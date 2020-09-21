According to my estimates, Carvana has an intrinsic value of ~$92, i.e., it is currently overvalued. Moreover, the total expected returns of ~9% are below my investment hurdle rate.

In 2019, Carvana sold ~177K vehicles. This figure is merely a fraction of the 40 million used-cars sold in the United States. Hence, Carvana has a long growth runway.

Carvana's focus on enriching the customer experience in the used-car buying and selling process has received tremendous praise from consumers, which is evidenced by the company's explosive growth.

Introduction

Carvana's (CVNA) investment narrative is absolutely wonderful. The company has successfully disrupted a $1T+ industry and is beloved by its customers. Its revenue growth is staggering, growing at 100%+ while doing billions in revenue (though its recent quarter's growth was slowed dramatically due to the virus). Carvana's management is young, aggressive, visionary, and mentally agile: everything I search for in a management team.

So with so much to love and breakneck revenue growth velocity, why am I neutral on the company?

In the note that follows, I will highlight the extent of Carvana's opportunity, after which I will value the company. While you may be tempted to press that buy button 3/5ths of the way through this note, I urge you to review my valuation of the company. Notably, the company's dilution is poised to be as or more explosive than its revenue growth. While I don't see anything wrong with the company inherently, i.e., I believe it will be able to achieve retail free cash flow margins of 3-5% one day, the level of dilution that's set to take place over the coming decade will create extraordinarily deleterious effects on the company's ability to generate shareholder value from here.

Unfortunately, while the company's narrative is great and its product and service even better, the nature of the extremely low margin, competitive business in which the company operates does not lend well to growth sans shareholder value destructive dilution or exceptional debt raises.

With all of that being said, let's take a look at the company's very compelling investment narrative followed by a substantially less compelling valuation of the company.

Enjoy!

Investment Thesis

Carvana is one of the leading e-commerce platforms for buying and selling used cars. Carvana offers an enhanced consumer experience by providing a broad selection (more than 15,000+ cars), superior value and quality assurance, transparent pricing, and a straightforward, no pressure transaction.

By leveraging Carvana's platform, users can complete an entire used vehicle purchase transaction within minutes. Within Carvana's platform, customers get several perks like personalized financing, the ability to trade-in their current vehicle, the opportunity to buy complementary products such as vehicle service contracts, etc. Carvana's streamlined process makes buying and selling a used car really easy and really fun for its customers (more on that later).

I myself have sold a car through Carvana, and after doing so, I immediately bought the stock. Of course, the financials of the company are rough, but if my experience is any indicator of other's experience with Carvana, I believe that they will be able to bring their cash burn to a more neutral level as the company continues to experience hypergrowth.

Here's the gist of my investment thesis for Carvana:

Each element of Carvana's business, from inventory procurement to fulfillment and overall ease of the online transaction, has been built for the singular purpose of enriching customer experience of buying (& selling) used cars, which is a highly fragmented $840 billion market with shallow e-commerce penetration.

Since its inception in 2013, Carvana's management team has shown incredible execution ability by growing the company's business by leaps and bounds. Even during the pandemic, Carvana managed to grow its revenues by 13% y/y in Q2 (whereas the revenues of rivals CarMax (KMX) and Vroom (VRM) declined).

However, Carvana's growth story is far from over. As recently as Q2, Carvana expanded into 100 new markets (161 markets at the end of Q1).

As the world's digital transformation proceeds, more and more customers will likely shift their used-car-buying (and selling) from traditional dealerships to e-commerce platforms like Carvana.

Consolidation in the used-car retail market is inevitable, and a proven disruptor like Carvana has a high probability of winning a considerable market share in the future.

According to my estimates, the company could turn profitable by 2023. After which, I expect Carvana's free cash flow to grow higher due to economies of scale and product innovation.

Although I can see a bright future for Carvana, it's current valuations are not justifiable. Hence, I rate Carvana neutral at $165, but I am bullish long term.

In this article, we will discuss some of the critical aspects of Carvana's business and its market opportunity. Later on, we will analyze the company's financials, carry out a fair-value estimation exercise, and determine expected returns to formulate an investment decision.

Why Should Investors Be Interested In Carvana?

