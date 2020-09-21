Though it is posting net losses for now, Fastly seems on the verge of consistent profitability, although I would caution investors against using that as a primary gauge of performance.

Fastly operates in a fast-growing niche space that brings the power of cloud computing closer to where that power is needed and used - edge devices.

Pulse Check:

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) has been growing its DBNER (Dollar-based Net Expansion Rate, a key performance metric) in strong triple-digit percentages for the past three years - "135.5%, 132.0%, and 147.3% for the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2019, 2018, and 2017 respectively."

Revenues have more than doubled in less than three years, going from $104.9 million in FY-17 to $246.3 million for the trailing twelve-month period ended Q2-20.

It operates in a segment that's expected to grow at CAGRs of between 34% and 37.4% over the next half-decade or so.

The average spend of existing clients has been increasing by 20% a year since 2014.

The company has around 30% exposure to international markets in terms of net sales.

The stock is, as of this writing, trading nearly 300% higher on a YTD basis despite the broad market sell-off at the beginning of September and negative news around TikTok, Fastly's "top customer" contributing to about 13% of Q2-20 revenue.

Thesis: Fastly's vertical opportunities, its already-broad and growing customer base, its planned marketing expenditure to address new industry verticals, and its investments in two core focus areas give it a significant growth runway well into the next decade. The TikTok fiasco is not likely to affect Fastly to the extent the market thinks it will. The strength of the product portfolio and how well it has been received by developers around the world speaks to the potential of Fastly to show strong growth for several years to come.

What Does Fastly Do?

Here's a quick primer for those who are unfamiliar with the company and the broad technology it is associated with: edge computing.

While cloud computing leveraged the power of centralized data centers to handle large compute requirements, edge computing brought the computational and storage power closer to the devices - the edge. Edge computing is not a competitor to the cloud. We can think of it as being a sort of high-speed bridge between conventional cloud infrastructure and the end-user devices it ultimately serves. By bringing storage and computational power closer to the source/destination, companies can provide better digital experiences to their end-users.

The challenge with traditional cloud computing architecture is that data has to be sent from a given device, all the way to the data center, then processed, and finally sent back to the edge device to be acted upon. Although this 'latency' is usually calculated in one-thousandths of a second (1s=1000ms), in the quest for near-instant response times in the digital realm, any reduction in latency has disproportionately positive effects on end-user experience.

Edge computing brings that processing power closer to the edge devices using POPs (Points of Presence), thereby significantly reducing the 'latency' problems associated with cloud computing. This greatly enhances the value of edge computing for various scenarios, such as reducing the 'time to first frame' when streaming media over the Internet.

That's just one use case for edge computing. The applications are virtually limitless because the number of 'edge' devices is proliferating at an astounding rate. In fact, it includes all devices that are considered 'smart' in terms of having the ability to respond to external data in an intelligent manner.

More relevant to Fastly's customer base is the fact that quick response times are critical to customer experience in several market segments such as content delivery, eCommerce, fintech, hospitality, etc., all of which are markets where Fastly currently has a presence. And its programmable edge cloud offers a compelling platform for developers constantly looking to deliver increasingly high-performance applications that are fast and secure.

Fastly's services sit in a mission-critical location between a customer's end-users and whatever cloud and data solution storage that customer currently uses. By bringing compute power closer to the end-user with its POPs and other products and services, the developers on its programmable edge cloud are able to deliver much faster, more personalized, and highly secure end-user experiences. Fastly's edge cloud allows developers to rapidly write code to push application logic to the edge, and these developers have been their biggest promoters.

To bring more context to Fastly's value to its customers, the company currently has a wide footprint of POPs, with plans to expand its presence even further:

As of June 30, 2020, our 100 terabit software-centric network is located in 72 uniquely designed Points-of-Presence ("POPs") across 55 markets around the world.

Source: Fastly Network Map

Revenue Growth

Fastly went public last year with a boom, opening at 34% over its revised IPO price of $16. That's not surprising, considering the revenue growth rates we saw in the Pulse Check section at the top of this article. Since then, the company has been going from strength to strength. Here's a quick look at its sequential quarterly revenues and revenue growth starting from Q1-18 through Q2-20:

Source: Company Filings

This is the kind of sequential growth that has helped push its stock toward the $100 mark. Although the market is being cautious about the rapid growth of Fastly, there's an obvious upside to being in a niche space that's growing at healthy double digit rates.

