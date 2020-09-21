Thesis

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) is a global leader of the recession-resilient gas station and convenience store industry. We believe the company will see tremendous growth despite its already massive size. Its acquisition-heavy (but prudent) strategy is exactly what is needed to trigger growth in its fragmented industry. With over 14,000 stores, it has the economies of scale to give it a strong competitive advantage over its rivals. In addition, the company will further boost growth by tapping into the cannabis and EV markets.

Overview of the Business

Don't let the OTC ticker fool you, Alimentation Couche-Tard is a large cap stock with the growth of a small cap. This Canadian company is a multinational convenience and gas station chain that leads the Canadian and European markets. In addition, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores in the United States. It has stores in 48 of the 50 U.S. states. Couche-Tard operates under its 3 brands: Couche-Tard, Circle K, and Ingo.

There are a lot of things we like about Couche-Tard. To begin with, the company has a solid track record of profitability. They have posted positive earnings since their IPO in 1986 with a dividend that has increased 8 fold since 2011. Strong earnings and a solid balance sheet have led the credit rating agencies to give Couche-Tard an investment grade rating of BBB/Baa2. Despite a significant revenue drop this year due to COVID-19, Couche-Tard has seen record earnings and free cash flow due to strong merchandise sales and fuel margins.

Historically, the company has seen impressive growth. Since 2011, EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of approximately 22%. What we like even more is that it has averaged a 15.4% ROCE over the same time period with a 25.3% ROE in the last twelve months. They have managed to achieve this while keeping their leverage at very reasonable levels. Currently, they have a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.26 which is below their 2.25 target. This is impressive because they have an acquisition-based strategy which suggests that they are careful in assessing takeover targets. Management states in their MD&A that they engage in acquisitions when it's under reasonable conditions to do so. They don't want to increase store count to the detriment of their profits. This was demonstrated when Couche-Tard walked away from their $5.6 Billion takeover bid of Australia's Caltex (OTCPK:CTXAY). Although they continue to see Caltex as a great strategic fit, there was simply too much uncertainty amid the COVID-19 breakout. This gives us confidence in management's judgment of acquisition targets.

Furthermore, the company has demonstrated to be very resilient during times of recession. In the last 12 months, Couche-Tard has delivered a 16.4% ROCE, which is higher than their average. This was during a global shutdown that ruined many other businesses. As a matter of fact, their operating income for their most recent quarter increased 40.9% year over year despite a decline in revenue that resulted from COVID-19. This was attributable to increased same-store sales of merchandise and increased margins on fuel sales. The picture below summarizes the company's resilience.

Source: September 2020 investor presentation

Industry Overview

In Europe and Canada, the convenience store sector is often dominated by a few major players, including integrated oil companies. Some of these integrated oil companies are in the process of selling, or are expected to sell, their retail assets. In both markets, Couche-Tard is a leader. In the U.S. however, the industry is very fragmented with 62% of the market being made up of single stores. Currently, Couche-Tard has an approximate 5% share of the United States market.

Source: September 2020 investor presentation

We love that the convenience store industry is recession-proof; people will always need access to the essentials. During the previous 2 recessions, industry sales were unaffected and actually grew.

Source: September 2020 investor presentation

Alimentation Couche-Tard is well-positioned relative to its peers. Currently, the industry is facing headwinds that are benefiting the larger players. Card costs and the average associate wages have been increasing. Smaller competitors might have a harder time absorbing these costs as they do not have the enormous scale or geographical diversification that Couche-Tard does. Not surprisingly, higher costs lead to higher break-even points. As a result, the fuel margins need to be increased to compensate.

Source: September 2020 investor presentation

Source: September 2020 investor presentation

This evidently presents Alimentation Couche-Tard with a clear competitive advantage. Its ability to absorb costs much more efficiently while increasing fuel margins leads to much stronger earnings. This was clearly shown in its most recent quarter where it generated increased profits from the previous year with significantly less revenue.

Valuation

To value Couche-Tard, we calculated the companies sustainable growth rate to forecast the next 3 years of earnings growth. We arrived at a sustainable growth rate of 23%, which is similar to their 3-year earnings CAGR of 26%.

Source: Image created by us

We used the sustainable growth rate to calculate a 3-year forward EPS estimate of $4.33.

We used a discount rate of 5.479% for the valuation. To calculate the discount rate, we used CAPM, with a 6% equity risk premium (as recommended by Duff & Phelps). The beta we calculated for Couche-Tard was 0.608, however, since it was below our range of 0.80-2.00 for stable firms, we used a beta of 0.8 instead.

Source: Image created by us

The calculations above led us to a low range valuation of $53.50 per share and a high range valuation of $72.61 per share. The low range valuation assumes a future P/E multiple that is in line with its current multiple, and the high range valuation assumes that Couche-Tard will revert to its historical 5-year P/E ratio of 19.68.

Catalysts for Growth

Acquisitions

In July of 2019, Alimentation Couche-Tard set a very ambitious goal. The company announced that it will aim to double its net earnings within the next 5 years. Although it won't be easy, we believe it is possible and will explain to you why.

