While Adobe has still managed to grow earnings above its revenue growth rates due to cost optimization, this strength is already baked into Adobe's >40x P/E ratio.

In Q3, Adobe's growth slipped to 14% y/y and the company further expects deceleration to 12% y/y growth in Q4, vs. ~20% y/y growth last year.

Adobe shares slipped ~15% despite beating Wall Street's targets in Q3, a signal that the stock has run too hot relative to its fundamentals.

Betting against Adobe (ADBE) has never been a successful strategy. The software giant behind the creation of the PDF and the owner of not one, but several flagship applications like Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom and many others, has been one of the biggest long-term success stories in the tech sector. Though now a dinosaur in tech-years (Adobe turns 40 years old in 2022, making it one of the oldest tech companies in the sector and approximately the age of Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) put together), Adobe has averted the curse of most legacy software companies by pivoting fast and early into the cloud. Today, nearly the entirety of the company's ~$12 billion annualized revenue stream is recurring - a remarkable feat.

As a software product that also doesn't rely on complex implementations or expensive investments, Adobe's business has also fared better in the coronavirus economy versus many other enterprise software companies. Year to date, Adobe's ~40% rise makes 2020 one of Adobe's best years, beating a ~3% gain in the S&P 500.

Yet after the company reported second-quarter results which featured decent beats to Wall Street's expectations (which was a relief after a rare miss to expectations in Q2), shares of Adobe still peeled back ~15% and fell victim to the market-wide tech rout.

Data by YCharts

My take on Adobe: this is a company with a broad, bullish future. Several key highlights that underpin Adobe's bullish thesis are:

Adobe's core products face very little competition. Most of the products in Adobe's core creative suite, like Photoshop and Illustrator, have become the gold standard in the industry and there are no serious competitors.

Most of the products in Adobe's core creative suite, like Photoshop and Illustrator, have become the gold standard in the industry and there are no serious competitors. Growth initiatives outside of Creative Suite. Where Adobe does compete is in areas where it is deliberately trying to unseat incumbents like Docusign (DOCU) in the e-sign world, or in digital marketing - where Adobe bought Marketo to compete with the likes of HubSpot (HUBS) and Salesforce (CRM).

Where Adobe does compete is in areas where it is deliberately trying to unseat incumbents like Docusign (DOCU) in the e-sign world, or in digital marketing - where Adobe bought Marketo to compete with the likes of HubSpot (HUBS) and Salesforce (CRM). Tremendous execution that focuses not only on growth, but on consistent profitability expansion.

In spite of these strengths, however, it's difficult to argue with one fact: Adobe is quite expensive, especially after its generous year-to-date rally. For the next fiscal year FY21, Wall Street analysts are calling for consensus EPS of $11.17, representing 12% y/y earnings growth. That puts Adobe's forward P/E multiple at 41.9x. The company's PEG ratio, meanwhile, sits at 3.5x (P/E ratio divided by expected EPS growth percentage) - whereas the typical marker of a "value" stock sits much lower at a 1.0x threshold.

Adobe's fall from recent peaks despite a broad-based beat in Q3 illustrates that investors are feeling cautious on Adobe's valuation as well. With the rise of headlines about tech valuations in a bubble, I'd be careful of investing in Adobe near peaks.

The bottom line here: Adobe is a fantastic company that will continue to grow both fundamentally and its share price in the future. But to optimize your gains, wait until Adobe falls back down to a more appropriate valuation. Historically speaking, Adobe has tended to trade at around a ~30x P/E multiple - which, against next year's $11.17 consensus estimate, would represent a $335 share price - reverting Adobe back to where it was trading in April.

Data by YCharts

I find it difficult to believe that Adobe can meaningfully expand beyond its current >40x P/E multiple when it has traded much lower in the past. Wait on the sidelines for this stock to consolidate lower before diving in.

Q2 download

Let's now review Adobe's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. While the results were largely positive in beating Wall Street's estimates, Q2 also unfortunately marks the second sequential quarter of low-teens revenue growth for Adobe - a fall from grace from the recent quarters last year in which Adobe had managed to grow in excess of 20% y/y.

Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Adobe Q2 results Source: Adobe Q2 earnings release

Adobe's revenue grew 14% y/y to $3.22 billion. This growth rate matched last quarter's 14% y/y growth rate, in which Wall Street had been expecting 15% y/y - an unusual earnings miss for a company that usually beats estimates by a comfortable margin. This time around, though, Adobe's guidance and Wall Street were both anchored to the company's new growth reality, and Adobe beat Wall Street's $3.16 billion consensus (+12% y/y) by a two-point lead.

Last quarter, Adobe had noted that enterprise bookings came in slightly softer as companies quickly ratcheted back on spending to preserve cash. The company didn't specifically call out any enterprise trends in the Q2 earnings call, but did mention that SMB clients continued to see a downward impact from the coronavirus. However, overall demand remained at elevated levels, per CFO John Murphy's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Adobe delivered outstanding performance in Q3, highlighted by strong net new Digital Media ARR, Digital Experience subscription revenue growth and record operating cash flows. Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, the ongoing remote work and learning-from-home environment provided an opportunity to offset normal Q3 Summer seasonality [...] Throughout the quarter, we generated sustained levels of traffic and demand across our Adobe.com offerings, including during the summer holidays where purchasing patterns have historically softened. Utilizing our proprietary attribution technologies, we made variable marketing investments that enabled us to attract and engage new customers, delivering the strongest Q3 on record for Adobe, while at the same time maintaining fiscal discipline to accelerate earnings growth."

Unfortunately, Adobe does expect the current pattern of deceleration to sustain at least into Q4. The company's revenue guidance of $3.35 billion for next quarter implies growth slowing down again to 12% y/y:

Figure 2. Adobe Q4 guidance Source: Adobe Q2 earnings release

Slightly slower growth, however, did not prevent Adobe from achieving outsized profit expansion. Adobe's pro forma operating income grew 22% y/y to $1.40 billion, representing a very rich 44% operating margin - up three points from 41% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 3. Adobe operating income

Source: Adobe Q2 earnings release

Like other software companies, Adobe managed to expand margins through a conversion of its sales process to a virtual format (versus a typical in-person sales approach, which requires travel spend) and heavier reliance on its self-service channels. We don't believe, however, that this pace of margin growth is sustainable because A) once the coronavirus subsides, sales spending will ramp back up, and B) Adobe has noted it intends to pick up its pace of hiring. CFO Murphy noted as follows on the earnings call:

After ensuring that our current resources are focused on the key priorities, we expect to ramp our hiring in Q4 and FY21 to capitalize on our large addressable markets."

We think both the slowdown in revenue growth plus a potential crimping in margins due to ramped-up hiring are additional reasons to be cautious on the stock while it's trading at historically high multiples.

Key takeaways

There's little doubt that Adobe is one of the most successful software stories of our age, and the fact that the company is still managing to grow ~15% y/y across a variety of product categories even after hitting its ~$12 billion revenue scale is impressive. However, at its current prices, investors are looking at far more risk of a multiples contraction than there is reward. Watch and wait on this one to drift lower from the sidelines.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.