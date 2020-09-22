Cerence has tried to minimize competitive threats but revenue disclosures and recent contract awards point to a secularly challenged company that will not be able to mask degradation in 2021.

Tech juggernauts such as Google, Apple, and Amazon, as well as blue-chip startups such as Soundhound (backed by Mercedes, Hyundai, Tencent and Nvidia) are devouring Cerence’s market share.

Introduction

Sometimes you don’t need a crystal ball to see the future for a stock. In the case of Cerence (CRNC), Telenav’s (TNAV) spectacular collapse last year foreshadows the end game for Cerence that we believe will play out in the coming months.

At the end of the day, once you strip away the buzzwords surrounding Cerence such as “AI” and “SaaS”, Cerence is just another boring legacy OE auto supplier facing unique secular and competitive disintermediation. Yet, thanks to Cerence’s liberal use of buzzwords and a market that is trigger happy to bid up hype, Cerence has (in our view) wrongly captured the imaginations of investors looking for ways to play the “connected car” theme. Cerence has been around for decades (previously owned by Nuance Communications), has historically enjoyed a near-monopoly position with automobile voice recognition applications, and is now coming up against much larger technology companies that offer holistic suites that are synchronized with car-owner smartphones – something Cerence can simply never replicate. This is not a growth stock. This is a tired legacy company. To our knowledge, no well-known growth investors (e.g. Baille Gifford, ARK) are invested in Cerence - and this dynamic does not surprise us. Instead, the Cerence shareholder base appears to consist of fickle value-oriented investors who believe they are buying “growth at a reasonable price”. In the never-ending bull market that started almost 12 years ago, does anyone really believe that legitimate and sustainable growth stories can be bought at reasonable prices?

We Think Cerence’s Own Marketing Presentation Presents Compelling Short Case on Stock

We think Cerence’s recent investor presentation is the best outline for the short thesis on the company, as it paints the picture of a company desperately trying to downplay the competitive threats posed via tech juggernauts and well-funded disruptive startups.

For example, Cerence attempts to minimize competitive threats from companies such as Google and Apple and Amazon, claiming that it can “co-exist” alongside tech juggernauts (p14), and that its voice product offers an “Apple-like” car experience (p6). We are hard-pressed to think of any examples of companies that were successfully able to “co-exist” against Google, Apple, and Amazon in product lines that these companies deemed core (and voice assistance is core to all of companies – just think about how much marketing muscle these companies have put behind Siri and Alexa, for example). All three of these companies are in your phones, in your homes, and want to complete the trifecta of watching your every move by being in your car. Furthermore, the very fact that Cerence deemed it necessary to market itself as capable of providing an “Apple-like” experience speaks volumes to the competitive threat from Apple.

Unfortunately for Cerence, the company best capable of providing an Apple-like experience in a car is…Apple itself.

Sell side analysts have aggressively pushed the narrative that Cerence, a business that we believe generates ~80% of profits from license revenues, is somehow a “software as a service play”. Cerence naturally embraces this comparison because the market’s love affair with all things “SaaS” is no secret – SaaS companies are traded on significant multiples of revenue despite massive losses, while legacy auto OE suppliers such as Telenav, Adient and Borgwarner trade at <1x sales.

The reality is that the most obvious comparable to Cerence is Telenav. Telenav is an auto OE supplier that makes navigation systems for cars. In September 2019, when GM announced that it was partnering with Android for its new infotainment system ( including voice assistance), Telenav shares fell almost 50% in a single day session. The stock never recovered as reality set in that Telenav is being disintermediated from the auto OE value chain.

We are extremely confident that Cerence is facing the exact same pressures as Telenav and will suffer the very same fate. The only thing that we believe has kept the story alive is a) an extremely promotional investor relations narrative focused on buzzwords and that downplays competitive threats, and b) accounting nuances that have temporarily masked the deterioration in the company’s business. Gravity will soon set in for Cerence, and we expect the stock to retrace its entire move since 2019. We see 65%+ downside in the shares.

As Competition Spiked, We Believe Cerence Has Had to Discount to Maintain Appearance of Growth

Cerence generates ~50% of revenues from selling auto OEs license rights to its software, ~30% of its revenue from cloud-connected services that link its voice technology to live information (e.g. weather updates), and ~20% of its revenue from professional services that involve Cerence customizing its software solutions for OEs. We estimate that high margin license revenues comprise ~80% of the company’s gross profits.

