We review the recently-released Q2 results and walk our readers through the risks and rewards of owning this REIT.

It surpassed even our expectations and we were bulls to begin with.

This diversified REIT surprised with 98% rent collection for retail and office holdings in Q2, the heart of the pandemic.

Co-produced with Trapping Value

It's easy to make assumptions that certain companies will handle a stressed environment better than others. After all, every company has a quarterly presentation documenting just how fantastic their assets are vs. everyone else's. However, when the going gets tough, most companies fail to live up to the hype. Most – though, not all. W.P. Carey (WPC) is one exception that ended up doing better than what we could have ever envisioned.

The Business

WPC was founded more than 47 years ago by William Polk Carey. His mission statement was "investing for the long term" and he chose the real estate business to make this investment in. A key measure of WPC's success is the extremely high occupancy of its portfolio through thick and thin.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

While real estate comes in many flavors, WPC developed its niche to become one of the largest triple-net lease REITs. Years of steady acquisitions and developments have left them with a global portfolio of mission critical assets.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

While the majority of net-lease assets have focused on retail due to the ease of switching clients at the end a of lease, WPC is active across the entire spectrum of properties. They have single-tenant properties in industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage sectors. At last check, they had 1,216 properties and more than 350 tenants.

Source: WP Carey

These properties are mainly in the US and Europe, although they do have some presence in a host of developing countries.

Source: WP Carey

Why It All Works So Well Together

WPC's portfolio is very well diversified by property type and is in fact extremely light on traditional retail properties.

Source: WP Carey

Industrial and warehouse assets were so much in demand during the pandemic that very few tenants anywhere (not just WPC's tenants) even thought about skipping rent payments. While office use was impacted during the pandemic, WPC's assets are leased to prime tenants with "rock solid" decade long leases. While usage did decrease temporarily, the rent payments came in like clockwork. WPC, just like other retail landlords, did face some turbulence on their retail assets, but even there, the problems were miniscule due to the tenant quality and wide diversification.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation (*ABR = Annualized Base Rent)

Overall rent collections for Q2-2020 were in the range of 97% and the highest in our investment Universe.

2020 second quarter collection rates by property type:

Source: Q2-2020 Press Release

By comparison, Realty Income Corporation (O) which has long been heralded as the best in the triple-net space, collected 86.5% of Q2-2020 rent. Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) which has been developing a solid portfolio over the last three years, managed to collect just 75% of Q2-2020 rents. WPC's results in the most turbulent time span speak loud and clear for investors who are listening.

Valuation

While the fundamentals are solid, investors always should make sure that they do not overpay for assets. This is especially true in today's environment where analysts are suggesting that investors buy at any price.

Fortunately for real estate investors, REITs in general and WPC in particular have not joined this "cloud of complacency." WPC trades around 15X its 2021 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) estimates. AFFO is a good proxy for earnings in the case of REITs and this 15X is a wide discount to the general market which is trading at close to 24.0X forward earnings.

WPC also is yielding significantly more than the general market and that helps buttress total returns.

Data by YCharts

In fact, WPC's yield in relation to the 10-year Treasury rate also is extremely high suggesting that the stock is very undervalued for this low yield environment.

Data by YCharts

Risks

While the business has far surpassed our expectations, the key risks are for its office properties as they come up for renewals. Currently, the working-from-home fad has gained some traction, and if that continues beyond the next couple of years, it could possibly pressure renewals. This is a longer-term risk rather than something that could pressure results immediately, as near-term lease expirations are very modest.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation (*ABR = Annualized Base Rent)

Another aspect we are focusing on is the weighted average maturity of its debt. This currently stands at 4.7 years and is on the lower side, compared to some of its peers.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

Realty Income (O) really outshines WPC here with a 7.4 year weighted average debt maturity. This is definitely a modest risk for WPC, should funding conditions tighten materially. But it also presents an opportunity to roll a lot of its debt into significantly lower costs. As we see the debt coming up for renewal in the next three years, all of it should be refinanced at significantly lower interest rates, and that should be a boost to AFFO.

Dividends

WPC currently yields 6.3% and has been paying an increasing dividend since it went public. That said, recent increases have become more token than anything else.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

With the AFFO payout ratio close to 80%, WPC will likely continue to put in very small token increases for the foreseeable future. We don't see that as a bad thing, especially in light of its already large dividend yield. However, we just want to make sure investors are aware that this is not going to be a dividend-growth stock.

The Call Option On Inflation

We recently made the case for real estate as an asset that will likely even outperform gold as an inflation hedge. WPC fits that mold perfectly as well and a large percentage of its leases will have contractual rent increases that will accelerate with inflation.

Source: Q2-2020 Presentation

WPC's European presence also should act as a good hedge against any generalized US dollar weakness. Currently, we estimate the liquidation value of WPC's portfolio to be around $70, so investors are getting a decent value here. What we want investors to keep in mind though is that this NAV will move up over time and accelerate upwards should we have any significant inflation. WPC is thus a great income pick and a call option on inflation.

Conclusion

WPC has shown resilience in one of the most difficult environments and surpassed our highest expectations. At a minimum, we think WPC should command a premium to the broader markets rather than trading at a discount. At the present time, with many red-hot technology stocks overvalued and extended, we are not chasing names. We prefer to buy cheap dividend stock for steady recurrent income. WPC is a strong buy for its cheap valuation and its yield of 6.3%.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

Which Dividend Stocks To Buy? High Dividend Opportunities is the #1 service on Seeking Alpha for the 5th year in a row. We are the most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over 4400 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful – simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, Trapping Value, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.