Nikola will require additional funds at the end of next year; recent events have substantially reduced the likelihood of the company successfully raising new funds. Investors should sell existing positions or outright short the shares.

Almost 250 million shares will become eligible for sale on December 3, including 91.6 million controlled by Trevor Milton.

Including the requirements under the recently announced General Motors partnership, Nikola will have to raise up to $3.7 billion in additional capital over the next couple of years.

The surprise move by Nikola's key promoter raised further questions regarding the company's ability to execute on its highly ambitious business plan.

Note: I have covered Nikola Corporation (NKLA) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Monday morning, Nikola founder and executive chairman Trevor Milton dropped the bomb:

Source: Twitter

Milton's resignation is a major success for short-seller outfit Hindenburg Research which recently raised a number of serious allegations.

While Milton claims the company to be "in amazing hands", Nikola actually lists his departure as a key risk factor in its SEC filings:

"We are highly dependent on the services of Trevor R. Milton, our Executive Chairman, and largest stockholder. Mr. Milton is the source of many, if not most, of the ideas and execution driving Nikola. If Mr. Milton were to discontinue his service to us due to death, disability or any other reason, we would be significantly disadvantaged."

With the "source of many, if not most, of the ideas and execution driving Nikola" now "cheering from the sidelines," it's difficult to see how Nikola would be able to execute on its highly ambitious business plan now.

Picture: The infamous Nikola One Protoype "in motion" - Source: NaturalNews.com

Remember, after the recent "strategic partnership" with General Motors (GM), the company will require additional funds on top of the approximately $3 billion originally stated in its SEC filings as Nikola has agreed to reimburse General Motors for up to $700 million "of capital expenses to make available manufacturing capacity for up to fifty thousand units per year".

With the company's key promoter now out, Nikola will likely be facing an uphill battle raising new capital, particularly given the fact that Milton still owns approximately 91.6 million shares (including 6 million shares subject to options held by certain employees pursuant to a founder stock option plan) which will be eligible for sale starting December 3.

While Milton agreed to relinquish 4.86 million performance-based stock units and the right to enter into a two-year consulting agreement with an annual fee of $10 million, 600,000 of restricted stock units will now be subject to accelerated vesting and settlement.

With the company's ability to execute on its business plan apparently in limbo, the giant December 3 lockup expiration is likely to put substantial additional pressure on the company's share price. Besides Milton's 91.6 million shares, another 158.2 million shares will become eligible for sale at that time including tens of millions of shares held by assumed key technology partners like Bosch, Hanwha and Iveco.

In addition, the recently announced strategic partnership with General Motors hasn't closed yet. Under the agreement, Nikola was required to allocate GM 47.7 million newly issued shares at an agreed price of $41.93. After recent events, GM is already down almost 35% on its stake and might very well require renegotiation or even choose to walk way from the deal altogether.

The lower the company's share price, the lower the likelihood for Nikola to raise additional capital.

The original forecast was for the company to raise an additional $700 million of equity financing between late 2021 and early 2022, an aggregate $500 million of unsecured notes in 2023 and 2024, manufacturing equipment financing of $85 million next year, an aggregate $980 million in hydrogen station equipment financing from 2022 to 2024 and an aggregate $660 million in lease securitizations of fuel cell trucks in 2023 and 2024.

Adding up to $700 million required under the General Motors agreement, Nikola would have to raise up to $3.7 billion in new capital over the next couple of years, and given recent events, I seriously doubt the company's ability to tap the corporate debt markets or secure large amounts of manufacturing or hydrogen station equipment financing.

Bottom Line:

Trevor Milton's surprise resignation provides a field day for short-seller outfit Hindenburg Research.

With the loss of its founder and key promoter, Nikola might also lose the ability to execute on its highly ambitious business plan as the company still needs to raise billions of additional capital over the next couple of years.

With approximately 250 million additional shares becoming eligible for sale on December 3, including approximately 91.6 million shares controlled by Trevor Milton, the stock will likely experience intense selling pressure going forward, thus further diminishing Nikola's ability to strike partnerships or raise additional funds by issuing new shares.

That said, with close to $700 million in cash and very little debt at the end of Q2, Nikola is unlikely to file for bankruptcy anytime soon, but the company will either have to alter its business plan or raise a substantial amount of cash by the end of the next year.

Should recent events cause key technology partners to end their relationship with the company, Nikola's demise would likely become inevitable.

Given the issues discussed above, investors should sell existing positions or even consider outright shorting the company's shares as the upcoming, giant lock-up expiration will likely cause plenty of additional selling pressure.

Personally, I firmly expect Trevor Milton to sell a large part of his holdings shortly after the lock-up expiration date and many of the company's legacy investors to follow suit. Quite frankly, I wouldn't be surprised to see the shares trade in the single digits going into 2021.

On a side note, with Nikola's ability to build the much-touted large-scale hydrogen fueling station network required for its FCEV trucks now in limbo, its exclusive provider of electrolyzer and fueling station technology, Nel ASA (OTCPK:NLLSF) might also come under increased investor scrutiny going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NKLA, NLLSF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.