Cisco is stuck in "Ground Hog Day" and it's time to move on to tomorrow.

Cisco (CSCO) is one of the world's largest network product providers. They are well known for their routers, switches and other high-speed network connection devices. With revenues of $50 billion and a Fort Knox balance sheet, including $30 billion in cash, they are capable of doing just about anything they want to do.

Cisco has a competitive product called Webex that competes directly with Zoom's (ZM) phenomenally successful video conferencing product.

So, it's time for Cisco to take off the green eyeshades and finally, finally do something dramatic: release Webex from Cisco purgatory.

Here are 4 things for Cisco to consider in the spinoff of Webex.

1. Cisco is stuck in "Ground Hog Day" and it's time to move on to tomorrow

To say that Cisco has done nothing for the last 5 years is to put it mildly.

If you compare 2016 to 2020 results, it looks more like Ground Hog Year than Ground Hog Day.

It is difficult to look at that chart and not wonder what the heck management has been doing for the last 5 years.

It is interesting that the same CEO has been in charge for the entire 5-year period. Chuck Robbins was made CEO in July of 2015, replacing the legendary John Chambers. Why he is still in charge is beyond me. Bill Murray could have done a better job.

2. Comparing Cisco's stock to Zoom's stock

Comparing Cisco to Zoom is a comparison in contrast. Zoom has had amazing success and has grown exponentially, especially since COVID-19 has hit the world. Looking at the numbers, you can easily see that Cisco has a hidden gem in Webex and needs to sell the jewel soon before it's too late.

Of all the interesting comparisons, I think Market Value is the most important because somewhere near Zoom's market value is most likely what Webex's market value would be if released from Cisco's corporate grip.

3. Comparing Zoom to Webex

The two products are more similar than different. Here are some key comparisons.

Size: Webex is bigger.

According to Zoom, they had 300 million meetings in March while Webex claims 500 million.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan:

"We’ve been adding capacity in our data centers and working with our public cloud partners to scale as needed to ensure reliability, even with more than 300 million daily meeting participants."

From Cisco's CEO Chuck Robbins during the Q3 2020 Earnings Call on May 13:

"We are now running our Webex platform at three times the capacity we were running at in February to manage the dramatic increase in usage growth. We had well over 500 million meeting participants, generating 25 billion meeting minutes in April, more than tripled the volume in February."

And:

"Webex was the largest platform in the world in February and now, it's three times what it was then."

Pricing: About the same.

The latest pricing info I can find puts Zoom at $14.99 per host with up to 100 participants and Webex at $13.50 for 50 participants. In addition to those starter rates, there is a multitude of other prices as you move up the meetings ladder. And they both have free options too.

I think we can call it a tie.

Best product: Zoom generally more popular.

Per PC Magazine in their comparison of Zoom and Webex:

"Still, while Zoom Meetings may have fewer features, that means it has less of a learning curve, which is why it has become the popular choice for consumers during this pandemic."

And:

"Zoom Meetings already has a widespread adoption anchored on its simplicity. This makes it a better video conferencing solution for general use. Winner: Zoom Meetings." - Source: PC Magazine

Overall, in my opinion, neither product has a big advantage and whatever shortcomings each one may have can be easily overcome. Both products will be continually upgraded and enhanced as competitive features are added.

The other thing Zoom and Webex have in common is Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan. He started with Webex and became vice president of engineering at Cisco when Webex was acquired by Cisco.

No wonder the products are so similar.

4. Who would not benefit from a spinoff?

This seems like such a simple question. I often wonder why corporate boards and management don't ask it more often.

Beneficiaries of a Webex spinoff, assuming it receives anything like a Zoom valuation, are as follows:

Board of Directors with their incentive plans and stock options.

Ditto for senior management.

Employees with 401k plans.

Employees working on the Webex platform with incentives from the new company.

And most importantly, shareholders. After all, that's who everyone at Cisco is working for, right?

Conclusion:

Cisco has a big bag of gold locked up in its corporate labyrinth. It's called Webex and it's time to release the gold to the shareholders who actually own it.

Cisco's management has absolutely no laurels to show over the last 5 years of financial stagnation. It is pathetic to look backward 5 years and see all that has not happened.

But I am afraid management will stick to their tried and true formula: don't worry we know what we are doing and we will expand Webex to add value to Cisco's stock price.

No, they don't and no they won't.

I would not buy the stock based upon the possibility of a spinoff, but maybe a long-term LEAP call option might be appropriate if you think there is a chance they will.

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Note: members of my "Turnaround Stock Advisory" service receive my articles prior to publication, plus real-time updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.