When we last looked at Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA), it had two assets in the clinic that were entering or about to enter three pivotal trials. At that time, shares of RETA has quadrupled to over $200 a share on their way to over $250. The equity has now returned to under $105 a share currently, equating to a market cap of just over $3.5 billion.

As a reminder, Reata is an Irving, Texas based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing remedies for life-threatening diseases with few or no approved therapies. The company’s most advanced candidates, bardoxolone methyl (Bard) and omaveloxolone (Omav), target transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Source: Company Presentation

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

Bard. Bard’s closest commercial indications in order are chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), and three other rare forms of CKD – IgA nephropathy (IgAN), type 1 diabetic CKD (T1D CKD), and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) – that in the aggregate afflict ~700,000 Americans.

Bard is currently undergoing the two-year Phase 3 portion of a Phase 2/3 trial (CARDINAL), which is assessing its ability to improve kidney function in Alport syndrome patients as measured by the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). Alport is a rare, genetic form of CKD that affects 30,000 to 60,000 Americans, for which there are no currently approved therapies.

In November 2019, Reata released very encouraging Year 1 data. At 48 weeks, Bard demonstrated a statistically significant improvement compared to placebo in mean eGFR of 9.50 mL/min/1.73 m2 (p<0.0001). At week 52, following a four-week off-treatment period, the improvement compared to placebo was 5.14 mL/min/1.73 m2 (p=0.0012), while patients in the placebo arm lost an average of 6.1 mL/min/1.73 m2. Reata believed that these results were enough to proceed with a submission for accelerated approval in 4Q20.

However, since that time, and while the Year 2 portion of CARDINAL Phase 3 – essentially a repeat of Year 1 – is ongoing, the company conducted a Type C meeting with the FDA where questions regarding the Year 1 efficacy data were raised and the FDA recommended holding off until the Year 2 data was available before submitting an NDA. Reata has addressed the FDA’s questions and concerns and now has a pre-NDA meeting scheduled, but it is uncertain whether it will submit an NDA in 4Q20 or 1Q21, when the Year 2 data becomes available. Given the strength of the Year 1 p-scores and earlier trial results, the FDA’s initial recommendation regarding the need for Year 2 data came as a mild surprise to investors. Either way, ~60% of patients have completed the Year 2 off-treatment visit and the company doesn’t not believe that the pandemic has compromised the integrity of any Year 2 data collection.

Reata is also conducting a ~300-patient Phase 3 trial (FALCON), similar in design to CARDINAL, that is assessing Bard in the treatment of CKD caused by ADPKD, a rare and serious hereditary form of CKD caused by a genetic defect in PKD1 or PKD2 genes leading to the formation of fluid-filled cysts in the kidneys and other organs. Cyst growth can cause the kidneys to expand up to five to seven times their normal volume, leading to pain and progressive loss of kidney function. It impacts ~140,000 Americans with approximately half progressing to end-stage kidney failure, requiring dialysis or transplant by the age of 60.

Source: Company Presentation

In a Phase 2 study (PHOENIX), Bard demonstrated an increase from baseline in mean eGFR of 9.3 mL/min/1.73 m2 (p<0.0001) after 12 weeks of treatment in 31 patients with ADPKD. A screening hold placed on FALCON due to COVID-19 in March 2020 has been lifted and the first patients have reached the study’s second year.

The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to bardoxolone for the treatment of Alport syndrome and ADPKD, and the European Commission has granted orphan drug designation to bardoxolone for the treatment of Alport syndrome.

As for IgAN, T1D CKD, and FSGS, Reata plans to pursue registrational efforts for these indications after Bard demonstrated statistically significant increase in baseline in mean eGFR after 12 weeks of treatment in each of these PHOENIX cohorts.

Bard was also being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial for patients with connective tissue disease-associated pulmonary arterial hypertension (CTD-PAH), but that study was halted in late March 2020 due to inefficacy and COVID-19 concerns. That news knocked ~20% out of Reata’s stock price over the following three trading sessions.

Source: Company Presentation

Omav. Reata’s other important asset is Omav, which is undergoing assessment for the treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA), an inherited and degenerative neuromuscular disorder that is typically diagnosed during adolescence and typically leads to premature death. If afflicts ~5,000 Americans and 22,000 patients worldwide and has no approved therapies.

