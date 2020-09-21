The last time I wrote about Kinross Gold (KGC), the company managed to avoid any serious coronavirus-related disruptions and looked attractively valued on a forward P/E basis. Kinross Gold has recently provided updated guidance and announced its plan to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share so it’s high time to take a look at the thesis.

Kinross Gold expects that its production will grow from 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces (NYSE:GEO) in 2020 to 2.9 million ounces. The sources of this growth are internal. Kinross Gold expects higher production at Kupol (Russia), Bald Mountain (NYSE:USA), Paracatu (Brazil) and plans to benefit from mine extension at Chirano (Ghana) and enhancements to Fort Knox (USA) mine plan.

At the same time, Kinross Gold expects that its capex will decrease from $900 million in 2021 to $700 million in 2023. Rising production and falling capex spending at a time of higher gold prices set the stage for significant cash flow production.

Not surprisingly, Kinross Gold has finally decided to start paying a dividend of $0.03/share per quarter, or $0.12/share annually. At current share count, Kinross Gold will spend roughly $150 million annually on the dividend. The yield is not big (~1.3%) but miners are not known for big dividends. In addition, Kinross Gold has a bloated share count so any additional penny of the dividend should be distributed to 1.25 billion shares. In the first half of this year, Kinross Gold generated $732.4 million of operating cash flow so its dividend certainly has a margin of safety.

Interestingly, Kinross Gold stated that its priorities included repaying debt upon maturity, including $500 million in senior notes in September 2021. For now, the company decided to repay the remaining $500 million out of the $750 million that it drawn from its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility back in March when the whole world entered the unprecedented coronavirus crisis.

If higher gold prices persist (which looks like a plausible scenario given the fact that interest rates are set to stay near zero for the next three years), Kinross Gold will have the opportunity to trim its debt further.

Both the price of Kinross Gold shares and the earnings estimates for the company increased compared to the end of July when I wrote my previous article on the company. This increase is especially visible in December 2022 estimate which is due to company’s plan to grow production. I’d note that Kinross Gold forward P/E valuation has remained roughly the same and the company remains attractively valued.

The market has recently started to buy into Kinross Gold’s story and its shares have tested multi-year highs. The longer-term prospects remain favorable for gold, and Kinross Gold’s plan to increase production while decreasing capital spending is set to provide strong cash flows. While some investors may point out that production will start to increase only in 2022, current production levels are more than sufficient enough to finance the repayment of the company’s debt and the payment of the dividend. If gold suffers a temporary setback and puts some pressure on Kinross Gold shares, they’ll certainly become attractive for a “buy on pullback” trade.

