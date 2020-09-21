But we expect new lows in UUP, due to the disconnect that seems to exist between Federal Reserve policy and what is actually happening in the nation's underlying economy.

U.S. stock markets have managed to rally to record levels during this post-pandemic trading period. However, a very different picture has emerged on the global currency front and the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) has seen losses of nearly 11% after recording its March 2020 highs (at 28.90). Some analysts have argued that continued volatility is likely as we head into the U.S. Presidential elections on November 3rd and the effects of uncertainty might only be enhanced if the country winds up with contested voting results between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. However, investors should really be viewing these assets in terms of the ways dollar-based weakness might work as an indicator of safe haven attraction within the broader context of global economic uncertainty. Thus far, the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund has shown a limited ability to work as a safe haven in this period of uncertainty and we will need to see a break above 25.90 before we can change the stance to positive.

Source: International Monetary Fund, BBC

As the global effects of the coronavirus pandemic became apparent, the Federal Reserve made significant changes to its monetary policy stance and Chairman Jerome Powell has explained that U.S. interest rates will remain close to zero for the next few years. Of course, countries around the world continue to struggle with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, however, it will be particularly important for UUP investors to monitor currency trends in the eurozone, the United Kingdom, and Japan because these are the areas where most of the fund's short currency exposure is focused.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

In the United States, low interest rates could have a depressive effect on valuations in the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund. However, what many investors seem to be missing is the fact that consumer inflation levels fail to match the actions taken by the Fed in its efforts to reduce borrowing costs. During the month of August 2020, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.4%.

Major declines in energy markets might have some investors thinking that consumer inflation levels are likely to remain low for an extended period of time. However, when we look at the price trends visible in a wider variety of sectors, we can see that inflation has the potential to become a real concern in the United States. Consumer Price Index (CPI) readings for the month of August 2020 rose by 0.4% as weak labor markets have kept price pressures subdued during the COVID-19 pandemic period. Some portions of the economy (for example, the cost of used automobiles) have seen a strong increase in upside inflationary pressure. If this continues, the Fed might see difficulties in keeping interest rates low in the event that consumer pricing pressures become unmanageable.

Source: Bloomberg

Additionally, the U.S. housing market is another area that could be affected by the Fed's decision to maintain low interest rate levels. Lower borrowing costs have already had a bullish effect on housing demand in the U.S. and this has created a more bullish outlook amongst the country's construction sector. During the month of September, market sentiment amongst home builders rose to record levels with the National Association of Home Builders survey rising to 83 (following a print of 78 during the prior month). If cheap mortgage rates are able to propel a true housing boom in the U.S., we could see a downside reconsideration in the Fed's extended timeline for interest rate normalization.

Source: Bloomberg

Changes in the Fed's position on what is best for long-term interest rates will continue to be critical for UUP investors and in the chart above we have what is referred to as the central bank's "dot plot." This is perhaps the best chart that can be used to understand the expected path for any changes in the Federal Reserve's future interest rate policies. In this case, we can see that the Fed is not expected to take significant action on the potential for rising inflationary pressures until 2023.

Source: Author via Tradingview

If the current dot plot turns out to be accurate, it would not be surprising to see extended decline in the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund as investors will need to look in other areas of the market in order to find yield. More than likely, this rotation is likely to benefit stocks that pay a high dividend. Of course, it will continue to be critical for UUP investors to watch for significant currency moves in either Japan or the eurozone. Currently, short exposure to the euro and Japanese yen makes about 71% of the fund and this is why investors should continue to watch for economic growth developments in each of these regions that might have the potential to change the outlook going forward.

Source: Author via Tradingview

From a technical analysis perspective, we are watching resistance at the 25.90 level as a potential trigger to turn the outlook. Unless that occurs, we expect to see new lows before the end of 2020 due to the clear disconnect that seems to exist between Federal Reserve policy stances and what is actually happening in the nation's underlying economy.

