Aggressive provisioning is hitting earnings hard now, but Credicorp's reserving looks quite conservative relative to other LatAm banks, and I believe this will benefit the company long term.

Peru has been among the most aggressive in Latin America in pursuing financial stimulus, but the impact of COVID-19 has still been more severe on Peru than other Andean economies.

As leveraged plays on macroeconomic conditions, banks are quite limited in just how much they can offset economic conditions beyond their control. Peru's Credicorp (BAP) is taking some prudent actions to preserve the business, including conservative reserving and participating in government-funded stimulus programs, but the economy has shrunk about one-quarter since COVID-19 began, and that is an incredible headwind to overcome.

Peru was in relatively good shape relative to its neighbors prior to the pandemic, and while I don't think the quality of governance has deteriorated all that much, this is still a major shock to the economy that is going to have lingering effects. Offsetting that, I think Credicorp's balance sheet is in good shape, better than most Latin American banks, and I believe the company's ability to participate at multiple levels of the economy (from large corporate lending to microfinance) is an important asset. I do think Credicorp will get back to double-digit core earnings growth in time, and I believe the shares are meaningfully undervalued, but near-term risks are still significant.

Loan Demand Is Starting To Recover, But Spreads Are Weak

Peru has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, with GDP down about 26% since February, about 8% to 10% worse than Chile and Colombia, as the government's moves to restrict activity have had only mixed benefits. With the sharp decline in activity, though, Peru's government has also been among the most active in Latin America in trying to offset the impact of COVID-19 through stimulus efforts, with a significant rate cut at the outset and government-sponsored lending programs similar to the PPP subsidy program in the U.S.

Helped in large part by the subsidy programs, loan demand hasn't fallen off. While Credicorp reported that underlying loan volume did contract in the second quarter, the stimulus program pushed loan growth to 17% yoy and 10% qoq on an average balance basis. Given the weaker rates and the subsidies in the loan program, though, Credicorp's net interest margin declined about 150bp yoy and close to 140bp qoq.

Since the end of the second quarter, loan growth has remained strong on the stimulus efforts. Systemwide loans in Peru rose 18% in July (the last month of available data), with commercial loans up more than 26%. Again, this is a byproduct of the stimulus program, as personal loans declined slightly and mortgage loans declined 5% in the month.

Credicorp has a strong balance sheet, and they're making use of it during this downturn. The government's guarantees effectively take away credit risk for these stimulus loans, and Credicorp is gaining a little market share (loans up almost 22% in the month of July) through its participation. Whether these support loans lead to any meaningful longstanding improvement in market share is impossible to say at this point, but it is possible. In the near term, though, this activity comes at the cost of increased pressure on reported spreads.

Between the stimulus program and the weakness in Peru's economy, I believe Credicorp is going to see margin pressure through 2021 before improvement in 2022 and normalization in 2023. I'd also note that there has been some noise among Peruvian legislators to push for interest rate caps during this downturn. As management themselves noted, many ideas are floated in Congress that never go anywhere, and I don't see a high likelihood of passage for this sort of heavy-handed tactic.

Taking A Conservative View On Credit

The primary driver of Credicorp's second quarter miss relative to consensus expectations was a large provisioning expense, as management boosted provisioning by more than 450% yoy and almost 90% qoq to almost 2% of loans (or 8% annualized, versus around 4.5% in Q1'20). From the start of this pandemic, Credicorp has been provisioning aggressively, and its reserve build has been among the strongest of LatAm banks.

While caution makes sense in the context of the severe economic impact COVID-19 is having on Peru's economy, it does also seem conservative relative to Credicorp's actual experiences so far. The non-performing loan rate actually improved this quarter - to about 3.8% from 4.1% last year and 3.9% in the prior quarter, and even credit card losses haven't been bad. Moreover, bad debt formation actually slowed in the quarter, with a formation rate of 1.2% versus 1.7% a year ago and 2.6% in the prior quarter.

As I've said in reference to the U.S. credit cycle, aggressive stimulus from the national government is certainly having a role in supporting credit and mitigating bad debts today, and that stimulus can only kick the can down the road for a while. Still, further down the road, the economy should start picking up again, and these stimulus efforts should prevent otherwise sound businesses from succumbing to the shocks created by the pandemic.

I don't want to be complacent about Credicorp's reserve/credit situation, but I think management has done the right thing by erring on the side of caution and taking large reserves early in the process. If Peru does in fact see a meaningful rebound next year (management is looking for a 6% to 10% GDP rebound), and then growth again in 2022, I believe the bank will be in a position to reverse some of these provisions, boosting earnings down the road.

The Outlook

Before COVID-19, I liked Credicorp as a well-run bank in one of the better-managed Latin American economies. Although Peru has been hit hard in this pandemic, I think the country is still one of the more attractive markets in Latin America, and I believe the combination of conservative reserving and active participation in government-underwritten stimulus lending will help the business long term, even at the cost of weaker near-term results.

Unlike many American banks that I believe will need around five years to regain 2019 levels of profitability, I believe Credicorp will get back there in 2022 or 2023. The pandemic has definitely hurt the bank's near-term earning potential, but I do still see the bank generating high single-digit long-term core earnings growth even with the COVID-19 impact, with underlying growth potential still in the low double digits.

The Bottom Line

On a core earnings basis, I believe Credicorp is significantly undervalued today and priced for a low-to-mid-teens annualized total return. On shorter-term earnings and returns metrics, though, I see more risk as earnings and profitability ratios are going to be hit by the pandemic for a while longer, and there are still risks to the timing and magnitude of Peru's recovery in 2021. The "trick" here is that, by the time it's clear that everything is back on solid footing, the shares will have already run. Consequently, while I do see meaningful long-term upside here, it's really only a name for investors who can accept above-average risk and invest in 2020 with an eye toward 2022 and beyond.