Cerence claims that it has over 50% market share in new cars ( p23). In our view, this means that Cerence is stuck in the unenviable position of being only a share donor as it relates to voice applications in cars. As a result, if our thesis is accurate and Cerence is in fact on a collision course with disaster, one would expect that Cerence is ceding price and/or losing volume.

Financial data from Cerence itself strongly suggests that the company is in fact discounting its voice product. Cerence breaks out its crucial license revenue line into variable versus prepaid revenues. We have spoken with industry consultants who helped us understand the difference between the two sales models. Our understanding is that Cerence offers discounts to auto OEs that prepay upfront (effectively a volume discount) and charge a higher rate for auto OEs that prefer to pay Cerence only at the time that a vehicle is shipped/delivered. As you can see below, Cerence has materially expanded its exposure to discounted prepay contracts – the proportion of prepaid contracts has exploded from a consistent ~25% of revenues to 44% of revenues in 2Q20. In the past two quarters, prepaid revenues have essentially been the only thing holding up Cerence’s top line. This massive explosion in prepaid revenue growth – that happens to coincide with competitive entrances in Cerence’s markets – strongly suggests that Cerence has been price discounting to hold onto business. Taking upfront prepaid fees at discounts to hold onto share is not the sign of a vibrant SaaS company. Of course, the very fact that Cerence generates the bulk of its revenues and profits from license fees itself illustrates that it is not a SaaS company.

We think the data above paints a compelling case that Cerence is caving on price – the clearest sign of competitive stress flowing through the numbers. The high prepay revenues also suggests that investors should be wary of extrapolating present revenue and cash flow trends into the future – we expect this factor to be a material headwind going forward.

Cerence is Not SaaS – Legacy Toyota Contract is Accounting Anomaly That Will Soon Lapse

Given that Cerence’s nosebleed valuation is propped by the notion that it is a SaaS company, we felt it is important to highlight that Cerence is not in fact a SaaS company and put this topic to bed.

As a reminder, ~30% of Cerence revenues come from cloud-connected services that link its voice technology to live information (e.g. weather updates). This would be akin to saying “Siri, what is the weather forecast for today”. This segment generates revenues on a subscription basis. It goes without saying that this business line appears to have little logical reason to exist going forward. Assuming the end customer must ultimately pay for the service, we envision few customers opting to pay for a voice activated in-car information service given how ubiquitous smartphones are. Given this is the only “subscription” piece of Cerence’s business, it is clear to us that this company is not SaaS in any way, shape, or form.

In addition to the earlier point regarding smartphones, we point readers to the purportedly subscription component of Cerence’s business model and we take a deeper dive into what has been driving this segment.

Cerence breaks out one legacy contract (that it admits is tied to one single customer) versus the rest of the business. Our research indicates that the legacy contract was with Toyota, and that certain Toyota car buyers were given a Cerence Connected voice subscription for free for a set number of years that is set to lapse this year. Cerence has been open about the fact that the legacy contract fades away, and that cash flows associated with the contract largely accrued to Nuance prior to the spin. In other words, the legacy revenues that comprise over 60% of the company’s connected revenue segment are effectively “Diet Revenues” – they have no meat on the bones and should not be capitalized in any price to sales analysis.

In February 2020, Cerence held an investor day during which it was open about the nature of this contract and the revenues from this segment. See the relevant excerpts below:

Source: Bloomberg

When you take a step back, fully understand what these Connected segment revenues truly represent, and fully appreciate that the bulk of these revenues are “calorie-lite” in nature – it seems clear to us that Cerence is not a cutting edge subscription business, but instead just an auto OE supplier that licenses out its voice technology in an increasingly crowded market.

Competitive Dynamics

On the contract wins side (effectively volume), a flurry of news announcements makes it clear that Cerence is rapidly losing share to a wide range of competitors – both on the tech juggernaut side as well as on the upstart side.

Our research and calls with industry experts suggest that larger tech players such as Google (Android Auto and Android Automotive), Apple (CarPlay) and Amazon are offering free substitute products for connected car services and virtual/voice assistants. Additionally, well-funded start-ups such as Soundhound (backed by Tencent and Nvidia) are gaining rapid share. Customer checks we have done indicate that Soundhound is perceived to have better performance.

