Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) is a turnaround retail play that bets on eCommerce growth and loosening government restrictions that will create pent-up demand. The stock has rallied strongly in recent months. A pullback can bring this stock back into an attractive buying range. Worthy of being on any long-term investor's watchlist, Signet can help diversify a tech-heavy portfolio, yet still bet on the importance of eCommerce in a post-pandemic economy. A potentially under-rated stock, it just might be a brilliant idea.

Background

Along with most other retailers, Signet Jewelers experienced severe pressure from the coronavirus pandemic. As a non-essential business, its stores were closed around the United States. However, with stores opening back up, Signet is trying to emerge as a leaner and greater company. For example, around 400 stores that closed for the pandemic will close permanently as Signet tries to remove the lowest-performing stores and prioritize eCommerce.

Signet’s stock experienced a sharp selloff this spring along with other retailers. However, the stock has recovered, tripling off its lows. Even during the recent market sell-off in the beginning of September, buyers kept the momentum strong. With the stock at a $30 high this February, it seems that there is more room to run. However, Signet has experienced a significant downtrend in stock price, with a peak of $150 five years ago. Future stock performance will largely depend on the state of the economy, the amount of government restrictions in response to the pandemic, and Signet's ability to grow sales, speed up inventory turnover, and improve its margins.

Data by YCharts

Signet's Recent Drop in Revenues

Generally, Signet generates well over $1B of revenue a quarter for the last three years. In Q4 (November to January) holiday sales boost revenues above the $2B mark. Unfortunately, the company fell short in Q1 and Q2 (February to July 2020) and was only able to achieve just over $850M in each quarter. Bridal and Fashion sales suffered tremendously. Investors are eagerly waiting for the Q3 earnings report to see whether sales will bounce back with stores now finally reopening. By Q4, I’d like to see somewhat strong holiday revenues to ensure that the consumer demand is strong.

Source: Data from Signet Jewelers Quarterly Filings

Bridal Sales

Signet’s most important revenue stream is Bridal sales, which makes up around 40-50% of its revenues. This segment includes engagement rings and wedding bands. With many weddings being postponed due to governmental restrictions on gatherings, the company may experience a significant boost in sales once these restrictions are eased. Also, it may be just me, but I feel like I see a new engagement announcement on social media at least once a week. Hopefully, Signet will see continued strong demand in the next quarters from all the new engagements and weddings being planned or postponed. The ability of Signet to maintain its strong Bridal sales is crucial to its business.

Of course, many may not have the luxury to buy the dream ring in this economy. The pandemic has had different effects on different people. Seemingly, those who were worse off prior to the pandemic were hurt much more than the white-collar workers who easily switched to remote work and make the same salary they did prior to the pandemic. Those who didn’t experience a material change in wages these past months may have utilized this time to choose a ring and plan a proposal. On the other hand, stimulus and unemployment money may have provided certain individuals with more money than they made prior to being unemployed. It will be interesting to see how Bridal sales will pan out in the quarters to come.

Gold at All-Time Highs

Due to the rising price in gold, Signet may experience narrowing margins or lower demand, or both. While minor fluctuations in gold are normal, a rise from $1,500 to $2,000 YTD may be detrimental. While historical data doesn’t support my hypothesis during gold’s drop from $1,800 to $1,100 from 2011 to 2015, I imagine that the risk, however small, still exists. Signet acknowledges that gold and diamond price fluctuations, along with labor costs and assembly costs are the most significant factors affecting its retail prices. Also, due to Signet’s average cost inventory methodology, the affects on margin may take time to materialize.

Data by YCharts

I can imagine that the consumer behavior of buying jewelry is usually driven by a set budget rather than the necessity of getting a specific item, meaning the price of gold may not be as important to the end consumer. If you can’t buy a big ring or a heavy chain, you down-size according to your price limit. In the case of engagement rings, people may not really care about the price of gold or a specific ring. Instead, for example, they may just go by the two-month wage rule to set their budget for an engagement ring, or a similar limit the purchaser sets for himself. If this is the case, spending per customer should stay the same.

