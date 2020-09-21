Source: Barron's

Oracle (ORCL) has long-touted its cloud services prowess. The pandemic may have created an opportunity for technology companies, particularly those competing in cloud services. Millions of Americans are stuck at home amid shelter-in-place policies. That means millions more Americans are either working from home or connecting from home, which should drive demand for cloud services. In its most-recent quarter, Oracle reported revenue of $9.37 billion, up 2% Y/Y.

Revenue from Cloud Services, License Support grew 2% Y/Y, while revenue from Cloud and On-Premise License grew in the high-single-digit percentage range. Hardware revenue was flat, while Services declined.

Cloud Services, License Support represented about 74% of Oracle's total revenue. Certain products within the segment are demonstrating outsized growth:

"Our total Cloud services and license support revenues for the quarter were 6.9 billion, up 2% from last year and accounted for 74% of total company revenue. GAAP application subscription revenues were 2.8 billion, up 4%, but our Fusion app were up 26% with Fusion ERP up 33% and NetSuite ERP up 23%. Fusion HCM was up 22%. On our Fusion retention rates, which are already high continue to go up. GAAP infrastructure subscription revenues were 4.1 billion, up to 1%, but with database revenue up 3%. Autonomous database consumption revenue was up 64% and annualized consumption revenue for OCI was up 130%."

There may be somewhat of a structural shift to Americans working more from home and making purchases online. This all portends positive growth in cloud services. Eventually, the economy will reopen, which means demand for cloud services could return to more normalized levels.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill estimates that about 25% of Oracle's businesses is growing.

"Thill breaks down Oracle’s revenue into three broad buckets: growing businesses, which represent more than 25% of the total; stable business accounting for roughly half of sales; and declining businesses, which are less than 25%. If sales in the declining segments drop by percentages in the low single digits, the company would need to have a significant increase in its infrastructure cloud sales for growth to accelerate, he said."

To offset the 25% of the company's business that is in decline, the growth businesses must show a significant increase. It may be prudent to let Oracle actually realize this growth before becoming too bullish on the stock. For now, the company's top line is growing in the low-single-digit percentage range. Sans acquisitions, this appears to be Oracle's long-term organic growth rate, which is nothing to write home about.

Oracle Still Has Levers To Pull

Oracle has several levers to pull that could potentially grow its bottom line, despite anemic top line growth. The company's $6.2 billion in operating expenses represent a sizeable pool that Oracle could cut into in order to deliver acceptable growth in operating income. Operating costs fell 3% Y/Y. The decline came as revenue grew. Operating income grew in the double-digit-percentage range. Operating income margin of 34% was up about 300 basis points versus the year earlier period.

Sales and Marketing, R&D and G&A were a combined $3.8 billion and represented about 61% of total operating costs. These costs fell 3% Y/Y. Management was able to increase sales, while cutting R&D and SG&A costs. As certain business segments retrench, Oracle must cut costs to maintain margins. Secondly, as more business shifts to the cloud, there may be economies of scale the company can realize. Oracle finds a way to wring costs out of the business each quarter, and more of that revenue is falling to the bottom line.

Share Buybacks Continue

In addition to cost containment efforts, Oracle has been able to goose earnings per share growth via share repurchases. During the quarter, Oracle spent $4.9 billion on share repurchases, flat versus the year earlier period. The company purchased 90 million shares; over the past year, Oracle spent $19.2 billion on share buybacks, repurchasing 361 million shares. Over the past decade, Oracle has reduced its share count by 40%. Reducing shares outstanding can make earnings per share higher than they otherwise would have been.

Share buybacks usually imply management believes the stock is undervalued. It could also connote that management may not be able to put the excess capital to work at an acceptable rate of return. Oracle still has cash and equivalents of $42.3 billion, down slightly from March 2020. It still has a large enough war chest for acquisitions. Oracle's sizeable liquidity gives it a competitive advantage, in my opinion. It gives the company the flexibility to acquire other technology companies in order to add to its product portfolio or goose growth.

Oracle has been rumored to be a legitimate suitor for the viral video app TikTok. On the earnings call, Oracle's management team did not discuss the potential deal or how TikTok would fit strategically. President Trump recently gave the go ahead for a TikTok deal. Chatter suggests Oracle and Walmart (WMT) could take an equity stake in TikTok. It is unclear how much revenue or earnings the deal would generate for Oracle. However, the company has a sizeable war chest to give it the flexibility to make an equity investment or craft another deal structure in order to facilitate a transaction.

Conclusion

ORCL is up over 10% Y/Y. The stock has likely benefited from the melt-up in broader markets. I rate the stock a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.