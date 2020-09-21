Trainline (OTCPK:TNLIF) has become a casualty of the work from home environment that COVID-19 has created in the first half, with demand for tickets falling dramatically. Trainline is well-prepared for the broader shift to online ticketing, but the current environment certainly isn't benefiting the company. For me, there are still too many headwinds surrounding regional transport in the UK, particularly as cases have started to rise in the UK over the last week.

H1 results

The pandemic has caused Trainline's sales to sink to below a fifth of last year's take. Ticket sales came to just £358 million, 19% of last year's figure. The six months were to the end of August, and so, nearly the whole period was disrupted by COVID-19. I believe that Trainline's results show how damaging COVID-19 can be and how damaging it has been on the travel industry. The majority of tech plays have benefited due to the shift the pandemic has created, but due to Trainline's ties to travel, they have been hit hard. Trainline continues to be heavily weighted towards UK ticket sales (£241 million) compared to international ticket sales of £117 million. Due to this, even though international ticket sales held up far better (45% of last year's sales), this did little to mitigate the extremely poor performance seen in the UK market. This is due to the international market seeing a quicker recovery than the UK due to a greater relaxation in measures. The poor results were primarily driven by an exceptionally weak Q1 with sales just 9% compared to the prior year.

The company's business segment has seen a slow pickup in demand, with sales in Q2 still only 7% in comparison to the prior year, this reflects the lack of business travel occurring across the UK.

Trainline boasts that the company is well-positioned for the transition to online ticketing, which will be accelerated by the pandemic. However, this is the only real source of optimism in the report. Trainline will benefit from the long-term shift, but the near-term outlook remains very dim. This thesis may also be hurt if the work from home environment becomes more permanent and businesses opt to use mobile working rather than packing people into an office. While I don't believe businesses will go completely mobile, I do believe the solution will be something in between with some mobile and some office work.

Due to the hefty fall in sales, Trainline fell to a loss in H1. However, this was to be expected with no strong cash flow over the period. Initially, Trainline guided to a monthly cash outflow of £8-9 million. However, they exceeded these expectations. The group now expects to deliver an adjusted EBITDA loss between £14 and £19 million. Trainline said that the industry has started to see a pickup, and it is now on a 'path to recovery', but as they also highlighted, this is 'slower than previously expected'. That statement has real significance and shows the lag on operations that the pandemic will create. Trainline is very exposed to a potential second spike or further consumer uncertainty as the recovery isn't picking up quickly anyway. I have no doubt that the Trainline will make it through the crisis with liquidity standing at more than £162 million, but sales will remain weak for the foreseeable future. And there still aren't loads of clarity as to how the regional travel sector will look following the pandemic, something Trainline can't predict or prepare for either.

Board not giving confidence

Through such trying times, shareholders may want some boost of confidence from the board such as buying shares. Many CEOs have done this across the market to show to shareholders that they believe current prices are cheap. For Trainline, it was the opposite. The company listed halfway through 2019, and now that the share lock-up period has come to an end, the CEO has decided to sell a substantial amount of shares. While I understand that the CEO potentially planned to cash in on his shares no matter what following the lockup, it doesn't exactly instill great confidence for Trainline shareholders. The amount which was 800,000 shares at £4 a share came to the tune of £3.2 million - a hefty sum of money.

I believe the CEO himself is still very uncertain as to the near-term outlook for Trainline and believes there is a real possibility share will move lower from current levels. Since his sale, shares are now down 50p (13%). Currently, shares are down 23% from pre-COVID-19 levels, which is still quite a lot, but would be pricing in growth even if Trainline wasn't hit by the pandemic. The pandemic has now significantly affected Trainline's growth plans, and I believe that now justifies a far lower valuation. I don't believe investors can look purely long term at Trainline as the near term remains so uncertain. Even then, the long-term picture isn't that great either with long-term changes to regional travel trends highly likely. Trainline will have to continue to adapt to these changing conditions.

Conclusion

Due to the uncertainty surrounding near-term regional train travel and the struggles Trainline is likely to face in H2, I am bearish on the company. This is heightened by the fact I don't believe the market is pricing in the issues Trainline faces.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.