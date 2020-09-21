The Japanification Of The United States Is Complete

I go through nine economic metrics to show how the United States is walking down the path of Japan.

With interest rates now stuck at zero for the long haul and the Fed focused on employment above all else, the US has now completed the process.

Because of the Monetary Death Spiral process that I've described elsewhere, many countries around the world are undergoing the process of Japanification.

"Japanification" is the process of other countries' economies becoming like that of Japan: flatlined, with little to no growth or inflation and interest rates stuck at zero indefinitely.

Macroeconomic Thesis

The simplest definition of "Japanification" is the process of other countries becoming like Japan. Specifically, like the economy of Japan.

So what has characterized the Japanese economy over the last three decades? Anemic economic growth, persistently low inflation, interest rates perpetually in close proximity to zero, falling population and labor force growth rates, falling productivity growth, ever-increasing central bank assets (via quantitative easing), rising debt-to-GDP, and proliferating zombie companies.

In other words, "Japanification" refers to other countries around the world experiencing the same economic stagnation that Japan has suffered in recent decades. More and more countries/regions have succumbed to Japanification due to what I've described elsewhere as "The Monetary Death Spiral." It is the process of rapid debt accumulation, followed by monetary easing, which shields the government from the normal consequences of overspending.

As interest rates approach zero, all sorts of market, economic, and social distortions manifest. These distortions expand economic inequality, weaken productivity, spur unproductive investment (such as in the sustenance of zombie companies), cause wage stagnation, and dampen economic growth.

In this article, we'll go through a variety of metrics to show how the United States is following lockstep down the economic trail blazed by Japan.

Government Debt And Central Bank Assets

Ever since the global economy abandoned any and all monetary "anchors" such as a gold standard or the Bretton Woods system in the mid-20th century, governments have been free to spend more liberally while central banks cushion the consequences of overspending via monetary easing.

Indeed, as I've explained recently, excessive unproductive government spending is the real problem behind the ever-rising national debt loads in many developed countries across the world. It is the culprit behind slowing economic growth that explains why Europe has experienced lower growth in recent decades than the United States. This argument is corroborated by a 2011 economic study by two European economists, which finds that:

An increase in government size by 10 percentage points is associated with a 0.5 to 1 percent lower annual growth rate.

For those economies with both high government spending and above-average growth, one plausible explanation for the coexistence is that these countries "compensate for high taxes and spending by implementing market-friendly policies in other areas."

Take the case of Japan. Japanese government spending has vacillated between 35-41% of GDP since the mid-2000s. In the United States, average federal government spending is 20.3% of GDP, but total government spending (including state and local governments) has been closer to 34-35% of GDP in recent years and is trending higher. If the 2011 study is true, then we should expect US economic growth to gradually converge with that of Japan as total government spending levels converge.

Because it is politically easy to raise spending but politically difficult to raise taxes, deficit spending has tended to rise over time. This is what we find with both Japan and the United States:

Data by YCharts

The post-2020 projections in the chart above are not updated in light of the pandemic, which will undoubtedly result in much higher debt-to-GDP levels.

As government spending rises, economic growth falls, which makes government bonds more attractive in an ever-lower interest rate environment. This is primarily due to monetary easing (i.e. lower than would otherwise occur or "artificially low" rates as a result of monetary policies). When interest rates hit zero, central banks turn to balance sheet expansion (i.e. quantitative easing or "QE") — buying government debt securities on the open market — in order to extend favorable credit market conditions.

Since the early 2000s, the balance sheets of both the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve have expanded many multiple times faster than each country's GDP:

Data by YCharts

Since quantitative easing is basically money printing in order to indirectly fund government spending, the question is often asked how more and more QE doesn't produce a rise in inflation — in either Japan or the US. The best plain-English explanation I've seen for why huge amounts of QE are not inflationary comes from fellow SA author, Eric Basmajian, in this YouTube video (less than 10 minutes):

In the video, Eric explains why, in a deeply indebted economy, QE typically fails to produce additional loan growth, and why it instead mainly produces financial asset inflation. When an economy becomes overleveraged, banks become more reluctant to incrementally lend and borrowers become more reluctant to incrementally borrow. So the central bank's printed money usually either sits on banks' balance sheets as reserves or goes into the financial markets to buy risk assets (stocks, corporate bonds, commercial real estate, etc.).

Economic Growth, Interest Rates, And Inflation

As government spending, government debt, and central bank assets increase, economic growth, interest rates and inflation rates correspondingly decrease. We have seen this in Japan...