There is also the view that gold is considered as a hedge, investment, or something that retains value for the long-term. With fears of looming inflation, many people are rushing to put their money into assets like real estate, stocks, and precious metals. Gold may be another way an individual can diversify. This may not be a significant driver of sales for Signet, but it is still something that may affect consumer behavior.

With gold at high prices and a large portion of the economy on government life-support, it will be interesting to see how Signet’s business will hold up. If prices are too high, consumer demand will suffer. If prices are maintained, margins may be impacted. When figuring out who eats the cost, it may be a lose-lose scenario.

Also, it is worth pointing out that silver prices have rose considerably these past several months. While gold receives the greatest attention in the jewelry business, the large price movement in silver can also affect Signet’s business in a similar manner.

Diamond Prices

While perusing the JamesAllen.com website, I was amazed at how many diamonds are available for sale. There were over 200,000! Keep in mind, James Allen is just one business in Signet’s portfolio. Imagine how much the other brands have, whether in a store or for sale online. However, with coronavirus restrictions, inventory turnover slowed down. Two years prior to the pandemic, average turnover rate at .41x. The two quarters during the pandemic had an average turnover rate of .28x. Undoubtedly, a big portion of Signet’s inventory value is in diamonds. With such a slow-down in converting diamonds into sales, an excess supply of diamonds is created. That can create problems.

First, diamond prices are falling. While the drop is around a couple of percentage points from the start of the year, prices are at historically low levels. Signet may need to lower diamond prices of its current inventory to improve turnover in this environment. However, that means Signet may ultimately be buying high, selling low, affecting its margins. As mentioned above, the company’s inventory accounting methodology may lead to a delay in margin impacts materializing.

Source: DiamondSearchEngine

The price drop is not only due to slowing demand due to the coronavirus. The industry has been experiencing an excessive supply of diamonds. Fortunately, retailers and end consumers generally do not see major swings in retail prices. Upstream businesses are the ones who worry more about diamond prices as prices are more consequential to their margins. This excessive supply of diamonds is leading miners to cut output in efforts to prop up prices. However, the effectiveness of reducing supply may not be as effective if demand does not return.

Also, excess inventory is generally not beneficial to a company. Excessive supply often leads to a reduction in prices to the end consumer. On the expense side, the costs of storing excess inventory may very well affect the bottom line. While diamonds are small and don’t take up much space, there are handling risks and specific time-consuming processes in place to account for inventory.

On the other hand, although this point is much more of a stretch, falling diamond prices may mean that accumulated inventory during this period has a fair chance of appreciating in value. If the Great Recession is any indication of what may come following our current recession, diamond prices may skyrocket. However, there is a great disparity between the price action of gold and diamonds. Certainly, both assets are different, but each share the characteristic of holding value. As the chart below shows, diamonds are seriously underperforming, which may be due to the lockdowns. My educated guess is that it is easier to mark-up profit on diamonds than gold, and therefore, Signet would've been better off if diamond prices rose and gold fell. This is partially because diamonds are generally less liquid and less fungible than gold. Often, diamonds require professional appraisals and generally come attached on jewelry, whereas gold is generally much less unique and easier to transfer.

Source: Data from DiamondSearchEngine and Yahoo! Finance

eCommerce Shining Bright

While most of the above topics address potential risks, eCommerce is a long-term opportunity. Signet puts tremendous focus on eCommerce and fortunately, online sales continue to grow. However, there is quite a bit of competition. Amazon, Walmart, Etsy, and eBay are huge marketplaces for lower-end jewelry and watches. However, individuals are less likely to buy a multi-thousand-dollar diamond off Amazon. Online diamond marketplaces are better suited for diamond sales because of the ability to see the diamond in a way that other sites are not equipped to handle. Also, the specifications of each diamond are major price drivers. These websites have robust and easy-to-use websites to be able to sort, filter, and find diamonds that the customer is looking for. Blue Nile and Brilliance are two examples of more direct competitors who have tailored platforms for all different types of jewelry, including a large inventory of diamonds. Also, many small local jewelers have jumped into the action understanding the importance of an online presence.

Signet’s brands, Kays, Zales, Jared, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com also have very sleek and easy to use websites. Each brand is marketed uniquely to attract different customers. This umbrella of well-known brands provides wide market penetration. Although there is plenty of competition, Signet relies on the strength of its brands and marketing expertise to continue eCommerce growth.

