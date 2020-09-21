GWW's Stock Price Holds Firm

Source

W.W. Grainger (GWW), despite the decline in MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) sales in the industry, saw demand rising in the healthcare product category. While this mitigated some of the top-line loss, GWW saw an increased share of low-margin, pandemic-related essential products, which can continue to affect the margin adversely. Even the company's MRO sales outperformed the market, which allowed it to gain market share. The early part of Q3 showed a hint of a sales recovery as some economic and industrial indicators gained momentum. So, the stock outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) in the past year. But I do not expect to see much positive momentum in the stock price in the short term.

Although GWW's balance sheet remains over-leveraged, steady cash flow and robust liquidity allowed the company to increase dividend payment. I do not think the company will face difficulty in managing its debt repayment. However, it might want to reduce leverage to lower financial risk, given the current economic downturn. Over a more extended period, I think the returns from the stock will improve at a steady rate.

Analyzing Key Drivers And Strategies

The MRO market, despite the ongoing weaknesses, remains a top driver for GWW's globally diversified business. According to the company's estimates, the U.S. MRO market declined between 14% to 15% in Q2. As a result, the company's overall sales to the non-essential market or non-pandemic related items were down by mid-teens in Q2 compared to the pre-COVID-19 level. On the other hand, sales to healthcare, government, and other essential businesses swelled during the quarter. Sales to the government and healthcare sectors rose to 17% and 8% of the company's total sales in Q2 2020, respectively, compared to 14% and 8% a year ago. Overall, the heightened demand for pandemic-related items nearly offset the decline in non-pandemic-related sales. The MRO market has been on a decline for quite some time. Despite the lack of demand, the company gained a 9% market share in Q2, estimates the management. According to the company's FY2019 10-K, the U.S. MRO has an estimated size of more than $290 billion. Read more about the company in my previous article here.

However, non-pandemic related sales, which reached a trough in early-Q2, has started backing up again since June. The average daily sales trended up in July as the pandemic-related sales stayed at an elevated level. A closer look at the business and economic indicators throw a mixed picture. The new privately-owned housing units registered an 18% growth in July. Steadily rising construction activity over the past three months indicates a possible recovery in the housing market. In August, the unemployment rate was 8.4%. Although the current unemployment rate is relatively high compared to the historical average, the rate has dropped over the past couple of months. The U.S. real GDP growth rate has crashed to -31.7% in Q2, following a 5% decline in the previous quarter.

The ISM Manufacturing Prices Index, on the other hand, rose to 56 in August, after dropping to as low as 42 in April. In August, the U.S. properties with foreclosure filings were down by 81% from a year ago. A dip in foreclosure filing reflects a positive sentiment for the home buyers.

Understanding The Outlook

In 2H 2020, GWW's management expects the gross margin to remain depressed. The primary headwind to the gross margin expansion, despite the top-line rise, is the increasing share of pandemic-related items in its portfolio. Typically, these items carry a low-margin compared to the MRO and construction market-related products. However, the pressure will be relatively less in the near term than the 290 basis point decremental in Q2.

Also, the company's SG&A cost structure may change in Q3. Although the total costs will reduce, it expects increases in spending related to marketing and travel and an annual merit increase. It now expects to spend $715 million to $730 million in SG&A, which means a 10.6% lower SG&A cost in Q3 compared to Q2.

Cost Management

The pandemic-related headwinds accounted for ~60% of GWW's 150 basis point gross margin decline in Q2. During the quarter, the company sales mix skewed more toward the healthcare and government customers, which meant it sold increased volume of lower-margin safety and cleaning products. It also sourced high-demand essential products from non-traditional suppliers to maximize availability, which involved freight and handling costs. As the fear of the virus dies down, demand for such products will decelerate, and so will the adverse effect on the margin.

