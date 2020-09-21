HealthEquity and the HSA market are seeing growth in number of accounts with investments. This further lowers the dependence on interest rates.

Addition of WageWorks' segments to HealthEquity has altered the revenue mix and has reduced the overall revenue dependence on interest rates.

WageWorks integration has already attained the projected $50 million in synergies (18 months ahead of schedule). Management projects additional $30 million in the next 18 months.

Introduction

HealthEquity (HQY) noticeably under-performed the S&P 500 in the past year, with much of the pandemic-related losses not yet recovered. This article discusses the company’s performance in 2020 along with research data on the HSA market to explain the long runway ahead for the HSA sector.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Background

HealthEquity is a leading provider of technology-enabled platforms that enable consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. HealthEquity’s platforms are used to manage tax-advantaged health savings accounts (HSA) and other consumer-directed benefits (CBD) offered by employers, including flexible spending accounts and health reimbursement arrangements (FSA and HRA), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) administration, commuter and other benefits.

Source: Investor Presentation

Synergies of the Acquisition

HealthEquity completed the acquisition of WageWorks a year ago and is in the process of realizing synergies of the acquisition. During the Q2 conference call, management reported to have completed migrations of 5,000 clients, 700,000 members, and 1.2 billion of HSA assets with 96% of service fees retained. Recurring net synergies achieved as of the end of fiscal Q2 surpassed $50 million, a goal that was expected to be achieved only by the end of 2021. As a result, management is raising the guidance for net synergies to an additional $30 million, expected to be realized in the next 18 months.

Performance in 2020

Service revenue: Derived from account and management fees. Q2 service revenue was $103.8 million (295% year-over-year growth).

Custodial Revenue: These are derived in two ways:

Interest on custodial deposits Record-keeping fees, calculated as a percentage of custodial investments.

Q2 custodial revenue was $46.9 million (8% YoY growth)

In the below sections, data from HealthEquity as well as HSA market data will show rising percentage of invested assets over time. In 2015, 13% of the total HSA balance was invested. It is expected to be 30% in 2020. This bodes well for custodians since it reduces the custodial revenue dependence on interest rates.

Interchange revenue: Derived from transactions (spending) using the debit card issued by HealthEquity (or WageWorks) for HSA, FSA or the commuter card. Q2 interchange revenue was $25.3 million (51% YoY growth)

Following the WageWorks acquisition, service revenue dominates HealthEquity’s revenue mix. This puts the company in a better position during the present time of low interest rates. Moreover, I believe what we see currently does not represent the interchange revenue during a normal time. As a result of the pandemic related work from home shift, lockdowns and other restrictions on mobility, the company lost out on interchange revenue through commuter benefits.

Data Source: Company SEC filings

As people are getting back to working from the office, commuter card spend is likely to return in the next two quarters.

The company estimated that lower commuter benefits utilization and health care card spend reduced interchange revenue by $16 million during Q2. If the company was able to attain this, interchange revenue would have been 20% of the mix and custodial revenue would have been under 25% of the mix.

Federal reserve estimates that it will not be increasing interest rates till 2023. I believe this is one of the factors holding HealthEquity stock behind. It is important to note that custodial revenue will comprise less than 25% of the company’s revenue mix. Moreover, interest rates are not the only source of custodial revenue.

Image Source: HealthEquity website

HSA balances can be invested and HealthEquity would generate revenue as a percentage of invested assets. At the end of Q2, HealthEquity had $3.2 billion in HSA investments compared to $2 billion at the end of July 2019 (58% YoY increase). I believe this is impressive given the situation of unemployment around us. Based on the numbers, 27% of the HSA balance is invested. I believe this further reduces HealthEquity custodial revenue’s dependency on interest rates.

Source: 10-Q

Opportunity Ahead

HSA adoption is following the same trajectory as 401(k). In addition to the tax benefits of 401(k), HSA account holders can spend their savings at any time towards qualified medical expenses. CARES act further expands on the ways to spend HSA and FSA money (the details of the HSA provisions under CARES are described in my previous article on HealthEquity - HealthEquity: Discussing The Provisions Of The CARES Act).

Source: Investor Presentation

Devenir Research report from September 2020 projects $77.8 Billion in HSA assets by the end of 2020 ($57.7 million in investments, $20.1 million in deposits). With 12.2 Billion in HSA assets ($8.97 million in deposits and $3.24 in investments), HealthEquity has close to 16% of the HSA market.

Source: Devenir Research

The projections are also indicating a higher % of invested assets in the balance, from 24% in 2019 to 30% in 2022. This benefits HSA custodians during these times of low interest rates. In my opinion, HealthEquity will be able to offset the revenue lost as a result of low interest rates, in the custodial revenue segment, through growing number of HSA accounts with investments. Based on the market projections, assuming an extension of the current market share, HealthEquity could have $16.8 Billion in assets, including $5 Billion investments by 2022.

Source: Author’s calculations

41% of accounts contributed more than they withdrew in first half of 2020” - Devenir Research

Despite layoffs and furloughs due to the pandemic, HSA contributions for YTD 2020 have reached $23.6 billion. The retention of the contributions is also a higher percentage in YTD 2020 when compared with prior years. With people going back to work, unemployment rates have slowly begun to drop. I believe in the second half of 2020, we will see more HSA contributions than the first half.

Data Source: Devenir Research

Popularity and Awareness of HSA

An Optum Bank and Empower Retirement survey provides the following high-level results:

Even employees who have an HSA often don’t clearly understand how they work, or how contributions can grow. More than a third of the survey participants do not know how much health care will cost them in retirement. Consumers are open to learning more from employers on the benefits of HSA.

HealthEquity and other HSA custodians must work closely with employers to provide short video-based additional training and awareness on the tax advantages of HSAs as well as the importance of saving and growing the investment balance. Not only will that increase adoption, but it will motivate consumers to begin to use HSA to save for their retirement.

Source: Optum Bank and Empower Retirement survey

Risks

1. Interchange Revenue: As an HQY investor, I’d like to see growing deposits and investments. HealthEquity earns through withdrawals as well. But this is the case only if the spend occurs using the HealthEquity Debit Card. Considering HealthEquity’s platform is well-designed to reimburse cash spend, in my opinion, not every spender will be using the debit card. Limited data is available from HealthEquity on this, but it is important to closely monitor contribution - withdrawal rates and see the quarterly changes in the interchange revenue to see the impact.

2. Share Dilution: In the past year, I have been very disappointed with the series of equity offering pursuits that management has undertaken. I believe these are critical factors that have suppressed the company from getting a better valuation. HealthEquity has 26% higher shares outstanding today when compared to February 2018.

Data Source: Company 10-K for 2018, 2019 and 10-Q for Q2 2020

These spaced out equity offerings have primarily been to acquire WageWorks, and then to pay down debt that was incurred as a result of the acquisition. The WageWorks acquisition was obviously a big one for HealthEquity, with the amount paid almost equal to half the market cap of HealthEquity at the time. Though the combination of organic and inorganic growth following the acquisition have been impressive, I’d like management to be more conservative with the equity offerings going forward.

Conclusion

HealthEquity management has guided FY21 revenues to be in the range of $720-730 million (36% YoY growth) and non-GAAP net income to be between $111-119 million.

Data Source: WSJ

The company currently trades at a forward P/E close to 30. The valuation may appear pricey, but there is a lot of growth ahead and HealthEquity leads the segment. HSA is one of the least-appreciated retirement vehicles. I believe with training and awareness campaigns in collaboration with employers, growth of HSA adoption will be very rewarding to long-term investors.

