General Motors Company. (GM) Presents at Evercore ISI Virtual New Mobility & AI Forum (Transcript)

General Motors Company. (NYSE:GM) Evercore ISI Virtual New Mobility & AI Forum September 21, 2020

Scott Miller - Executive Chief Engineer Automated Driving and Executive Director, AV/EV Integration

Chris McNally - Evercore

John Saager - Evercore

Chris McNally

Thanks everyone and welcome back. We’re really excited to welcome our next guest at GM and particularly their Executive Chief Engineer of Automated Driving and Executive Director of AV/EV Integration Scott Miller, for an AV/EV discussion. So in his role, as Chief Engineer. He’s responsible for Super Cruise and the future Automated Driving programs. Additionally in his integration role, Scott works with Product Development, Safety and Vehicle Performance teams to ensure timely success of the programs within GM.

Prior to joining the Autonomous and EV teams, Scott worked in both CO2 strategy and has been director of Energy, Mass and Aerodynamics. If that is not enough, earlier in his career, he worked on the First Gen Volt spark hybrid trucks and the First Alternator and Starter program. So you know, first off, Scott, thank you so much for joining.

Scott Miller

Thanks for having me. Glad to be here.

Chris McNally

You know, I really want just want to do real quick, quick, quick background on some of the topics for some of the broader investors. Now, so first off, remember GM has two separate programs, but related when we use the word Cruise. So you have GM Cruise or their Robo-Taxi and NAV program, and then Super Cruise, or the second generation of Super Cruise to come, which is really an level two plus advanced 8 hours program for production vehicles.

Super Cruise is GM next ADAS [ph] product, next-gen ADAS product, which is a true hands free system that uses HD maps, various sensors as well as a driver monitoring system. From an EV perspective, GM's Ultium Battery platform was unveiled first at its battery day earlier this year. And it's something that we're going to discuss with Scott today about how the integration of Super Cruise and EV go hand-in-hand with something like the Bolt EUV launch in 2021 and 2022. So with that, Scott, I'm going to pass it over to you for a brief introduction.

Scott Miller

Well thanks for having me. It's -- I'm happy to be here to talk about our systems and get into what's the Driver Assist systems and some of the integration questions. So I’m looking forward to the discussion.

Q - Chris McNally

Great. So first maybe we can open it up about the world of automated driving and advanced aid assist, as you see it. All things COVID aside, can we talk about the progress that GM has made over the last year and you could talk about GM and Bolt from a broader industry perspective?

Scott Miller

Yes, it's been an interesting year, to say the least right. And it continues to be. But I think, all things considered, I don't think we skipped a beat. We have a in our automated driving, we have a very aggressive rollout here, we're going to launch it in the new Escalade and the CT5, and CT4, here in the near term, and then over the next between now and 2023, 22 different applications.

From an industry standpoint, I think automated driving is really catching on what it is and why and what customers value it. I think the field is has grown, both in numbers and capability. And that's, that's why I think Super Cruise resonated so much. As when we integrated it and developed it and created it. We targeted hands free, which meant it had to be very good at what it did, and had to give the people. We started right out from the beginning, given it a very in-depth situation awareness to know how to handle the roads. We constrained it to operate on roads, we knew it operated well. And then we've integrated a driver monitor because it is a Driver Assist system. So the driver attention system ensures that you know the driver is ready to take control if needed.

So that's been keeping us busy. Super Cruise is still getting better. We’ve expanded it up to 200,000 miles of available use in the past year. And we're going to continue to expand that. We also announced that we're releasing an enhanced version of Super Cruise, which will not only improve its capability and its availability but it's going to add some really cool features like lane change on demand. So we're going to have Super Cruise on all of our Cadillac models going forward. We're going to expand it to non-Cadillacs, the first be it on Bolt EV that you mentioned. And we're going to keep adding to its capabilities and enhancing its performance over time.

Lastly, in the generational evolution of it, or design of it, we've greatly reduced the cost of it. So it gives us some interesting go-to-market options with it as well.

Chris McNally

And then, Scott, just for you know some of the analysts who are in the audience today, could you talk about this difference between automated driving GMs Wave of talking about programs like Super Cruise, or enhanced Super Cruise, for production cars, first, autonomous driving, Robo-taxis, level 5, and how GM sort of tackles that the two problems, separate but, but obviously linked.

