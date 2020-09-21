A significant portion of EPR's assets and revenue is in movie-theaters which have been struggling to survive for years.

(Pexels)

As many individuals and small businesses struggle to make payments, REITs are among the hardest hit sectors on the market. The popular REIT ETF (VNQ) is down about 15% this year, but not all REITs are the same. Those with high exposure to COVID lockdowns such as EPR Properties (EPR) is down 60% and saw a 19% loss so far this month.

In normal times, EPR's "experiential" investment strategy is expected to deliver stronger yields than most. However, COVID-19 is essentially the perfect storm that has jeopardized the firm. The REIT invests in movie theaters (46% of revenue), 'eatertainment' (22% of revenue), ski resorts (8% of revenue), casinos, luxury resorts, and similar locations. The company also invests in education centers such as private schools and pre-schools (education total revenue share of 11%). Put simply, nearly all of EPR's properties are directly impacted by COVID lockdowns.

COVID measures have led not only to a collapse in EPR's stock price but also the company's cash-flow and a rapid increase in leverage:

Data by YCharts

Fortunately, the company has been able to reopen many of its properties in recent months. As of September 11th, 81% were open including 71% of theaters and 92% of non-theaters. This is good news, but it does not mean EPR is out of the woods.

Movie Theaters Are EPR's Most Significant Risk

EPR's near-term survival prospects are generally OK. The company borrowed significant amounts of cash early on in the crisis which should allow them to burn money with working capital of nearly $1.5B. As noted in its recent 10-Q (pg. 8), the company also received debt covenant waivers which should allow them to avoid default until at least April 2021 regardless of their leverage ratio but is unlikely to pay dividends or buyback shares until after that point.

However, when we take a longer-term perspective EPR's survival becomes more unclear. During normal times, AMC theaters (AMC) represent 18% of revenue and Regal nearly 10%. Theaters as a whole normally make up nearly half of EPR's revenue, making them an area of very concentrated risk.

Many theaters are now open, but guests must wear masks during the whole showing in the vast majority of theaters. While this is understandable, it will likely deter many guests. Indeed, recent box office data suggests people are still not going to movies even with theaters open. I'd like to think this may change toward year-end with Dune's release, but the current box-office data makes it seem unlikely.

Importantly, theaters were struggling to survive for years before COVID, the lockdowns may just be the last bullet that brings major chains like AMC into bankruptcy. The rise of on-demand movies through platforms Netflix combined with the increase to movie-theater ticket and popcorn prices have led to over a decade of declining box-office volumes.

Indeed, it seems very possible that major movie theaters find themselves in need of drastic restructuring in the near future in order to stay operational. If ticket sales remain low into 2021, it is reasonable to expect many theaters could be shut down for good. Unfortunately, in the event a theater chain abandons a venue, it is difficult to re-lease the venue for different purposes.

This is a particular issue for theaters, but it is also an issue for most of EPR's properties. If an operating company if forced to leave a (theater, ski resort, 'eatertainment, etc) property, it leaves the company with a very expensive non-operational asset.

What is EPR Worth?

Clearly, EPR is subject to large long-term risks relating to COVID. Though lockdowns may end as COVID cases decline, it seems many consumers will not return to their old ways until 2021 if not longer.

Over the past few years, EPR has had an NOI (operating income before depreciation) of about $500M per year. If we assume a fair-value capitalization rate for EPR's properties is 9% (based on historical norms and EPR's greater risk) then the value of the company's property assets is around $5.55B. The company also has a total of roughly $1.56B in other tangible assets, bringing its total asset value to an estimated $7.12B.

These assets are subject to roughly $4.2B in total tangible liabilities and preferred equity. We can also assume that EPR will lose roughly $250M in cash from COVID lockdowns and the slow recovery over the next three quarters. This gives us an estimated net-asset-value of $2.66B which is 20% above EPR's current market capitalization of $2.22B.

That said, there is significant uncertainty about this valuation. The company could see a greater total COVID-related negative cash-flow. The fair-value capitalization-rate of its properties could also be higher today at 10-12% due to the poor economic environment. There are very few commercial real-estate transactions today, so my estimate of 9% was based on 2019 data. This factor alone could bring EPR's fair-value a billion dollars lower to $1.65B (given an 11% cap-rate).

It is also very possible that EPR's income will be permanently impaired due to potential theater (and other) bankruptcies. This figure is more difficult to predict, but theaters make up such a large portion of EPR's revenue and assets which makes it a major existential risk. If there is a wave of theater closures as I suspect, EPR could have a difficult time keeping its equity value from hitting zero.

The Bottom Line

Overall, there could be a valuable opportunity in EPR, but the upside is limited based on NAV estimates and the downside risk is immense. If we assume a positive outcome wherein everything returns to normal by January 2021, EPR's fair value appears to be around 20-30% higher than the stock is priced today. If we assume the recovery will take until next summer then the company appears to be trading at or slightly above fair value.

That said if we are looking at a long-lasting economic slowdown that results in a multi-year decline to U.S consumer leisure spending then EPR's survival prospects appear poor. This is a particularly high risk given the long-term decline in movie theater performance which increases the odds theaters permanently close.

Put simply, EPR does not appear to be a short-opportunity for now but it still seems the stock is headed lower for longer and will not pay a sustained dividend in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.