The company’s management believed that it would have the first approved therapy in October 2019, when it announced positive data from the registrational part 2 portion of its MOXIe Phase 2 trial, demonstrating statistically significant, placebo-corrected 2.4 point mean improvement in mFARS (modified Friedrich Ataxia Rating Scale) after 48 weeks of treatment (p=0.014). Armed with an orphan drug designation from both the FDA and EMA and pre-clinical evidence of activity of Omav (and other Nrf2 activators) in Parkinson’s disease, dementia, epilepsy, Huntington’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), it seemed almost preordained that Reata was on its way to unleashing a bevy of blockbuster therapies. Its stock price nearly tripled in the subsequent month.

Agreements

Reata took advantage of the euphoria surrounding its two leading Nrf2 targeters, raising net proceeds of $491.9 million at $183 a share in November 2019. A good portion of the capital was earmarked for the repurchase of its worldwide rights to Bard, Omav, and certain other Nrf2 activators from AbbVie (ABBV), a transaction executed in October 2019. In return, Reata agreed to pay AbbVie $330 million, of which $100 million was paid at YE19, $150 million on June 30, 2020, with the $80 million balance due on November 30, 2021. AbbVie will also receive a low-single-digit royalty on Omav and certain other Nrf2 assets. Excluded from this agreement are the major Asian markets covered in its agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin (KHK), from which Reata has received $80 million to date with $192 million of potential milestones remaining as well as low teens to low twenties royalties.

The company then received an investment from Blackstone Life Sciences in June 2020. For a total consideration of $350 million, Blackstone obtained various single-digit royalties from worldwide net sales of Bard sans the KHK territories and 340,793 shares of RETA Class A at $146.72 per share (worth $50 million). Part of this windfall was used to pay off its outstanding debt (and associated retirement penalties) of $167.1 million.

Now the Bad News…

Despite its November 2019 secondary, shares of RETA continued to advance, trading north of $250 (intraday) in early-February. Then the pandemic selloff ensued in March, knocking – at mid-March – approximately half the market cap out of the company. The stock had only partially recovered – due in some measure to the news concerning the CTD-PAH indication – when management provided a regulatory update concurrent to its 2Q20 earnings report, which included the aforementioned timing uncertainty surrounding the Bard NDA filing for CKD caused by Alport syndrome and news on Omav that cratered it further.

In a Type C meeting, the FDA stated that it was not convinced that the MOXIe Part 2 results were, on their own, enough to support a single study approval of Omav – as they seemed concerned about some unmet and barely met, yet improved secondary endpoints – and suggested a second pivotal trial, which would confirm the mFARS results of MOXIe Part 2. Reata countered that an additional clinical trial in FA would be very time consuming given the limited number of FA patients and investigators who could conduct the mFARS exam, as well as the slow progression of the disease against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, it proposed a crossover study that would explore the effect of Omav on mFARS in patients who were previously randomized to placebo in MOXIe Part 2. The FDA has asked Reata to submit a design for the crossover study for their consideration. If accepted, Reata expects to complete the study in 4Q20 with an NDA submission in 1Q21. This would put Omav well ahead of Retrotope’s RT001, which is being assessed in a Phase 3 trial for FA, which launched in January 2020. If rejected, the company indicated that it may not conduct another prospective trial, instead electing to pursue approvals in territories outside the U.S.

This regulatory update sent shares plummeting more than $51 to $104.41 in the subsequent (August 10, 2020) trading session.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Through its various financial dealings, Reata ended 2Q20 in healthy shape, with cash of $610.4 million, no debt, yet $80 million due AbbVie in November 2021. Overall, it should have enough cash to fund operations through 2023, at which point it hopes to have FDA approval and commercialization of Bard – and possibly Omav.

The regulatory update forced Street analysts to revise their twelve-month price targets, but they remain steadfastly upbeat on Reata’s prospects. Collectively, they have five buys and two outperforms as compared to one hold rating. Their median twelve-month price target is just over $210, down from ~$275 pre-update – still representing over 100% upside from its current level.

Verdict:

The regulatory uncertainty has reset Reata’s stock price, now down more than 55% from its early-February 2020 highs. The potential of its therapies is significant, but the Omav news is concerning. The bet here is that the NDA for Bard is filed in 1Q21 for full (not accelerated) approval and that the FDA will allow the crossover study instead of a brand-new trial for Omav in the treatment of FA, meaning an NDA filing (assuming positive data) in 1H21. As such, the upside is significant and worth the risk of investment, especially if done within a covered call strategy.