Scott Miller

We call Super Cruise, a driver assist, because that's what the purpose is. It doesn't leave the driver of the responsibility or evolve their duties. But it greatly reduces the driver workload and enhances the experience of commuting, so to speak. Autonomous programs basically relieve all of the driver’s responsibility. You could sit in the backseat, or sleep and the vehicle is responsible for everything between A and B. So that's, that's a big difference.

In General Motors, we have a two prong approach, right? For our retail customers, we're working on automated driving, and we keep growing the capability and we talk about that too in different scenarios that it can cover different roads, it can cover. And then with our Cruise program, Cruise AV program, and that's really focused on the Robo-taxi and rideshare market, which allows the specific needs and the development of that system to happen as well.

So we think both of these offer transformative experiences. And over time, both of those some point will converge to, not only transform the automotive experience, but really get to what we talked about when we say zero crashes and enhance customer safety at a level that's not seen before.

John Saager

Thanks Scott. This is John Saager. Just going back to the advanced driver assistance features, can you tell us a little bit about how Super Cruise actually works? What kind of sensors or TAC is needed to enable hands free driving?

Scott Miller

First of all, GM Super Cruise is an internal design. We designed it. We developed it. We decided the redundancies and the sensor suite and everything else. So it's done by a world class software team and integration experts that we have. And what it does is it really gets to two areas. One is the situation awareness. And so we have cameras facing forward, see lane lines. We supplement that with a LIDAR based map that really lets us know, what should we be expecting like an off ramp or lane ending or stuff like that, so we can take the appropriate measures.

But we also then add radar such that we can measure accurately between the cameras and the radar, how vehicles are moving around us. And basically all of that gives us very good situational awareness. Some of the early systems that were available to retail simply use cameras and you know, cameras, they're very good sensors, but they can sometimes you know, lane lines go away. So what we do is, we supplement the two, we call it high level fusion where we'll fuse the information of knowing what the map tells us, with what the cameras telling us we can make good decisions about is that lane line supposed to be there and do we see it or not. And that's what helps getting to the confidence. We could tell if there's a turn up ahead that we need to slow down for that to, go around the curve ahead [ph].

The second thing we did is integrated our driver attention system. And it's a system where we let the driver do what the driver needs to do with keeping aware of the surroundings, checking mirrors so and so to speak, looking off road, but if the driver looks away too long, we gently invite them to come back. And if the driver you know, if the driver isn't minding the tension system then we can escalate the different levels of response.

So that's, it's a little bit how it works. Now, the other thing we do is using our map, we have GPS that we correct to a very accurate detail. And that lets us do a couple things. Let’s us know where we're at on the road as we're driving, for instance, on the map, but also lets us only engage the system where we know the system works well. That's how we geo fence it, it is the technical term to only operate where we've determined it operates very well.

So that's, part of it. Then there's different redundancies. We also use our surround view cameras. So Super Cruise is the only system I’m aware of that over the full speed range. You can operate hands free. So when you get into stop and go traffic, which is frequent situation, the forward camera doesn't necessarily see the lane lines if there's a car very close to you. So we'll use our surround view cameras, such that we can go from zero to full speed. I should say there is a speed cap on Super Cruise that we limit it to, but for any normal customer speeds, we can operate from zero to full speed totally hands free.

John Saager

Great. Yes. So the Bolt EV is going to be the first non-Cadillac and the first EV with Super Cruise. So from our perspective, it looks like GM is trying to pull in customers with features they really want like Super Cruise in a car that's great for you guys in terms of meeting the regulations and lowering your footprint. So can you talk a little bit about that decision? And then the cadence of the Super Cruise rollout? Can you give us a rough estimate of what you're expecting in terms of take rates and how the product might be priced?

Scott Miller

Yes, we're, we're currently expanding this to 22 vehicles by the end of 2023. And as we continue to roll the technology out, this is bring this tech to more customers across the line-up. The Bolt EV is our first, non-Cadillac application. And if you think about it makes sense. Cadillac is technology brand. And so those types of customers were really the first adopters to something like automated driving. I think in a sense, the EV customers are a bit in that although becoming more and more main stream every day. So it kind of makes sense to pair Super Cruise with the Bolt EV. But we're not stopping there. We are going to introduce this in just about every one of our segments, like I said 22, 22 before the end of 2023. That includes our full size pickup trucks and a full size SUVs, which will offer some pretty unique capabilities.