Data by YCharts

...as well as the United States.

Data by YCharts

Notice that in both cases, weakening economic growth and rising debt loads do not result in higher interest rates. Consider a similar case of a private company with weakening growth and a rising debt load. That natural market response would, of course, be higher interest rates. There are three reasons it doesn't happen with governments: (1) fiat currencies, which allow governments to print money and thereby avoid risk of default, (2) central bank printed money doesn't typically end up in the real economy due to QE (as described above), and (3) the drag on economic growth correspondingly creates a drag on inflation.

Hence we find that core inflation has followed a similar pattern over the last 30 years in both Japan and the US:

Data by YCharts

Population Growth And Labor Force

Pop quiz: What is the oldest country, by median age of the population, on earth?

Answer: Japan.

The combination of a very long life expectancy and low birth rate has resulted in Japan having the grayest society on the planet. Many European countries, led by Germany, fall just behind Japan in terms of median age:

Source: Visual Capitalist

How about the United States? In 2018, the median age in the US was 38.2. But that number is set to rise closer to that of European countries, as seniors are the fastest growing segment of the US population.

For 30+ years, the population growth rate has fallen in fits and starts for Japan, dropping 60 basis points since 1990. Meanwhile, in the US, population growth peaked in 1993 in one last burst of fertility, then slumped in more or less the same pattern as that of Japan.

Data by YCharts

US population growth is set to continue falling. According to the Census Bureau, annual growth averaged 2.3 million from 2010 to 2020 and was projected to be the same — 2.3 million — from 2020 to 2030. From 2030 to 2040, however, growth should drop to 1.8 million per year, falling further during 2040 to 2060 to 1.5 million per year. This pre-pandemic forecast now looks optimistic in light of COVID-19, which some experts expect to reduce the birth rate — at least temporarily — by up to 500,000 babies per year. Moreover, the current presidential administration has taken steps to significantly curtail immigration, which will further reduce population growth.

Though slowing population growth has not delivered the same workforce stagnation experienced in Japan over the past three decades...

Data by YCharts

...it will almost certainly slow along with the slowing population growth going forward. The 7.5% total labor force growth from 2010 through 2019 is already lower than the 9.2% total growth from 2000 through 2009, and that is lower than the growth rate from 1990 through 1999 of 12.6%.

The US labor force growth rate has diminished after every recession over the last three decades, and it will almost certainly do the same following the current recession.

What's more, I believe there are three general ways in which higher government spending tends to lead to lower population growth, all else being equal.

First, higher government spending typically correlates with higher taxes over time. Higher taxes, especially if broad-based (as they usually are in countries with larger governments), lower disposable personal incomes. Lower DPIs effectively equates to a lower standard of living, and couples tend to have fewer children when their standard of living is not rising. (See, for instance, this article describing a 2009 study published in Nature showing that the usual negative correlation between economic development and birth rates actually reverses above a certain level of development.)

Second, to the extent that government spending is not funded by taxation, it must necessarily come from debt financing. Modern Monetary Theorists will hastily point out that there is a third option: money printing. Because national currencies are fiat (not backed by a physical commodity like gold), governments can pay for their spending by simply printing money. While this is theoretically true, in reality governments have wisely restricted themselves from the ability to directly print money, instead giving that power to independent central banks. Thus far, central banks have only gone about money printing through QE rather than directly funding fiscal spending.

So, when a government relies on the credit markets for a significant portion of its spending, less private savings remain available for productive investment. Effectively, long-term investment is sacrificed for immediate consumption, which weakens economic growth and wage growth (i.e. standards of living) over time. This, in turn, drags down the birth rate.

Third, higher government spending tends to be funneled toward welfare (or "entitlement") programs, which tend to reduce the traditional economic incentive for having children: care for one in old age. Since the government largely provides old age and health care, the need to rely on one's children in old age diminishes. One potential piece of evidence for this argument, documented by the National Institute of Health, is the fact that the birth rate is higher among populations in developing countries with lower welfare spending and in immigrants to the US, who do not have as much access to the welfare system.

In both Japan and the United States, the preceding line of reasoning seems to align with the data on the declining birth rate.