Simply put: it's an opportunity to win big in a $1T market.

Source: Carvana Investor Presentation

The market for used-car sales in the United States was estimated to be worth $840 billion in 2019, with nearly 40 million units sold (2x of new cars). Over the last two decades, we have seen Amazon and other e-commerce companies disrupt traditional retailers. However, auto retail remains a highly fragmented market with the most prominent dealer (CarMax) having a market share of less than two percent.

Traditionally, the used-car buying process went like this: Consumers visit a car dealership, test drive a few cars from the dealership's lot (selection of only 10-250 vehicles), choose one, and then haggle over price with pushy salespeople. In my opinion, the whole experience is taxing.

Carvana is changing the way people buy used cars by making the whole experience customer-friendly. Customers can choose from a broad selection of more than 15,000 cars on Carvana's platform, and then decide to get the vehicle delivered or schedule a pick-up from one of Carvana's car vending machines. The entire buying process is simplified, and users can get financing for their purchase directly through the platform. Since Carvana provides transparent pricing and great value, consumers don't need to haggle with salespeople and face no pressure when deciding on their new car. Moreover, Carvana provides a 7-day trial (4186 miles) period. Hence, one can return the car and get a full refund after having an opportunity to test drive the vehicle for seven days. In my view, this feature is an excellent incentive for people to try buying cars online.

A Look at Carvana's Business Model

Carvana sells cars online - simple, right. Since customers (buyers and sellers) receive a seamless experience on Carvana's platform, they don't need to think about all the moving parts of the business. However, as investors, we must understand the business model to assess its long-term viability.

Source: Carvana Investor Presentation

So here's how Carvana works. First of all, the company acquires inventory through three primary sources - auctions like Manheim, car lease companies like Hertz, and customers. This inventory goes through a 150-point inspection, and then it is reconditioned if necessary. The cars are then stored at Carvana's central hub in Atlanta and made available for sale on its platform. A buyer located in any of the markets serviced by Carvana can place his/her order online and complete the transaction digitally (personalized financing options for all Carvana customers are available). The company then delivers the car to you or your local Carvana car vending machine via its internal logistics network. As you might guess, it is not a simple technology business that could make profits quickly. Hence, Carvana still loses money eight years after its inception.

However, Carvana is just getting started, and you will see why in the next few sections of this article.

Carvana's Patented Car Vending Machines Are Increasing Brand Awareness And Market Share

Source: www.youtube.com

This video shows how a family enjoyed a new car buying experience at one of Carvana's car vending machines. Now, some of the naysayers think that these car vending machines are nothing but a gimmick, and they are right to a large extent. Although the vending machines are a marketing tactic, it is an enjoyable affair.

Several customers have shared their car-pickup experiences on social media sites, and most of these customers were so happy to put a coin in and see their car come out of a multi-story structure. Since the whole deal is done online and all that is needed is to pick-up the car, people are in a positive frame of mind when they arrive and generally take home a positive perception of Carvana.

Source: Carvana Investor Presentation

The videos posted by happy customers give Carvana free publicity and help increase its brand awareness. To understand the power of Carvana's CVMs, one must look at the company's penetration in markets like Atlanta (>2%), where the first car vending machine was built. This proportion is much higher than Carvana's overall share of 0.46% across the United States. Another data point that proves the efficacy of Carvana's car vending machine was its success in the Nashville market, where Carvana's revenue grew more than 2x within two-quarters of the launch of a car vending machine.

Growth Will Bring Operating Leverage

Several critics have criticized Carvana's business model and claimed that the company would never be profitable. However, I think these critics have their judgments clouded by short-term events like inventory shortages, a recessionary environment in a global pandemic, growth at the expense of margins, etc. As a long-term investor, I like to look at the big-picture before investing in a company.

Source: Carvana Investor Presentation

As Carvana scaled up in recent years, it's Net Loss and EBITDA margins have improved significantly. The company is still in expansion mode and continues to invest aggressively to acquire a bigger chunk of the pie. I believe that as Carvana's market share increases and the company matures, the SG&A costs (as a % of revenue) will come down, and gross margins will expand, thereby resulting in positive operating margins and generation of free cash flow. According to my estimates, Carvana will be profitable by 2023.