And then in China, we'll have this across our entire Cadillac line up. And then over there, we also expanded to both our Buick and our Chevrolet models in the coming year. So and the reason for this is, we had surveyed our customers and the feedback we get from them is pretty tremendous. 85% of our CT6 owners, for instance, let's say that they'd, they'll only consider a future vehicle, if it has it. It doesn't mean that, that's our final choice. But if you think about 85% of them will only consider a product unless it has it. There's just not many features that we see out there that have that type of response. So I'm truly when people experience it, they love it. And the feedback we've been getting is give us more and more and more and more. So we're working on that.

John Saager

Yes, I think that survey squares, but some of the other things that we've heard around this where you've got 85% to 90% plus retake rates. When you mentioned earlier the enhanced version of Super Cruise, can you just explain a little bit more detail around what's new and the difference between Super Cruise and enhanced Super Cruise?

Scott Miller

Yes. Like I said, the more and more is pretty loud and clear to us. So we've enhanced it in just about every way. We've improved our sensors, we've improved our communication, throughput, we've been -- improved our compute platform, we've improved our software. So all-in-all, the system is much easier to engage. We've improved the user interface. I've already mentioned we've expanded the roads over 70,000 miles to 200,000 in the last year, and we're continuing to work on that, that’ll be more like the comp. We’ve improved the situation awareness; I mean the radars that we've added have a higher resolution. The cameras have higher resolution, and so we can more accurately predict what's happening around us. Our lighter maps have improved. We've gone to what we call lane level data. So we have precise information for each lane, where the center is and what the curvatures are. And then we've added, we've added some cool things.

For instance, when the more more more Super Cruise will stay in control when you go from highway to highway on the on ramps. So today's system, you have to disengage and then re-engage will, will continue to control through there. So it's more of a continuous experience.

We've added lane change on demand. This is where when the driver initiates a turn, with the turn signal, the system will automatically find the appropriate gap and change lanes to the next lane. In that system, I'm excited for customers to experience it, to be able to manage, say a high speed car coming from behind us, we need to see far enough distance. So we added rear facing radars to the system such that we can appropriately see the traffic coming and we can manage those incidents where there might be a larger speed Delta, and clearly and confidently make the lane change. That all goes together with a very detailed driver interface where we let the driver know each step of the way, what's going on, so we're real happy to see that coming.

And a lot of this was enabled with our new vehicle intelligence platform. Like I said, we needed more bandwidth for the data processing power. And so this new enhanced version will be available on all of our VIP enabled platforms going forward.

Chris McNally

That's great. And, Scott, just if people at all remind you, you can write in your questions. Two more from me, and then we'll go to some of the audience questions. Scott, I wanted to talk about this idea of vehicle intelligence platform for GM, what does this new set of features basically unlock for the vehicles?

Scott Miller

It's, it's really, one of the aspects really is that cyber security is greatly improved. And it goes without saying, but it's an all new electronic platform for our next generation of vehicles for our EVs. Can you imagine all of the new features coming with active safety. We're talking about today, infotainment. The bandwidth needed to process all of that information is one of the areas where our VIP is pretty key too. And then the other thing that it lets us do is add comprehensive over-the-air updates.

Today, we do it with our maps. We over-the-air update our maps frequently in today's system. With the VIP platform, we'll be able to over-the-air update more comprehensive performance upgrades as well. So that's one of the big knobs that we see going forward to keep the system improving and getting better with use and experience.

Chris McNally

And the last one form me. I mean, you have such a unique role as integrator of both the EV and the AV side. Can you talk about some of the advantages and disadvantages of working with electric vehicle for some of those features like OTA?

Scott Miller

Yes. The EV is much more advantage for our full autonomous vehicles. Obviously, the compute loads and sensor loads with that level of system require a very smooth, clean power. And that's one of the things EDS have readily, easily attainable. But also just in the precision of the control, the smoothness of an EV, it makes it that much easier to integrate a control system with an EV just because it's consistent. There's not a cold start or up shift or that type of stuff. Not that it's impossible, but the EDS have make that a little simpler, which is always helpful when you're doing a system is complex.

But for Super Cruise, we integrate this across our portfolio. We've developed the system to operate on our 12 volt power. And we've gotten the compute and sensor loads down to a manageable level that way. So this advantage is much more for the AV at this point and plus where are Robo-taxis are targeted in a congested environment, I think it just works better overall to have an EV in that situation as well.