It is worth mentioning that buying a diamond online may be awkward. It is less personal than going through the in-person buying experience. It is similar to buying a car. People want to sit in the car, test drive it, examine it for any damage, etc. Each diamond has a distinct sparkle to it, something that a picture will not be able to show. There are also various imperfections in each diamond. Seeing a diamond in real life will let you examine each one more carefully. While brick-and-mortar retail does allow Signet to provide for that experience, for those who choose to buy jewelry online, especially during this environment, the stores at the very least serve to be expensive billboards to increase brand recognition.

Signet's Q2 eCommerce sales came in at $270M, much higher than last year's Q2 result of $157M. Since Q4 experiences a uptick in sales due to the holiday season, it will be interesting if Signet can beat this past Q4 result of $300M. With Q2 coming close to that figure, Q4's online sales surpassing the $300M mark may be very likely.

Valuation

There aren’t any other publicly traded jewelers that I am aware of, therefore comparing Signet to other retailers seems fruitless. Its business cannot be compared to Best Buy (BBY), Nike (NKE), or Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS). Even comparisons to Tiffany (TIF) and other luxury good retailers aren’t great. The nature of the jewelry business results in much lower inventory turnover and generally suppressed margins. Therefore, the share price likely has to be justified against the Signet’s own fundamentals.

Signet started off 2020 by breaking $30. However, as with most retail stocks, Signet’s stock price plummeted. Bouncing off a low of under $6, Signet has been hovering around in the high teens for the last couple of weeks. Long-term investors would love to see Signet reclaim the $30 mark, which is well over a 50% gain from today’s price.

Bears may be less optimistic due to Signet’s fall from $150 in 2015 to current levels. This drop may be attributed to stagnating revenues and declining EBITDA. On the other hand, the investment thesis is that eCommerce will provide a boost in business and pent-up demand will allow Signet to bounce back in a post-pandemic economy. While $150 a share is out of the question (at least in the near term), there may be potential growth in this stock again, making Signet a solid value play. If things get back to normal, a dividend reinstatement may also be a possibility.

Signet’s stock price is .18x sales and .14x total assets. Regarding the company's assets, over 80% is inventory, PPE, and cash reserves, meaning a small portion of intangible assets. Therefore, the shares are being traded much lower than liquidation values, making Signet seems like a bargain. Although, these metrics often mislead investors and create value traps. Nevertheless, it seems that the stock price is still unreasonably low. Of course, falling revenues, declining margins, and negative implications of several of the headwinds described above may cause the stock price to perform poorly despite these valuations. However, if Signet manages to grow revenues and leverage its eCommerce platforms, the stock may perform well, providing decent long-term returns.

Although, I wouldn’t jump into the stock just yet. If you own Signet stock, I would hold. Personally, I acquired the stock at around an $11 cost basis. I was waiting for a potential pullback under $10, as I was previously more bearish on the market. However, I missed my chance and I didn’t expect the stock to shoot up as fast as it did. Accumulating shares under $15 seems reasonable for new positions, however, I will be waiting for prices under $13 to add. Of course, I may not be able to see those prices again, as that is a significant drop.

Figuring out the right price for Signet stock right now is a waiting game and a balancing act, that is waiting for results to materialize and balancing Signet's risks and opportunities. The stock did run up quite dramatically since the beginning of August. The RSI has been elevated, however the stock seems to be resting in a range that it was in for a good portion of late 2019. As a shareholder, I welcome a healthy break in rapid stock appreciation. However, those who missed out on the rally don't have entry points as attractive to get into the stock and must weigh the risk-to-reward in entering into the stock now after a gain of over 20% in the last month.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Signet is an interesting stock to consider. While technology companies soared recently, many companies have been left behind. For those wanting to diversify away from tech, investing in retail seems quite scary. However, Signet may be one of the retailers worth looking at. Valuations and potential for sales growth are reasons to buy the stock. However, the coronavirus economy and external factors may be cause for concern. While I recommend current Signet stockholders to hold, those who want to acquire some shares should be patient for a pullback. At the right price, Signet looks to be a brilliant retail play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIG, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.