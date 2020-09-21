Supreme Court Selloff Drives Mortgage REIT Bargains

We’re giving buy ratings on PMT and CHMI since they each trade at substantial discounts to book value. The magnitude of the discounts isn’t warranted.

When we provide an index card for an individual mortgage REIT, it includes our most recent estimate on book values.

In this series, we’re providing readers with the discounts to trailing book values throughout the sector and a few notes on the current environment.

Discounts to book value (or NAV) are the start of your mortgage REIT analysis, but not the end.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q2 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q2 2020 Price ORC Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.97 $5.22 $5.06 DX Dynex Capital Agency 0.94 $16.69 $15.76 AGNC American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.90 $15.86 $14.30 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.89 $6.79 $6.05 NLY Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.88 $8.39 $7.40 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.85 $11.11 $9.49 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.71 $13.41 $9.52 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.71 $7.24 $5.11 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.48 $5.63 $2.68 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 0.99 $2.75 $2.71 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.87 $3.17 $2.76 CIM Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.82 $10.63 $8.68 EFC Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.80 $15.68 $12.54 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.66 $3.17 $2.09 MFA MFA Financial Hybrid 0.62 $4.51 $2.81 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.62 $2.85 $1.76 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 0.87 $19.39 $16.82 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.72 $10.77 $7.76 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.61 $4.35 $2.66 REM iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF MORT VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: There are three mortgage REITs we need to highlight here:

Two Harbors - We are using Q2 2020 book value adjusted to add back the $0.54 per share as a result of terminating the management agreement for cause. If this decision was made prior to the end of Q2 2020, it would’ve raised BV accordingly. This is equivalent to GAAP book value excluding the $0.54 charge recorded during Q2 2020.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q2 2020 book value reported by management, which does not deduct the value of accrued dividends for preferred shares. If the preferred dividends were paid, it would reduce common book value under these calculations. This method is accepted under GAAP.

MFA Financial reports “GAAP book value” and “economic book value”. We’ve chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed even during Q3 2020. The only update we’ve included is adding $0.54 to the value for Two Harbors based on their announcement that the management agreement would be terminated for cause.

Dividend Yields

You absolutely should not value mortgage REITs based on dividend yield. Consider it as part of the process, but don’t ever try to simply “buy yield”. Dividend yields often come up in the comments, so I added a chart for dividend yields:

This chart is still in the same order as the prior chart. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the left. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally, the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate.

Consensus estimates aren’t always the best, and there are ways to increase “Core Earnings” through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

We rarely highlight PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), and it deserves a day in the sun. We were bearish on the shares for a bit during summer. Mainly in late July/early August. We took some heat from readers for saying that shares had rallied too far and too fast, but we ended up right:

Despite an outstanding performance in the Q2 2020 earnings, the company’s abrupt fall was tied to the release. Market expectations had reached an absurd level. That wasn’t a case of “PMT” doing poorly, it was an issue with the expectations necessary to support such a high price.

Shares are within our target buy-under range today:

So, what pushed PMT so high? There was a great deal of public knowledge about some Wall Street reports anticipating an amazing rally in PMT’s book value for Q2 2020. While PMT did indeed have an amazing rally, it fell materially short of the expectations. Consequently, the excitement died down, and the price began slipping.

Does this mean PMT is the best value in the entire sector today? No, it doesn’t. However, shares now trade an estimated 17% discount to projected book value. That’s enough to justify a bullish rating.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment gets a brief mention as well. The REIT has plenty of exposure to MSRs, which the market still isn’t ready to fully embrace. The REITs with significant exposure to MSRs still generally trade at significant discounts to book value. However, CHMI gets a nod for an estimated 29% discount to book value:

Notes on the Sector

Most REIT prices are down this morning, with broad equity markets taking a hit also. With political tensions expected to run high (or perhaps, we should say now running high), that makes some sense. We predicted that political tensions would increase and hurt sentiment. We don't want to get political. We just want to recognize that (as we predicted months earlier) the confrontational political climate is weighing on stock valuations. While further stimulus bills would "stimulate" the economy, they don't appear critical currently.

The “macro” level fundamentals didn't shift substantially over the weekend. We're simply seeing better entry prices (lower share prices/larger discounts). This is particularly interesting in areas such as the residential mortgage REITs, where they should be less exposed to the economy (so long as they have reliable access to financing). Home prices are not plunging this morning, so credit risk on residential mortgages didn't suddenly become toxic. Mortgage rates are not swinging wildly this morning (they are essentially unchanged from Friday). Therefore, the agency mortgage REITs aren't losing out on net interest income worse today than they were Friday.

For investors who are confused by the point above, we should highlight the impact of prepayments. When mortgage rates are falling substantially, it increases prepayments. We saw a moderate decline in Treasury yields, particularly further out on the curve (7-year, 10-year, and 30-year), but didn't see a decline in mortgage rates. Consequently, we shouldn't expect higher prepayments today than we would've expected Friday.

The curve is slightly flattened with Treasury yields moving slightly lower, so there is potentially an extremely minor BV impact. How minor? I'm ballparking this at materially less than a 1% change since Scott's Friday estimates.

For readers who aren't familiar with the series, the two index cards include very recent estimates on book value per share. For PMT and CHMI, you're getting the estimated book value as of 9/18/2020 in the index cards. That contrasts with the book value per share from 6/30/2020 used in the table at the top of the article.

Preferred Shares

We're seeing great opportunities in the preferred shares as well. We've been active a few times lately, including today, building our preferred share positions. The preferred shares still contain risk, but are generally much lower risk than the common shares. They provide a more consistent stream of income and can be a great tool in building an income portfolio.

We have an unusually high volume of buy ratings in the preferred shares, with some great bargains occurring today as the decline in the common shares spilled over to some of the preferred shares.

Conclusion

Ratings:

Bullish on PMT and CHMI

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F, NLY-I, AGNCO, NLY-G, ARR-C, TWO-E, TWO-A, NYMTP, NRZ-C, TWO-B, NRZ, AGNC, NLY, NYMT, GPMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a reminder, Scott Kennedy also is an author for the REIT Forum. You may see his commentary featured in our articles and may notice an extremely high amount of overlap in our ratings, so subscribers reading this article should see Scott’s latest REIT Forum sector update for more detail.