Chris McNally

Great. There's some pretty active in the question box. I'm going to try to summarize some of these. But your first question is around this idea of monetization for Super Cruise. Could you talk about -- could this be a subscription model? Given OTA, could you take in Super Cruise's take rates post? Just how you're thinking about the monetization side of these enhanced features?

Scott Miller

We're actually working on that. We're going to make it formal subscription coming in some of our platforms. And it's a different go-to-market sort of business model where we penetrated in all of the models. And then it's a -- the customer doesn't have to make a large purchase decision at the time of purchase. They can choose to do it for subscription period. A lot of that's enabled. We've gotten -- we've reduced the material costs quite significantly with this next generation of Super Cruise. And it gives us flexibility to actually explore that platform. I think there's a lot of -- I think the customers will see that as an advantage, some will not, they'll just want to purchase it straight out at the time of purchase. And we'll actually be flexible enough, we can do it both ways.

Chris McNally

Great. I'm going to combine two questions, because I think it gets to this idea of data and a feedback loop. First, on the mapping side, could you talk about -- I think in Gen-1, you hit a lot of your internal mapping, maybe how that works with cars on the road. And then the second about continuous improvement. Everyone talks, particularly Elon about the idea of data comes in from the vehicles on the road, and then the service gets better. Could you sort of incorporate those two in the idea of the feedback loop on data you collect?

Scott Miller

Yes. What's coming in the future is, like I said, our customers are clear. They want to use this system more and more of the time. So we're working to expand Super Cruise to just about all roads, 95% of the driving scenarios. And we believe in our formula to supplement the sensors with good map data. So obviously, we need to not only build maps, but maintain maps, which is part of the challenge. So, vehicle data helps us do that. We with our today's super cruise vehicles, we get a certain level of data. With VIP, we're going to get a much more higher level of data. And then, in future vehicles we look for even more. It is a good valuable asset to be able to leverage your fleet to basically help you improve the system and continuously make it better.

John Saager

You had one come in here on regulations and liability. So how is GM thinking about accident liability, while drivers are relying on Super Cruise? Does it lay in the hands of the driver or the OEM?

Chris McNally

Super Cruise is a driver assistance system. So we're pretty clear about that, that the driver is responsible at all times. That's why we integrated the driver attention system right from the very start to ensure that relationship works. We've talked to our customers. They're very satisfied with our driver attention system. It helps without being sort of a big brother type of thing. It works very seamlessly with the driver. Every now and then you can look away for longer than you should and this gives you a gentle nudge to come back to the road. So from our standpoint, our driver assistance systems, driver still responsible.

Chris McNally

Perfect. Another one that just came in. So for the sensors on Super Cruise. Are we displacing any of the previous sensors, thermal, other sensors that could be added to other parts of the car when there is cameras on the mirror. Just a little bit more specifics, from Gen-1 to Gen-2, any changes in the sensor set?

Scott Miller

For the most part, we've improved, we've kept the same sensor set and improve them. In every sense, we've improved the cameras, we've improved the radars, we've improved the map. We've improved our GPS connectivity system. So in every sense of the word we've kept them and we've improved them.

Chris McNally

Perfect. I could see more than one questions coming in about Nikola. Just [Indiscernible] that's, that's sort of outside of Scott's expertise. So I would say, definitely relevant. But probably what send those to GM's General Investor Relations offline. Just outside of our scope of our conversation today. Scott, another question. Maybe about the pace of Super Cruise. I mean, obviously, there's a lot of vehicles. You mentioned 2022. But some are asking, why couldn't it be quicker? Can you talk about that road to market? About what had -- what you had to do right to take it from Gen-1 to the rollout outside of Cadillac? And then the same for this enhanced Super Cruise? How quickly will we get those on the full suite of vehicles over the coming years?

Scott Miller

It's a great question. In this whole roadmap, we think, I mean, you think about today's vehicles, just about every vehicle has cruise control, right? At one point that was a very low penetration feature, and as people got to know it and accept it, the demand goes up. And as the demand goes up, and we evolve it, the costs come down. They pick Super Cruise. If I had to roll out a vision, it's very much like that. There's adaptive cruise which is expanding very rapidly in all vehicles right now. That's the cruise control that monitors your speed based on vehicles in front of you. I think there's an evolution where these features keep coming and rolling down to where the autonomous levels become mainstream, they'll start to penetrate at some very low levels at some point. And Super Cruise will be very high levels of penetration at that point. They shouldn't just say Super Cruise auto automated driving, it still relies on the driver monitoring performance will become sort of mainstream everywhere, and autonomous performance will come in, in certain situations, and then expand over time as we get more vehicles out there, more data, more learnings.

