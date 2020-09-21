Based on prudent estimates and a set of quite reasonable future valuation scenarios, we believe that Adobe should be able to deliver double-digit CAGR returns in the medium term.

Adobe has been hitting quarterly revenue records for the past 24 consecutive quarters by harnessing the power of its subscription-based business model.

Back in February, we published an article titled "Adobe: Not Expensive Despite The Recent Rally." Since then, shares have run further by around 23%. The continuous rally in Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares has been the result of its COVID-19-proof subscription-based business model, which, over the past couple of quarters, has delivered robust financial performance, despite the underlying economic challenges.

Source: Google Finance

However, with Adobe trading near all-time highs, we need to revisit the stock's investment case and assess whether its current valuation leaves room for further gains ahead.

In the article, we will:

Discuss the company's Q3 results and prospects

Assess the stock's valuation and future investor returns

Conclude why shares remain investable despite trading near all-time highs

Q3 financials and prospects

Adobe's Q3-FY2020 results were another great display of the company's ability to keep on growing under any economic condition, indicating robust demand for its Creative Cloud once again. Adobe's Creative Cloud is utilized by professionals all over the world. Because of how vital the company's tools are for creative artists, video editors, VFX specialists, and various other jobs in the field, Adobe's customers are unlikely to ever cancel or pause their subscription, under any economic environment, including the recent pandemic.

Adobe's continuous support, updates, feature releases, and its whole ecosystem, in general, make sure that, once a professional signs up, a predictable stream of cash flows is added to its ARR. The more Adobe expands its client base, the higher its subscription-based revenues get. During Q3, Adobe hit a new quarterly revenue record of $3.23B, a 14% increase YoY. To highlight the power of its subscription-based model mentioned earlier, Adobe has been hitting quarterly revenue records for the past 24 consecutive quarters.

In other words, since Q3-FY2014, there hasn't been a single quarter in which Adobe has recorded fewer revenues than the one before it. If this is isn't impressive enough, even though Adobe's creative suite is an industry-standard, and therefore quite a mature product, it still manages to grow sales at a double-digit rate. This is during a pandemic which has caused budget cut all over the world.

Further, management's Q4 revenue guidance came in at $3.55B, suggesting an 18.7% increase YoY, powered by Adobe's typical year-end seasonal strength and its strategic shift related to its Advertising Cloud business. Considering that many businesses and individual professionals may have been reserved with their spending during the past few months, Adobe was expected to deliver a more humble sales growth than usual, which indeed landed just below 14%. However, based on management's encouraging guidance, it seems like Adobe's growth levels are picking up again, which is great news for investors.

When it comes to profitability, the company's net income has been consistently on the rise over the past few years, due to increased revenues and Adobe's prolonged margins expansion. Over the past four quarters, Adobe has managed to achieve net income margins of 31%, which are some of the juiciest in the tech sector. Since Adobe doesn't need to increase its R&D spending proportionally to its client base growth, the company's net income margin expansion trend is likely to continue due to its economies of scale.

Because of how fast Adobe has been growing its profitability - as a matter of fact, its current 5-year EPS CAGR is 52% - investors have always been pricing its stock based on its future earnings. Hence, shares have always traded at a bit of a premium. On the back of such an EPS growth, as well as Adobe's subscription model of predictable cash flows rapidly expanding, its shares have advanced by around 68% over the past year.

Let's re-examine, therefore, whether Adobe's shares remain investable, making it a worthwhile capital allocation option for current investors.

Valuation and future investor returns

As we mentioned, Adobe's valuation has always been a bit pricy, based on two factors. The first is the company's snowballing EPS growth. The second is that, as with most of the company's enjoying recurring cash flows, the stability and predictability of their business model add an extra layer of reassurance for investors, hence the premium. Still, while shares are currently reading at just under 60 times its LTM (last twelve months) earnings, the company's forward P/E is just around 43, due to strong profitability growth expectations.

This has always been the case with Adobe over the past few years. Valuing the company based on its future earnings is how the stock is intended to be priced.

This is exactly what we are going to do.

First, let's illustrate why the company's profitability should continue growing at a much faster rate than its revenues. As the graph below displays, since 2014, when Adobe ditched its creative suite and went subscription-only, the company has been able to harness the power of the economies of scale attached to its business model.

As you can see, while Adobe's operating expenses have been growing over time, their growth rate is slower than its gross profit's one. As Adobe grows its user base, its per-user cost, when it comes to operating expenses such as advertising and R&D, goes down over time. Therefore, Adobe's operating expenses to gross profits ratio has been undergoing a prolonged declining trend, currently sitting at just over 62%. This ratio declining over time is partially the reason Adobe's net income margins have been expanding, as shown earlier.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, Author

Below, analyst estimates indicate an FY2025 EPS estimate of around $21.75. We believe that these estimates are quite prudent since they assume a massive deceleration of Adobe's current EPS growth. Keep in mind that Adobe is almost always beating these estimates. Still, we are going to emulate these figures in order to be prudent.

Source: Seeking Alpha

By plugging in Adobe's current price ($460.45), an FY2025 EPS of $21.75, and different potential future valuation scenarios, we get the following results:

As you can see, based on a reasonable future valuation range of 30 to 50 times earnings, Adobe is expected to deliver solid annualized returns. Based on the company's subscription-based revenues, and the overall leaning of tech stocks towards a premium in valuations, we believe that future P/E of around 40 is a fair multiple. This would suggest double-digit annualized returns in the low teens, in the medium term.

Source: Author

Conclusion and risks

Adobe's decision back in 2013-2014 to go subscription-only has transformed its business model into a frictionless way to gradually grow its revenues at a rapid pace, while strategically planning its future moves and spending based on its predictable stream of cash flows.

Quarter after quarter, sales have been hitting new records, while management's guidance points towards a similar future trajectory, with acceleration in sales picking up. Further, Adobe's profitability is set to advance at a faster pace, due to its prolonged net income margin expansion, powered by a declining operating expenses/gross margins ratio.

At the same time, some risks remain. As with every company in the sector, Adobe may face some levels of increased competition in the future, which could threaten its dominancy in the sector. Adobe's competitive advantage of continuously being able to finance new tools, features, and content due to its great financials is a strong asset. Still, we can't exclude any potential competition challenges in the future. Further, the biggest risks in terms of investor returns is Adobe not delivering to its own and to the market's expectations, possibly leading to steep losses, as shares are priced with these expectations in mind. Still, considering the company's robust performance over the years, Adobe's management has displayed world-class execution skills, so this may be quite unlikely as well.

Overall, we believe that Adobe's organic growth, coupled with its prolonged net income expansion trend, points towards robust profitability growth in the future. Based on relatively prudent estimates and a set of quite reasonable future valuation scenarios, we believe that Adobe should be able to deliver double-digit CAGR returns in the medium term. Hence, we are likely to be adding to our position, opportunistically.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: TipRanks: LONG.