The TikTok Consideration

Fastly's largest customer accounted for 13% of Q2 revenues. The September 20, 2020, ban of new downloads of the TikTok app in the United States has been postponed for now but there are still too many moving parts to conclude anything at this point. But even if we assume that Fastly is forced write off future revenues from TikTok, which is unlikely, the company is confident that it is "in a position to backfill the majority of this traffic in case they are no longer able to operate in the US." There will definitely be a hit to its top line if the revenue flow from ByteDance stops, but I see this as more of a speed bump rather than a roadblock.

Financial Health

As we saw earlier, the company is yet to be profitable, having posted a net loss of $14.5 million ($0.14/sh) and an accumulated deficit of $218.5 million in the most recent reported quarter (Q2-20.) However, the company has a relatively strong cash position, with "cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $384.0 million, and restricted cash totaling $70.1 million."

Funding primarily comes from equity issuance, customer payments, and sales of equity securities. Regular assessments of the financial strength of its customers show that accounts receivable, which stand at around $58.3 million as at Q2-20, have "limited" exposure to credit risk. Fastly doesn't have significant debt on its books, with long-term debt of around $25 million.

From a financial standpoint, Fastly is well-managed and fully capable of meeting its debt and growth commitments for the foreseeable future. The company has been growing its customer base "at approximately a 44% CAGR over the last four years" and has consistently kept its sales & marketing spend at the 33% to 38% level since Q1-18.

In addition, the increasingly higher usage of its services on a per-customer basis has expanded its gross profit margin by 5% to 60% in Q2-20 over the prior period. This trend is likely to continue as its enterprise customers, who contribute to the bulk of revenue (90%), keep scaling up their edge deployments. This is evidenced by the fact that, per CEO Joshua Bixby at the Q2 earnings call:

"average enterprise customer spend increased to $716,000 from $642,000 in the previous quarter."

CFO Adriel Lares echoed that view in a different way:

Despite continuing economic uncertainty, we remain confident in our ability to deliver incremental annual gross margin expansion as we continue to scale and deliver innovative security and edge computing solutions.

The combination of increased per-customer spend and efficiencies in the cost of revenues should help the company move closer to profitability every year. Of note is the fact that the company posted its first positive EBITDA quarter in Q2-20. For now, though, the focus is rightly on investing as much toward growth as possible while keeping leverage low and keeping a tight rein on cash management.

Investor's Angle

To be honest, I don't see much of a downside to investing in Fastly. The company has identified two product areas where it needs to keep pushing its efforts: Compute Edge and security. The former is their serverless architecture that is suitable for high-performance applications generally seen in the fields of machine learning, cloud gaming, etc. Security is another area of interest for its clients; as they scale up their business with Fastly's Compute Edge, they naturally want to be reassured that security scales up alongside it; hence the Signal Sciences deal and the resulting product, Secure Edge. As long as the company keeps investing in areas where developer interest is the greatest, it is on the right track for continued growth.

On the profitability front, the upward revision for quarterly (Q3) and full-year (FY-20) estimates shows Fastly on the verge of consistent profitability:

For the third quarter, we expect revenue in the range of $73.5 million to $75.5 million. Non-GAAP operating income in the range of negative $1 million to positive $1 million. Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of negative $0.01 per share to positive $0.01 per share. For the full year 2020, we increased our revenue guidance range to $290 million to $300 million from $280 million to $290 million. Non-GAAP operating loss range to minus $12 million to minus $2 million from minus $20 million to minus $10 million. Non-GAAP net loss per share range to minus $0.06 to minus $0.01 from minus $0.15 to minus $0.08.

That being said, however, I would caution investors not to use profitability as a gauge for this company. When companies are in growth mode, the deployment of resources for top-line momentum usually far outweighs the need to turn a profit. My guess is that the company revised its guidance this time to possibly soften the blow to its stock from negative news around its top customer. The market can be quite fickle when it comes to chunks of revenue flesh being cut off from a growing organism, but remember that the operative word is 'growing.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.