On top of that, GWW's cost-reduction initiatives include reductions in marketing, labor-related costs, and professional services. During Q2, the company reduced non-essential SG&A costs by $75 million compared to Q1, which exceeded its preliminary estimates. As a result, the company's liquidity improved to $1.9 billion as of June 30, which strengthened its ability to repay the revolving credit facility and potentially increase the dividend. In July, it increased its dividend per share by 6% to $1.53 per share after its cash flows showed improvements. Its forward dividend yield amounts to 1.72%. In comparison, Fastenal Company's (FAST) dividend yield amounts to 2.26%.

Dissecting The Q2 Performance

Compared to Q1 2020, the company's revenues decreased by 5.3% in Q2. Despite that, the endless assortment business grew during the quarter, representing resiliency despite the challenging market conditions. As the assortment business grows, it impacted the gross margin adversely, driven mostly by pandemic-related impacts in the U.S. segment.

The company's sales in Canada decreased by 17% quarter-over-quarter due to volume and price headwinds. The impact of the economic slowdown and lower oil prices stemming from the pandemic resulted in the lower top-line in Canada. The gross profit margin in Canada, too, contracted in Q2. However, investors may note that although the company's aggressive pricing actions through lower vendor rebates caused the margin to fall, it may lead to an improvement in sales volume in Q3.

Cash Flows And Balance Sheet

In 1H 2020, GWW's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was 6% higher than a year ago. Steady year-over-year revenue growth and an improvement in working capital led to the CFO rise in 1H 2020. A higher CFO and a fall in capex caused the company's free cash flow (or FCF) to increase by 12%.

GWW's liquidity totaled $1.9 billion as of June 30. Its debt-to-equity ratio (1.55x) is significantly higher than its competitors' (HDS, FAST, and OTCQX:FERGY) average of 0.95x. Despite high leverage, higher cash flows and liquidity emboldened the management in maintaining, or even increasing, dividends in the coming quarters. By FY2025, it will have ~$1.5 billion in debt repayment, while the remaining repayment load (~$1.8 billion) falls after 2045, without further refinancing.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the rig count, the U.S. GDP, the Industrial Production Index, and GWW's reported revenues for the past five years and the previous eight-quarter trend. Based on the model, I expect revenues to increase moderately in the next three years.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to increase modestly in the next two years. It can then grow more rapidly in 2023.

I have calculated the EV using GWW's past and forward EV/EBITDA multiple. Returns potential using the forward multiple (13.9x) is higher (4% downside) compared to returns potential using the past average multiple (22% downside). The sell-side analysts also expect low returns (1% upside) from the stock. I think the stock has a moderate negative bias at this price level.

GWW's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in line with the peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to increase in line with the rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in similar EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (HDS, FAST, and WCC) average of 17.0x. So, the stock is marginally undervalued at the current level.

What's The Take On GWW?

GWW's healthcare product category, which is typically low-margin, saw a nice bump in the U.S. in 1H 2020. While this was a positive fall-out of the pandemic, it was not sufficient to pull the overall slump in MRO sales. The main takeaways for the investors are the company's ability to strengthen its market share despite the drop in MRO sales and the likely change in the sales trend in Q3. The early part of Q3 showed a hint of a sales recovery as some economic and industrial indicators gained momentum.

No doubt, the rising sales to the government sector and essential healthcare products related to the pandemic mean a drop in gross margin because these products typically carry a lower margin compared to the fall in MRO products. On top of that, the company resorted to pricing concessions in the recent period. While I do not expect the margin to improve in the near term, the aggressive pricing will help maintain the market share.

Earlier in the year, the company restructured the balance sheet by refinancing loans, which led to extending much of its contractual obligations beyond 2045. Although the balance sheet remains over-leveraged, steady cash flow and robust liquidity allowed the company to increase dividend payment, rare in the OFS industry in the current environment. While I do not expect the stock price to produce healthy returns in the short term, I think the company can reinforce its position in the industry, which will lead to higher returns in the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.