A 20% Dividend Cut

This scenario holds the same base assumptions for EBITDA and growth spending like the one laid out above, but the use of free cash flow changes. At a 20% dividend reduction, Energy Transfer would pay out $0.98 per share per year, for a dividend yield of 16% at current prices. Energy Transfer would still generate distributable cash flows of $7.3 billion a year starting in 2021, while dividend payments would total $2.6 billion a year. Deleveraging would look like this:

Year FCF after dividend Debt BoY Debt EoY 2021 $3.4 billion $52 billion $48.6 billion 2022 $4.1 billion $48.6 billion $44.5 billion 2023 $4.1 billion $44.5 billion $40.4 billion 2024 $4.1 billion $40.4 billion $36.3 billion 2025 $4.1 billion $36.3 billion $32.2 billion

We see that, if Energy Transfer cuts its payout by 20%, it could still pay down close to $20 billion of debt over the coming 4.5 years, although the debt reduction would be meaningfully less pronounced compared to a scenario where the dividend cut is steeper.

Scenario 4: No Cut

This scenario holds the same base assumptions for EBITDA and growth spending like the one laid out above, but the use of free cash flow changes. With no dividend reduction, Energy Transfer would continue to pay out $1.22 per share per year, for a dividend yield of 20% at current prices. Energy Transfer would generate distributable cash flows of $7.3 billion a year starting in 2021, while dividend payments would total $3.3 billion a year. Deleveraging would look like this:

Year FCF after dividend Debt BoY Debt EoY 2021 $2.7 billion $52 billion $49.3 billion 2022 $3.4 billion $49.3 billion $45.9 billion 2023 $3.4 billion $45.9 billion $42.5 billion 2024 $3.4 billion $42.5 billion $39.1 billion 2025 $3.4 billion $39.1 billion $35.7 billion

Energy Transfer would be able to pay down roughly one-third of its debt over the coming 4.5 years if it does not cut its dividend at all. This would still equate to some very meaningful progress in cleaning up its balance sheet, but not to the same extent as in other scenarios. However, investors would continue to receive a very high dividend yield of 20%.

Valuation Is Very Low

Looking at Energy Transfer's valuation, we see that shares are quite inexpensive relative to how those of its peers are valued:

Note: Investor Disparity is a Cash Flow Kingdom custom metric. It equals the difference in yield between what stock and bond investors are willing to accept (= Dividend Yield - Cost of Debt). When looked at relative to peers, this metric may point out firms where equity investors are thinking much differently about a firm's prospects than debt investors.

A Note On Preferreds

Those that see the common shares as too risky may want to look at preferred shares. Those trade under the tickers ETP.PC, ETP.PD, and ETP.PE. The D shares, for example, offer a current dividend yield of 10%, while trading at $19, whereas the par value is $25. The dividend is a lot lower here compared to the common, but it is a lot safer as well - after all, the dividend on the common would have to be cut to zero (which would free up billions in cash flows) for the preferred dividend to get cut. Investors also get some price upside potential of around 30% to par. Since shares traded above par less than a year ago, a recovery towards $25 would not be unthinkable at all.

Takeaway

Energy Transfer owns highly important assets that belong to the infrastructure backbones of America. It is not realistic to assume that these assets will not be used in the near term. There are risks for the company, including the current Dakota Access Pipeline litigation, but it doesn't seem overly likely that this asset and others will cease operations anytime soon.

Investors get a 20% yield right here -- which should make investors think hard. Due to the fact that the company's growth spending will slow down dramatically next year, free cash flows would actually be able to cover the dividend starting next year. The dividend thus would not have to be cut, however, with the yield being this high, a dividend cut would also not be very surprising.

The scenarios laid out above (which are on the conservative side due to assuming no underlying EBITDA growth despite ongoing growth spending) show that Energy Transfer could pay down debt meaningfully over the coming years even without a dividend cut, while the company could reduce debt levels dramatically if it cuts the dividend.

No matter whether the dividend gets cut or not, it is not easy to come up with a scenario where someone that buys today will not be happy with the investment five years from now. Either, the investor should bag very high dividends while Energy Transfer deleverages meaningfully, or the investor should get a high dividend while Energy Transfer deleverages very meaningfully. The market is in love with everything tech right now and does not care for value in "old" industries such as midstream. This provides attractive buying opportunities, we believe, including in Energy Transfer.

One Last Word

