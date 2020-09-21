Other documents under the terms of the Letter of Intent that were to be filed already have not been filed.

The deal to sell the operating assets of J.C. Penney (OTCPK:OTCPK:JCPNQ) seems to be in very serious trouble. At this point, it is unclear if the entire deal is dead or just there are many variables that have not been finalized, but based on various actions (and inactions) and statements over the last week, there seems to be some major problems.

Indicators of Major Problems to the Deal

*Joshua Sussberg. lawyer for JCP, stated during the September 9 Status Conference (docket 1331 PDF) that they would file the actual Asset Purchase Agreement "within 10 days". Nothing has been filed yet.

*On September 14, Judge David Jones ordered a confidential Settlement Conference (docket 1408) be held on September 15 that would include Judge Marvin Isgur. There has been no press releases or other filings related to this conference, which, in my opinion, is a negative sign because often positive outcomes from conferences are announced to the public.

*The Letter of Intent (included in 8-K) states as one of the milestones that a Bidding Procedures Motion shall be filed by September 14 and order on that motion shall be entered by September 21. Nothing has been filed yet.

*On September 11, they have filed a motion (docket 1396) to extend the exclusive period to file a Ch.11 reorganization plan from September 14 until January 10 and to solicit votes from November 13 until March 11. While an extension is very common in large bankruptcy cases, there was a statement in the motion that caught my attention:

Over the coming weeks, the OpCo Stalking Horse Bidder, the Debtors, and the First Lien Group will work to finalize definitive documentation and effectuate the transaction, including through an asset purchase agreement and chapter 11 plan.

Was the word choice ("over the coming weeks") of including various events into one time framework deliberate to avoid being specific when certain events are expected to occur or was it just typical legal vagueness? There was no mention that an asset purchase agreement was expected to be filed within a certain time period.

*Simon Property Group (SPG) already has broken another $3.6 billion deal a few months ago with Taubman Centers (TCO). With the outlook for $1,200 per person stimulus check for Penney's primary customer income group looking unlikely now, is Simon going to back out of this deal as well?

Letter of Intent

I started to "smell" there might be something wrong with the deal because the Letter of Intent was to be filed "later tonight or early tomorrow" according to Sussberg during the September 9 Status Conference. It was finally filed late in the afternoon on September 10 with many more "[ ]" than I expected.

Without going into too much of the very complex legal details to effectuate the various transaction, the first lien debt holders are making a credit bid (Note: a credit bid is using the face value of a secured claim as if it were cash, even if the actual market value of that claim is below the face value.) for the JCP assets and then in turn sell the operating assets to the Simon and Brookfield group. Simon is not directly buying the assets from JCP. The first lien's credit bid would be the Stalking Horse Bid. So another bidder would have to bid more than the first lien's total claim to win any auction, which is extremely unlikely.

The Simon group would get almost all the assets except the 160 stores and 6 distribution centers that are going into two different REITs that will be owned by first lien holders and leased to the new operating company-OpCo. Merchandise inventory in closing stores and some unspecified amount of cash would also not be part of the assets transferred to the Simon group.

There is one very interesting item that was included in the same 8-K filing as the Letter of Intent and that was working capital, which included merchandise inventory and merchandise accounts payable. Only 11.9% of merchandise inventory is expected to be financed by merchandise accounts payable on October 3, 2020. This compares to 38.3% that was financed by merchandise accounts payable on November 3, 2018 (2018 10-Q). Currently, vendors are clearly very reluctant to deal with JCP.

Authentic Brands

There have been media reports that the Authentic Brand Group would be joining the Simon and Brookfield group. They all worked together before in the Aeropostale and Forever 21 deals and it could open up the potential for the remaining JCP stores to sell Authentic Brand's collection of brands, such as Nautica, to attract customers into the stores.

While this addition of another major player into the deal could be a cause for the delay, I would think the Simon group could just add Authentic to their group as some separate transaction and not be part of the already negotiated asset purchase agreement.

What Could Now Happen

It is inappropriate to make any assertions about what will happen. There are, however, a lot questions about the near-term outlook for a sale or even the complete liquidation of the entire company. Is the delay just based on some technical legal wording? Is Simon getting cold feet because of the lack of another stimulus package and the new wave of higher Covid-19 rates in parts of world? Has another party, such as Sycamore Partners, now offered 1lien holders a better deal than Simon? Is there a new completely different party becoming interested in buying certain assets? Is the deal completely over and there will be a complete liquidation of all remaining stores?

We will just have to wait and see what will happen, but often delays are a negative sign. I think one could, however, state that Judges Jones is not happy. He has stated his irritations in the past about how this case has moved so slowly.

Lease Sales and Auction

There was a bidding on some store leases that resulted in 18 lease sales. Three additional leases were to be auctioned, but that auction was cancelled (docket 1401). The bidding results might be disappointing to some who were expecting higher results for leases. One lease was sold back to the lease counterparty for only $100. The highest amount was for $138,194.26. While the number of lease sales is small, it does give an indication of the very weak market for brick and mortar retail sale space.

Source: Docket 1433 Exhibit B

Update to Recoveries For Investors

The RSA (contained in docket 25) clearly states no recovery for JCPNQ shareholders. This was further stated in September 11 objection (docket 1397) to an appointment of an official equity committee. The company's objection filing stated: "not the self-selected, far fetched metrics invoked by the AHEC (Ad Hoc Equity Committee) or anyone else—will determine which JCP stakeholders are in the money. All real-world indicia suggest that shareholders are not even close...there is no realistic possibility of confirming a plan that leaves value for equity."

The objection also stated the "real-world indicia suggest that the Debtors’ First Lien creditors are the fulcrum". By reading the entire objection, the company is, in my opinion, clearly indicating that a Ch.11 reorganization plan that they are creating will not contain any recovery for 2lien noteholders and unsecured noteholders. They stress the low prices of various debt securities and that even first lien term loan debt is selling at only about 39 cents on the dollar. The company also stresses the fact that the trustee for the 2lien secured notes is a member of the Official Unsecured Creditors Committee. This shows how really bad the state of affairs is for lower priority credit claim holders. It also shows, in my opinion, that noteholders will receive no recovery under a Ch.11 reorganization plan.

Conclusion

It does not shock me that the deal to purchase operating assets of J.C. Penney is not going well. The reality is the remaining stores face so many challenges that it most likely better for 1lien claim holders for the complete liquidation of all assets. Politically it may not sit well with Judge Jones for the loss of almost 70,000 jobs, but most of those jobs will be lost, in my opinion, anyway because of the future facing the retail industry in general and J.C. Penney because of their lack of a successful operating business model. In addition, bankruptcy should be used as a means for recovery for creditors and not as a political tool to save jobs.

I continue to rate J.C. Penney securities a sell. The recent filings are further evidence that there most likely will be no recovery for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I closed my short sales a long time ago because of carrying costs.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.