Chris McNally

This one for me thinking about that rollout? We've discussed in some of these previous panels. When we look at just straight level two, right, as a, as a complete safety measure, , the U.S. has been behind, because it's been a take rates product first, Europe where it's sort of standard because of the 80% for stock trading. How do you think about that trade off? I mean, will it be segmented in terms of take rates on super cruise at a much higher price point will still make it very attractive for sort of your average consumer to take on -- just a basic level to vehicle braking?

Scott Miller

Well, I'm not sure, where to start with that question. I think there's different segments, right, some are more cost price sensitive than others. Certainly, I see very aggressive material cost reductions as we evolve this technology, as we increase this scale. So, I'm not going to predict when. But I would think, it follows the model of most features, right. It'll become kind of standard eventually, it's just how fast is the market come. Some markets are driven more by regulations. It's required in some markets, others are more market driven. So I think that's a very broad question with different answers, depending on what segment you're talking about.6

Chris McNally

Yes. And then, Scott, we very rarely get the opportunity to have someone like you on the line. Finally, what's next? What is needed for the next breakthrough? We're always talking about this idea of the big leap, whether it's sensors or driver policy. How do you see some of the bottlenecks that are in the industry from an AI and sensor perception that need to be addressed that we continue up that automation curve?

Scott Miller

Yes. I can tell you everything. We're always working on what's next. But Super Cruise, what really helped us separate Super Cruise from the rest of the field was what we called high level fusion, where we integrated the camera objects with the map objects at that level. To get to 95% of the driving scenarios, to go everywhere, the system needs to have much more rich data. So we're going to be integrating more sensor diversity. We're going to be integrating sensor data at the raw level. So instead of the camera process images, and then the radar, we'll take the raw data and integrate at that low level, we call that the low level fusion.

And that's where you'll get that next level of performance, such that we can tell, improve our situation awareness, so to speak. But to do that, we need to process that data, we need to label the data in 3D, we need to train our neural nets with a whole new model, that type of thing. That's where we're working on. And that's going to give us the rich information to confidently drive the 95% of the environment hands free. So that's to me is where some of the exciting work is. Obviously, the compute platforms keep evolving, the performance goes up, the cost comes down, the energy and the heat performance requirements come down. So, it's really going to open the doors to a lot of performance coming here in the near future.

Chris McNally

It's great. While you speak, a couple questions came in about that idea of the incremental approach to the Super Cruise getting better at each generation. Do you foresee sort of the basics of what is Super Cruise to continue to move up in the production car stack, one day level three, where it's more attention off. Just from a framework, no timing or anything like that, but do you just see that incremental approach as it's ready continued to move up with levels of automation?

Scott Miller

I think that's the way to happen in general graded. I won't say level three. I'm not a big fan of level three, so to speak. But situations where you can go for level four. I think that's, that's how we evolve. And then more of those scenarios over time, will keep being added. So -- but I think the foundational design of the senor diversity, the compute performance, and then once you actually relieve the driver, then you have to start talking about redundancies of all the systems such that if you have a failure, you don't need the driver to come back in. So I think all of that will evolve and continue to grow as an evolution over time.

Chris McNally

And then on that topic, it's perfect. Level three, we have concerns similar to yours. Do you see any issues with regulations specifically in enhance Super Cruise, production cars, anything on a state-by-state basis? Obviously, it's still a level two plus on technology. But do you see any regulations as an issue anywhere in Super Cruise as you plan over the next couple of years?

Scott Miller

Well, I mean, you always have to meet the regulations. So we have a very good relationship with the regulators. We don't really wait there. We talked to them all the time. So I don't -- I won't say that regulations aren't something you need to really pay attention to, we do. But we take a proactive stance. And I think they're well comprehend it in all of our plans.

Chris McNally

It's great. And Scott, I know, we could we could definitely go on for a long time. But I think we're about to wrap up on time. Thank you so much for joining. Obviously, very excited to see enhanced Super Cruise on these vehicles over the over the next couple of years. So just from the team wanted to say, thank you for participating and look forward to having you on again.

Scott Miller

Yes. Thanks for having me.