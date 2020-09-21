One analyst recently remarked that investors seem to be shopping around growth stocks in tech, trying to find deals elsewhere. Well, no wonder! Even a cursory glance at the market shows that most of the companies with dependable earnings and growth are trading at outrageous multiples. The mid-Covid-19 flight to safety has people believing that stocks are the place to be, but many don't seem to be taking the time to figure out what price they should be at.

With much of tech priced out of reach, I want to take a look at Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI). In this wild environment, the stock price has remained fairly steady, and the company's filings show us what the company has long had, a reasonable growth proposition, which can be had at a justifiable price.

Pandora too

For those who haven't been closely following this oft-forgotten company, Sirius XM Holdings is more than just a well-established satellite radio service. In early 2019, the company made an all-stock acquisition of Pandora Media, an Internet streaming music service.

This acquisition offered not just synergy between two music services, but some diversification in revenue. Whereas the revenue from the satellite radio service is heavily subscription based, Pandora gets only a fraction from subscribers, and a much bigger share from advertisers.

Source: 10-K from edgar.sec.gov

This should mean that across economic cycles, we may find that in periods where subscriptions fall a bit out of favor, advertising may pick up and provide a lifeline, and vice versa. This makes for an excellent pure-play music provider that should flourish in any environment.

The growth

Satellite radio has long been a growth industry, and while the US market is increasingly saturated, that isn't to say that the revenue isn't steadily rising.

Source: 10-K from edgar.sec.gov

Sirius XM can no doubt squeeze a bit more revenue and earnings out of the satellite radio industry, which it dominates. Pandora is where much of the growth potential lies, as Internet music services remain a strong-growing industry.

That is not to say that all is rosy for Pandora, as it's been slowly shedding subscribers. The listeners are down, but the ad revenue is up, so it remains a strong part of the overall business. It remains to be seen how quickly this will turn around, but Pandora remains a highly respected brand, and one of the go-to providers out there.

Sirius XM's post-Covid guidance will still be interesting to see, as far as exact growth proposition goes, but the potential is there, and analysts are estimating growth percentages in the high teens over the next five years.

The price

Trading at about 23 times trailing earnings, Sirius XM isn't a huge value proposition. Its status as a dependable growth company with years of revenue growth under its belt, and years to come, is the real draw here.

With analysts estimated forward growth at 16.25%, this puts the PEG ratio at about 1.35. That's not crazy cheap historically, but in the current environment, one would be hard-pressed to find a technology company of this size trading at such a reasonable ratio.

I'm a sucker for value, and deep discounts. That's not what Sirius XM is about, but in this environment, diversification is a key. Sirius XM is virtually peerless in its own industry.

2017 2018 2019 Revenue $2.06 billion $2.13 billion $2.43 billion Free Cash Flow $1.56 billion $1.52 billion $1.65 billion

It's not just paper gains, as you can see. Sirius XM is generating substantial free cash flow, and in this uncertain environment, that should provide a lot of flexibility and opportunities.

The current flight to safety in this market involves finding stocks which, if not stunning bargains, are at a reasonable price for what you get. Here, you're getting a mature, growth company at a very fair price, and in late 2020, that's not easy to find.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.