The big assumption in my argument is that Carvana will continue to grow its revenues (scale). And that assumption is based on my belief in changing consumer behavioral patterns (shifting online), Carvana's founder-led management team, and the company's ability to expand & innovate.

Source: Carvana Investor Presentation

Financial Analysis

Now that we have studied some of the critical aspects of Carvana's business let's shift our focus to the company's financials to assess performance and liquidity.

As you can see in the chart below, Carvana's revenue has grown from $0.365 billion to $4.415 billion at a staggering CAGR of ~103.86%. This explosive growth has been accompanied by robust improvement in gross margins, which have expanded from ~5% to ~13%; however, operating margins are still negative (the company's operations are not profitable yet).

Source: YCharts

In my opinion, as Carvana's scale increases, its operation will become profitable with improved efficiency across the business. According to estimates from Seeking Alpha, Carvana is expected to grow its revenue to more than $50 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 27.7%. This figure would represent ~5% share of the used-car market, and it is plausible.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now let's take a look at Carvana's balance sheet to assess its financial stability.

Source: YCharts

At the end of last quarter, Carvana had cash and equivalents of $246.3 million and financial debt of $1049.5 million. However, we can see that Carvana's losses are widening in 2020 (negative EBITDA of -$355.81 million). Since business operations are still losing money and expected to do so for the foreseeable future, we could see another shareholder dilution within the next 12-18 months.

Carvana's business operations do not cover the interest expense of $94.42 million adequately. Such a financial situation is commonplace for high-growth companies, but investors must fully comprehend the risk of insolvency and shareholder dilution before investing in Carvana-like businesses.

Exploring Carvana's Intrinsic Value

To estimate Carvana's intrinsic value, I utilized my proprietary valuation model, with which many of you are already familiar. For those of you who have not yet seen it, here's what it entails:

In Step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's take a look at the results:

Notable Assumptions

Notable Assumptions Value Free cash flow margin (long term) 4% Revenue (2020 estimate) $5.2B Shares Outstanding (Class A and B combined) 170,000,000

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As per my calculations, Carvana's intrinsic value is only ~$92, i.e., it is significantly overvalued at this time.

Notably, I assumed dilution of 25%, meaning that the company will increase its current float of about 170,000,000 shares outstanding by 25% over the next ten years. This is aggressive dilution; however, unfortunately, I think it may be conservative.

Nevertheless, the 25% of additional shares assumed in the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model further highlights how overvalued the company is at present.

Now, let's check out step 3.

Here I assumed a price to free cash flow multiple of 35x, as if Carvana's model is successful, growth will come in earnest for decades to come.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

According to these results, investors could expect to generate a CAGR of ~9% over the next decade. Although such a return is decent in a zero interest rate environment, it's not sufficient for my personal hurdle rate of about 10%.

With that being said, I believe in Carvana's growth story, and my personal experience with the company was delightful, which is why I own the stock with a cost basis of ~$100 with a plan to hold for the long-term. Now, I do not recommend any new investments up here, but existing shareholders with a low-cost basis can hold on. Moreover, new entries could be made at about $110 and below during market corrections over the next year or two.

Carvana Is A Risky Play

Here are some of the most significant risks to Carvana:

A failure to penetrate the used-car market (acquisition of substantial market share) would result in Carvana missing out on revenue projections, and that may hurt the stock big-time.

The company's business has been negatively affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. Carvana's platform was in demand, but could not replenish its inventory to a required level. If Carvana has to compete with traditional car dealerships and rivals like CarMax & Vroom for limited inventory, we might see a margin contraction (like in Q1 & Q2 of 2020) in the future.

The used-car retailer continues to lose money (~4 cents on every dollar of revenue earned in the last twelve months), and it may fail to discover a viable path to profitability for several years. In a less favorable credit environment, Carvana's business model could crumble.

The sheer size of the used-car market opportunity is attracting new players, and Carvana might find itself lagging if the company fails to innovate.

Key Takeaway: Carvana's long-term growth story remains intact, and I am bullish on its business model. However, Carvana's stock is too expensive at the moment and could underperform the market over the next decade. Hence, I rate Carvana neutral at $165, but long term, I am bullish on the company.

