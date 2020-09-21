The current asymmetric risk/reward ratio doesn't look advantageous enough to reiterated my BUY rating on the stock. I rate Shopify a HOLD, and I maintain my price target of $1,000.

The pandemic-infused e-commerce growth seems to have topped in May, but long-term trends are more positive than ever.

Introduction

Since my last article on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), the company broke out to the upside through the 1-year price target of $1,000. In this article, I evaluate the most recent developments and trends affecting Shopify and its industry. Although I remain bullish on the long term, several signals point to a future slowdown in growth that could be reflected in the stock price.

E-commerce Retail sales - Setting the base

The pandemic has reshaped the retail industry at an incredible pace. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) experienced growth levels they weren't expecting for 3 to 5 years. Similarly, Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) data showed accelerated growth in online sales equivalent to 4 to 6 years. The transition from brick-and-mortar stores to e-commerce was very strong over the past few months, but we cannot be sure whether this spike is sustainable or short-lived.

To obtain an insight into the matter, I analyse the US quarterly e-commerce sales as a percentage of total retail sales. The figure below is pretty clear, in the US, e-commerce is still in growth mode. Total retail sales over the period decreased only 3.6% while e-commerce increased 44.5% over the second quarter of 2019. At the end of Q2, e-commerce is estimated to account for 16.1% of total sales.

Figure 1

Source: US Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce

Basing the analysis only on this data would paint a rosy picture for Shopify, whose major source of revenue comes from transaction fees over its e-commerce platforms. However, these data points end in June, offering an incomplete picture. In the current dynamic environment, three months of data could already be outdated. For a more up-to-date reflection of current retail industry trends, I also took a look at the UK Office for national statistics data, which is updated every month.

Figure 2

Source: UK Office for National Statistics

Interestingly, in the UK, e-commerce growth seems to have topped at the end of May. Data over June, July, and August show a constant decline in internet sales as a percentage of total sales. The timeline coincides with the initial relaxation of lockdown measures ordered by Boris Johnson, so a significant increase in brick and mortar sales could have helped to push the industry into a mean reversion trend.

Has to be said that things can change quickly. New lockdown measures are always around the corner, and it is also possible that the UK trend won't be reflected in the US, or elsewhere. Shopify's business is heavily concentrated in the US rather than the UK, but human behaviour shouldn't be too different between the two countries. To predict US numbers, I use the more granular UK data as a leading indicator of retail trends in the US. The UK figure sees the e-commerce percentage in free fall, with a sharp deceleration in July followed by a slower one in August. In particular, should the deceleration continue past August, a new baseline for e-commerce could form at around 25% of total retail sales, a 5-6% increase from pre-pandemic levels. In the US, an equivalent move would set the new post-pandemic baseline at around 15%, or a 3% increase. The picture is, therefore, clearer in the long term, with the pandemic accelerating the already pre-existing retail trends.

Fewer Doubts in The Long Term

The latest (May 2020) US Census Bureau data shows a 13% e-commerce growth YoY for 2018, with US retailers pocketing $520 billion in sales. For 2019, growth accelerated to 15%, with total e-commerce sales reaching $600 billion. For 2020, Figures 1 and 2 clearly show that, overall, growth will achieve even higher numbers.

Figure 3

Source: US Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce

Shopify is capitalizing on these trends in a spectacular fashion. Q1 momentum has continued into Q2, as revenues rose 97% YoY and GMV 119%. In particular, online store GMV grew by 73% in Q2 2020 over Q1 2020. I expect the momentum to continue into Q3, but based on the figures above, it will probably happen to a lesser extent.

Quantifying The Remaining Upside

Applying a discounted cash flow valuation method that makes sense to a company like Shopify is nearly impossible. Shopify generated $165 million in cash from operations in Q2, but this can't be used as a reliable measure of future cash flows. Revenue growth, expenses, and balance sheet metrics are all too unpredictable to formulate a proper DCF exercise. Instead, I take an approach based on scenario analysis and a price/sales valuation metric. I formulate 4 scenarios with different levels of growth as detailed in the table below.

Figure 4

Source: Author calculations

The best-case scenario sees the high levels (+60%) of growth experienced in the past few months to continue over 2021. The negative scenario sees growth levels diminishing over time to 30% growth in Q4 2021. The neutral scenario sees the pandemic levels of growth to continue towards the end of 2020, before reversing and flattening out to pre-pandemic levels of 45%.

The following table shows Shopify's share price based on the different scenarios and over different P/S ratios (accounting for a 5% increase in shares outstanding).

Figure 5

Source: Author calculations

Shopify's P/S ratio is currently near 50. Despite the high growth, I reckon such a high ratio won't be sustainable over the long term. A more manageable P/S ratio of 30 sets Shopify's price range in the $881-1,075 range by Q4 2021. My expected scenario sees Shopify maintaining growth levels in the 45-65% range in 2021, and with a P/S of 30, I expect Shopify to trade around $960 in 2021, a 12% appreciation from the current price level of $860. In a negative scenario and a P/S of 20, Shopify's price would base at $588, or a 32% loss. The asymmetric risk/reward ratio doesn't look advantageous enough to reiterate my BUY rating on the stock. I rate Shopify a HOLD, and I maintain my price target of $1,000.