We assume all readers are familiar with the big three tech juggernauts, but for readers less familiar with Soundhound we suggest reading the company's marketing materials for its main product Houndify here. According to Soundhound:

Houndify combines the smartest voice AI with engineering expertise to help brands build conversational voice assistants. From proprietary components to a customizable and scalable voice AI platform, we have the tools to build a highly accurate and responsive voice user interface.

Effectively, Houndify is a direct comparable to Cerence - it provides white label solutions for voice in car applications so that brands can maintain control over user experiences.

Notably, all four of Cerence’s main competitors have been aggressive in their goal to dominate the auto assistant space and have – based on recent contract awards - won share away that would have historically gone to CRNC. As a reminder, with over 50% market share, the voice market is Cerence’s to lose. It is therefore crucial to review OE announcements as they come out to understand what companies are winning in voice.

Here is a non-complete review of contract awards that did not go Cerence’s way:

The Mercedes / Soundhound partnership is particularly of note for one simple reason. In December 2019, Cerence put out a press release about its “long-term partnership” with Mercedes – see here. A few months later in June 2020, Soundhound published an article titled “How Mercedes-Benz Built A New Generation of Voice Control with MBUX” (see here) that included multiple quotes from Mercedes-Benz employees and made it clear that Soundhound has been actively working with Mercedes on a transformational project relating to its MBUX system. This is worth noting because clearly Mercedes is an important legacy customer of Cerence (our research confirms that German luxury brands are a key piece of Cerence’s business). While the Soundhound announcement does not suggest that Cerence has been completely kicked out of all Mercedes models, it surely shows a) that Cerence is facing a serious competitive threat from Mercedes and b) that Cerence is likely to face pricing pressure even if it is able to maintain contracts. Conspicuously missing from the Cerence announcement is that Daimler AG (Mercedes) put money into Soundhound in 2018. When you consider the facts here, it is clear that Cerence’s relationship with Mercedes has been negatively impacted due to the entrance of Soundhound.

Compare the two company’s announcements – on the left, Soundhound’s announcement regarding Mercedes included multiple quotes from top R&D officials at Mercedes-Benz, and on the right, Cerence’s anemic announcement included just a quote from Cerence’s own CEO.

While this may seem like a trivial matter, when large leading brands offer support through things like quote attribution and a direct venture capital investment, it speaks volumes to the quality of the relationship.

It is clear that Mercedes has forged an extremely close relationship with Soundhound which is unambiguously negative for Cerence given a) the clout of Mercedes in the crucial luxury industry, and b) Cerence's prior ties to Mercedes before Soundhound entered the market.

Simply put – we think the evidence is clear that Cerence is a share donor to the big three tech companies and Soundhound. We suspect that the full extent of the ugliness from the market share donations will play out in 2021 due to a) the timing of the company’s spin (company financials are often are dressed up ahead of spins), and b) the timing of the competitive ramp from Google, Apple, Amazon, and Soundhound.

Insider Selling Kicking Up Recently

During the September sell off in tech stocks, Cerence was relatively unscathed. We therefore find it noteworthy that the CEO sold approximately $2 million worth of shares in a three day stretch in mid-September.

This is the first sign of insider selling of material size involving a materially significant officer in the last year.

What Is Cerence Worth?

Next year as the competitive dynamics become clear, the cash flow hole from the Toyota contract ending becomes clear, and the pricing pressure is impossible to ignore, we expect Cerence will go back to trading at levels that are in-line with other auto OE suppliers. With an EBITDA estimate for 2021 of around $100MM, we see Cerence trading at an EV of approximately $800M to $1B, which, after backing out debt, arrives at a market cap of $650M to $850MM, or ~$17 to 23/sh. The downside potential could very well be worse if Cerence continues ceding share to competitors and the market begins to value the company in-line with Telenav (in that scenario, we can see a downside target price of $10-15/sh).

At these insanely stretched valuation levels, this short is just too obvious. We view the base case downside in Cerence as 65% below current levels and expect that investors who think they own a cutting edge AI / connected car / SaaS company are in for a rude awakening in short order.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CRNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short CRNC. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. This article reflects the author's opinion at the time of publication. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.