Given that the industry is very fragmented, consolidating it through acquisitions is the most logical strategy for growth. Couche-Tard generates 72% of its current revenues from the United States. With its share of the U.S. market being only 5%, this presents the opportunity to see some truly remarkable growth in the years ahead. Management has proven that it can responsibly deploy this strategy by never allowing its leverage ratio to balloon out of control.

Source: September 2020 investor presentation

The company tends to quickly deleverage itself after large acquisitions have been completed. As a result, they have been able to acquire 10,217 stores since 2004. In addition, the industry headwinds mentioned earlier are likely to make the smaller players more willing to be acquired.

Cannabis

However, industry consolidation is not the company's only plan for growth. In 2019, Alimentation Couche-Tard announced that they would be entering the cannabis market. They did this by acquiring a minority stake in Canadian cannabis retailer Fire & Flower (OTCQX:FFLWF) through convertible debentures and warrants. They initially owned about 10% of the company but have recently increased their stake to about 15%. Couche-Tard has Fire & Flower warrants that if fully exercised, would give them a 50.1% majority ownership of the company.

Why is this important?

The Canadian cannabis market is growing quickly. In 2018, it was worth $569 million, in 2019 it was worth $1.2 billion, and although forecasts were slashed due to COVID-19, 2020 and 2021 sales are expected to be $2.5 billion and $4.1 billion respectively, according to CIBC Capital Markets (these numbers are expressed in Canadian Dollars).

Alimentation Couche-Tard is all about convenience and their ownership of Fire & Flower brings exactly that to the customer. Couche-Tard is looking to add more Fire & Flower locations across Canada. They are starting to create Fire & Flower locations next to Circle K locations in the same way you would see a KFC next to a Taco Bell. There are currently 2 Fire & Flower/Circle K locations, and both are in Alberta, but the expansion is just getting started.

Below is a picture of an existing Circle K/Fire & Flower location.

Source: newswire.ca: "Fire & Flower Launches Pilot with Alimentation Couche-Tard Through Circle K Co-Located Stores"

What is more convenient for a cannabis consumer than being able to get weed and munchies at once? People who stop by to purchase weed will be enticed to purchase other goods or fuel from Couche-Tard next door, and vise-versa, making this a very intelligent partnership. According to David George-Kosh of BNN Bloomberg, the illicit market accompanies 80% of Canada’s cannabis spending and this partnership will put a dent in that number through added convenience.

Electric Vehicle Market

Now, there are some of you reading this and asking yourselves, "What will happen once EVs become more popular?" As we mentioned in our previous article about PACCAR Inc (PCAR), we believe that electrification is inevitable and that electric vehicles will become the norm. Therefore, we asked ourselves the same thing. As it turns out, Couche-Tard has started converting gas stations into electric charging stations, mostly in Scandinavia. However, they are not simply stopping there. Just recently on September 16th, they announced a plan to bring electric charging stations to North America. Hannasch, Couche-Tard's CEO said: “We’ll have chargers deploying in the next 12 months in Canada and in the U.S...Our goal will be to follow the path we’re on in Norway.” Hannasch already has his eyes on several hundred potential locations for electric charging stations. We believe the EV market has enormous growth potential and Alimentation Couche-Tard seems to think so as well. The company has also begun selling home and workplace charging stations. In Q1/21 the company delivered 1,400 home chargers and contracted for 3,000 more. We believe these orders will only continue to grow in the coming years.

Source: bnnbloomberg.ca: "Couche-Tard plans electric-car charging push in U.S., Canada"

Risks

Fundamental Risks

There is a low barrier to entry for their type of business. As per Couche-Tard’s “business risk” mentioned in their most recent MD&A, they compete with other convenience store chains, independent convenience stores, gas stations, food retailers, quick service restaurants, local pharmacies & pharmacy chains, and dollar stores. Couche-Tard has done a great job of staying competitive but there is no guarantee that they can continue that going forward.

Acquisitions are a significant part of their strategy for growth. Couche-Tard is very diligent with their acquisitions, therefore, it may be a while until they make their next move. Also, a poorly executed acquisition can negatively affect their operations as there is no guarantee that every acquisition they make will be a good one.

Quantitative Risks

To measure the risks associated with Alimentation Couche-Tard, we calculated the downside deviation and downside beta using weekly prices of the last 5 years. The weekly downside deviation of the stock is 2.291%, which translates to an annualized downside potential of 16.52%. This compares to the upside deviation of 2.475% weekly and 17.85% annualized. The ratio of upside to the downside is more than 1 which is ideal. However, when calculating the downside and upside betas, the results were 0.742 and 0.363, respectively. Therefore, in terms of systematic risk, there is less upside correlation during the good times than there is downside during the bad. Nonetheless, the downside is still less than that of the market.

Final Thoughts

Alimentation Couche-Tard operates a boring but lucrative business which is exactly why we like it. The company is a very smart bet on two fast-growing industries: cannabis and electric vehicles. Instead of trying to pick a winner in a pool of young, cash-burning weed companies, you can pick a profitable company that can potentially leverage thousands of its locations. In addition, while the EV companies pour billions of dollars to battle it out for market share, Couche-Tard will simply be providing all of them with charging stations. Therefore, they will profit off the EV trend regardless of which companies survive. To top it all off, while waiting for these new and exciting markets to develop, you will be owning shares of a high-growth industry leader.