Productivity And Zombie Companies

Now we turn to productivity. Though Japan is at least two decades ahead of the United States in the Monetary Death Spiral process, we can see declining labor productivity rates in each over the last 25 years. For Japan, productivity growth has dipped into negative territory multiple times in the last decade and is trending lower:

Source: CEIC Data

For the US, productivity growth is also trending lower but hasn't yet reached Japan's frequency of dips into negative territory:

Source: CEIC Data

What makes this interesting is the speed with which Japan was growing — economically and productively — until its asset bubble crash in 1989. Numerous articles were written in the 1980s about how Japan would soon overtake the US as the largest economy in the world. Fear of the Japanese rise was palpable in the US. In 1987, none other than President Donald Trump called for tariffs and warned that, "for decades, Japan and others have been taking advantage of the United States."

But then the Japanese real estate and stock markets collapsed, and the country's economy hasn't returned to its former glory since. Growth began declining, advances in productivity flagged, interest rates slumped to zero, debt exploded, and the Bank of Japan began buying anything that wasn't nailed down.

Today, there's a sharp divide in Japan between the growing service sector and the manufacturing sector, in which automation has dramatically increased productivity to the point where Japan's factories enjoy the highest output per labor hour in the G7.

Source: Bloomberg via Asian Robotics Review

In the services sector, Japanese productivity has been negligible, if not negative. Why? Because, culturally and politically, the Japanese choose employment over productivity. In the last 30 years, the Japanese unemployment rate has only risen higher than that of the US once, in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The country has spent a majority of the last three decades under 5% unemployment.

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pushed hard for automation in the last decade, and the manufacturing sector took him up on it. Robots have replaced a huge number of jobs in factories (e.g. 80% of workers in the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries factory just outside of Tokyo), which has pushed up the share of jobs in the less productive service sector. Over two-thirds of the Japanese labor force is in services.

The workforce in this part of the economy has been resistant to productivity growth, but the cultural work ethic prevents a sustained rise in unemployment. The result is stagnant overall productivity growth due to a large number of lingering, weak firms.

“Some Japanese companies keep unprofitable businesses alive to maintain employment,” says Yasuhiro Kiuchi, senior researcher at the Japan Productivity Center in Tokyo. “It’s common to keep businesses going if they’re not making big losses.”

These persistently unprofitable but undying businesses are called zombie companies. I wrote about the phenomenon of proliferating zombie companies in Japan, the US, and elsewhere in "Central Banks Are Spawning a Zombie Apocalypse." The only way these unprofitable and unproductive firms are able to sustain themselves is through cheap debt.

Persistently cheapening debt over the last 30 years has indeed spawned an uptrend in zombie companies across the world:

Source: BIS Quarterly Review

The problem is that, zombie companies sap an economy's scarce resources — including human capital — and prevent those resources from being freed up to find better, more productive uses. They are a persistent, and growing, drag on productivity, economic, and wage growth.

With the latest shift in policy, the Federal Reserve now appears to be following down the exact same path as that of Japan by emphasizing maximum employment as the highest priority for monetary policy. In other words, the Fed has given itself the justification to keep pressing down (and indeed, press harder) on the same policy actions that has produced the Monetary Death Spiral. It is a sign of the further Japanification of the United States.

That is why I do not worry, as some other economic pundits do, about the idea that onshoring manufacturing from overseas will produce significant inflation. Enough competition remains in the manufacturing sector that, if one company automates, every company will have to automate. If a substantial amount of manufacturing is brought back, automation will lower costs (largely by eliminating jobs) enough to prevent much of a rise in consumer prices. Just like in Japan, this will push the American workforce increasingly toward the services sector, where productivity growth is much harder.

In a general sense, the continual growth in zombie companies due to persistently low interest rates is a disinflationary or even deflationary force. It will weigh on productivity and inflation, just as it has in Japan.

Conclusion

In the world of finance, it is usually foolish to say "this time is different." When it comes to market, economic, and credit cycles, "this time" has never been different. But, in another sense, we truly are entering unprecedented territory as a global economy. While I highlighted the way that the US economy is undergoing the "Japanification" process, much the same could be said of every other developed country on earth.

The world is "Japanifying," at different stages of progress, not just the United States. Perhaps that is simply how history was inevitably bound to unfold. Nevertheless, it is important to understand the process in order to understand where we are and where we're likely to be in the near to intermediate future.

For the foreseeable future, the post-pandemic recovery is set to be the slowest on record. Economic growth is likely to remain low, as is inflation. Productivity growth will be concentrated in a few industries but, overall, will not be impressive. Central bank policies will become exponentially larger but less efficacious. Debt levels will continue to explode higher, even if only at the government level as private sector losses are socialized.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.