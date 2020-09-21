The company is still an ultra-early stage, so the IPO may be more suited to institutional investors.

PMVP just received approval to enter Phase 1 trials for its lead candidate.

The firm is developing treatments for various cancers.

PMV Pharmaceuticals has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO plan.

Quick Take

PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP) has filed to raise $125 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing tumor agnostic gene therapies for a wide range of cancers.

While PMVP has recently received approval to enter Phase 1 trials for its lead candidate, the firm is still at a preclinical stage of development and thus is likely more suited to long-term hold institutional investors.

Company & Technology

Cranbury, New Jersey-based PMV was founded to develop treatment technologies seeking to correct p53 mutations in proteins, thereby reinstating their tumor-suppressing function.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Mr. David Mack, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since June 2013 and was previously a general partner at venture capital firm Alta Partners and before that VP of Genomics Research at Eos Biotechnology.

Below is a brief overview video of the p53 protein mutation:

Source: Shomu's Biology

The firm's lead candidate, PC14586, is scheduled to begin Phase 1/2 trials by the end of 2020, and management's strategy is to seek regulatory approval under an accelerated pathway.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $169 million and include InterWest Partners, OrbiMed Advisors, Euclidean Capital, Nextech Oncology, and Viking Global.

Market & Competition

The combined market sizes of these cancers are extremely large, in the tens of billions of dollars on a global basis.

Management is pursuing a tumor agnostic development approach, but says that its potential treatment universe includes '1.0-1.5% of all cancers, including breast, NSCLC, colorectal, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers.'

Pancreatic cancer is an especially deadly form of cancer with very low 5-year survival rates, partially due to its stealthy advance without the patient knowing about it until it is in more advanced stages.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Actavalon

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

CDG Therapeutics

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:COTQF)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX)

Senhwa Biosciences

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

Ascentage Pharma

Boehringer Ingelheim

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF)

Kartos Therapeutics

Novartis (NVS)

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Management says, 'There are currently no drugs approved by the FDA and we are not aware of any other products in clinical development that selectively target the p53 Y220C mutation.'

Financial Status

PMV's recent financial results are typical for a biopharma firm in that they feature no revenue and substantial R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its candidates into clinical trials.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $78.1 million in cash and $5.2 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

PMV intends to raise $125 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 7.35 million shares of its common stock offered at a proposed midpoint price of $17.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a common feature of life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $500 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the Phase 1/2 development of PC14586; to support the development of our R273H program, including lead optimization and IND-enabling studies; or the development of our pipeline discovery programs; and the remaining proceeds, if any, for other research and development opportunities, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Cowen, and Evercore ISI.

Commentary

PMV is seeking public investment funding to advance its small pipeline into Phase 1 trials.

The market opportunity for various solid tumor treatments is large and expected to grow substantially in the near future.

Management has disclosed no research or pharma firm collaborations to-date.

The company's investor syndicate includes several high profile life science venture capital firm investors which is an indicator of the company's potential.

As to valuation, the IPO is valued at the top end of the typical range for clinical-stage biopharma firms.

However, PMV has just received approval for entering Phase 1 trials, so the firm has no initial efficacy or safety data upon which to learn of its promise.

The IPO may be more suited to long-term hold institutional investors, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week ending September 25.

