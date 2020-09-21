Market Implications If Equal-Weighted Vs. Cap-Weighted S&P 500 Trend Reverses

Introduction

During the peak of the August frenzy in the market, I began seeing lots of discussion and comments eschewing the benefit of market weighted capitalization indexes. I discussed this briefly on twitter already, but I wanted to dive deeper into the details regarding this issue, because it touches on a number of key points regarding the formation of an investment philosophy and discipline.

Source

The bull thesis for market-cap weighted indexes tends to follow the line that the largest stocks are the winners. Therefore, you're gaining exposure to the stocks showing the best momentum and growth by using a market-cap weighting. This year that has certainly worked. However, history shows that this is actually the exception not the norm, as equal-weighted indexes usually outperform. We will take a look at the data, but also the historical implications for the rare periods when market-cap weighted beats its equal-weighted counterpart.

We also often refer to equal-weighted indexes when discussing the topic of market breadth. If you've ever read any of Helene Meisler's columns, then you probably are well versed in the importance of market breadth confirming the direction of the index. If you haven't, then I suggest you read this recent article she wrote to give you a basic understanding. Essentially, an important characteristic of the equal versus market-cap weighted distinction, is this relationship between the breadth of the market versus its largest stocks. This article will try to show you that historically it's breadth that dictates the long-term return function for the asset class.

But I maintain that breadth is to be thought of as the soldiers on the battlefield and the mega-cap, index-moving stocks should be considered to be the generals. When the generals are in charge, there are a handful of stocks to pile into, and so they tend to go up ridiculous percentage moves each day, leaving everything else in the dust. When the soldiers are leading the charge, there are so many more opportunities to find places to make money. Source

Performance History

The above graph shows the simple truth. Since the start of 1990, the equal-weighted S&P 500 (SPXEWNTR) has significantly outperformed the market-cap weighted index (SPX). The reasons why are fairly straight forward, and part of the answer is also just the business sense of the law of large numbers. Maintaining growth rates at such a large size of business becomes increasingly difficult, and eventually the rate of growth slows more in line with the general economy. Thus, over time the smaller weighted stocks in the S&P 500 have grown at faster rates, and thereby generated greater stock performance than their largest peers. This phenomenon spans decades, and the oddity are the periods when that trend reverses.

The last ten years total return of the two indexes is shown above. Normally they tend to track fairly closely from year to year. This should be intuitive since both indexes track the exact same securities just in different weightings. It also shows how the market-cap weighted index began to surge before the collapse triggered by the pandemic. That suggests there's something else driving this trend. I know that doesn't fit the popular narrative again, that believes mega Tech rallied due to their relative economic positioning versus the rest of the public peers during this pandemic. Almost always it's better to just look at the data without developing a story, because as we can see above they were surging before the impact from COVID-19.

In this chart, I've turned the relationship between the two indexes into a ratio. It shows the spikes in market-cap weighted periods fairly clearly, and it also shows the general trend in favor of equal-weighted that went from 2000-2015. If you want to be bullish on market-cap weighted, then you could argue this ratio looks like a nice rounded bottoming pattern.

Zooming in a bit to the ratio chart starting in 2005, we can see the recent spike has not surpassed the 2008 peak. Hence, technically it's just a lower high so far and will need another leg before we can argue that it's a rounded bottom. While my bias is towards the longer-term trend in equal-weighted, I'll still look for ways my thesis could be wrong so I'll be watching this ratio closely.

Last, I've now turned the relationship into a monthly spread. This is still market-cap weighted over equal-weighted. When you see a spike up, that means market-cap beat equal and vice versa. We don't have a lot of examples over the last thirty years, but as you can see spikes in either direction tended to occur around turning points in major trends. It's not the exact month each time and it's sometimes before or after, but in general they're pretty close. The '99-'02 period looks the messiest, but remember that all of those extra signals occurred in a trend that had already turned early in 2000.

As I marked on the chart, you can see that we had a big spike in April of this year for market-cap so we should be on alert for a potential trend change. This is where every investor needs to develop their own process, and over the years I've added technical analysis to remove the emotion of guessing in these circumstances.

Source

In this case I'm using a Point & Figure chart to give clear signals that confirm the trend change. You won't nail the exact turns with this method, but the point is it can remove the ebbs and flows of the daily market that often send false signals. We've seen how trends can change for a day or two only to reverse and frustrate those hoping it would continue. The above method removes all of the interpretation potential, and leaves a clear yay or nay. So far, we haven't received confirmation of a change in trend.

Source

Here are the dates for those signals in the above chart. Again they're not exact, but you would have done pretty well if you followed them since they tend to last for years.

The P&F signals for the market and equal-weighted indexes are good, but I think we all know what's been driving this market and thereby which period it's similar too. Thus, I believe we can do something to give us a more timely signal for a potential turn in the trend, and that's to look at the relationship between the Tech dominated Nasdaq 100 (NDX) versus the equal-weighted S&P 500.

Source

There was a head-fake signal in June of 2000 that was short lived, but the initial switch from buy to sell happened April 14th which is excellent relative to the March peak.

Currently, we don't see an immediate signal that's likely to generate here, but if you do the math, you'll see there needs to be about 12% more difference between NDX and SPXEW for it to generate that Sell signal. Hence, keep an eye on it, but there's a lot more wood to chop before getting there.

The last indicator I'll share today could provide yet another sneak peak towards the trend direction, and it's a lot closer to switching direction. Below is the ratio between the Equal-Weight Technology ETF (RYT), and the Equal-Weighted S&P 500 (RSP). Tech has been on a magnificent run since January 2014 even on an equal-weighted basis. However, there was a clear pattern before that has changed since June. Previously, the pattern was always a turn down to a column of O's before turning back up with another Buy confirmation signal. Now we've got a range area of indecision churning sideways in the relative performance. This hasn't generated a Sell signal yet, but the change in the pattern coupled with very stretched valuations in the space, led me to step aside in my long exposure to RYT at the end of July. If the relative performance for RYT deteriorates another (3%), then this will generate a Sell signal and be the first real warning of a greater reversal at play.

Source

Conclusion

To conclude, this article was designed to highlight and dispel the notion often touted in August in support of the poor breadth advance in the SPX, that market-cap weighted SPX was somehow a better construction due to overweighting the winners. Clearly over decades we've seen equal-weighted SPXEW produce superior returns than its counterpart. More so we can see that it's rare that the market-cap weighted SPX outperforms, and when it has done so significantly, it usually marks major turning points in the prevailing trends. Since the spikes come before or after the fact it's not the best timing mechanism, but looking at other relative performance metrics we can likely gain advanced notice of a trend reversal. If I see a change in any of these signals, then I'll update them on my twitter feed. Stay safe and healthy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.