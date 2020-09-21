Supply Disruptions To Support Copper Price Rally

Copper is considered a barometer of global economic health due to its widespread use in many sectors such as, including without limitation, infrastructure development, manufacturing, and construction to aid economic expansion. Copper prices have been on an upward trend, since the end of Q2 of 2020, as prices of the red metal have not fallen below $2.5 per pound. Copper prices are currently trading at $3, an 8% increase since the beginning of the year and a 40% increase compared to the lowest trading price recorded during the month of March.

In this article, I will discuss copper supply disruptions and their impact on copper futures prices. Investing in U.S. Copper Index ETF (CPER), iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (JJC), buying copper mining companies like Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) and Rio Tinto (OTCPK:RTPPF) are several ways to take advantage of the copper price movements

Thesis 1: Copper Prices 2020 Overview

Copper prices performed relatively well during the first two months of 2020 trading above $2.5 per pound. As the months progressed, prices of the red metal plunged, trading below $2.5 per pound, there was no redemption in prices but further, decrease. Copper prices were the lowest this year during the month of March as the lowest trading level was $2.1 per pound. Amidst fears of the pandemic being a global problem, not only a China problem, most countries resulted in nationwide lockdowns intending to curb the virus, and as a result, energy and metal commodities were direly affected by the sudden stop in economic activity. Slowing copper demand and shutdown of major industries weighed heavily on copper prices.

Source: MacroTrends

China, which accounts for approximately 50% of the copper demand, implemented large-scale lockdowns and quarantines earlier, and as a result, economic activity was redundant. PMI reading during the month of February in China was at a record low of 35.7 thus indicating a contracting economy, while the NMI during the same month was a low of 29.6, thus indicating the non-manufacturing sector was contracting.

Source: Trading Economics

Thesis 2: Copper Supply Disruptions

Copper production in Chile in Q1 and Q2 of 2020 increased compared to production during the same period in 2019. Copper production during Q1 of 2020 was not impacted by the pandemic as most of the measures incorporated to curb the virus were implemented past March 31, 2020. Copper production during the month of July reduced drastically to 467.9 thousand tonnes due to more COVID-19 infections amongst the workers. State-owned mining company CODELCO reported more than 2500 Chilean workers had been infected by the virus and approximately 3 workers succumbed to the virus, by June 2020.

The Anglo-Australian mining company BHP Group Limited (BHP) (BBL) reported approximately 150 COVID-19 related cases amongst the workers by June, a jump from the few cases reported earlier during April, at its Escondida and Spence copper mines. Chilean miner Antofagasta plc (OTC:ANFGF) cited a decrease in the workforce due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Copper production in Chile in 2020 is forecast to decrease by approximately 200,000 tonnes, as the effects of the pandemic have impacted labor, and led to the temporary suspension of expansion projects.

Source: Trading Economics

Copper production in Peru plunged nearly 23% during H1 of 2020 as the Peruvian government implemented quarantine measures intending to curb the pandemic. Freeport-McMoRan's (FCX) Cerro Verde mine reported a drop in production by nearly 46%, as the mine was temporarily suspended, in compliance with Peruvian government orders. Antamina mine reduced copper production by nearly 39%, as operations were temporarily suspended earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as 210 cases were reported amongst the workers in April. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) reported a decrease in copper production as a result of temporarily suspending operations at its Constancia mine.

While most of these resumed operations by the end of July, output was still below 80%. COVID-19 cases in Peru spiked once lockdown measures were lifted in July and as a result, the Peruvian government extended its national emergency until 30 September 2020. The extension of national emergency will negatively impact labor in mining companies, and thus impacting copper production and expansion projects for H2 of 2020 through to 2021.

Source: Trading Economics

Although majority of the mining companies have implemented strategies to help mitigate the spread of the pandemic amongst the workers, some of the measures implemented will have an impact on labor, thus impacting total output during H2 of 2020.

Copper production from Africa in H1 of 2020 was 23% lower compared to H1 of 2019, according to production reports released by Glencore, which has copper assets in DRC and Zambia, Africa's leading copper producers. Copper output in H1 of 2020 was approximately 141,000 tonnes, compared to production data from H1 of 2019 where production was approximately 183,000 tonnes. The reduction in output is mainly attributed to a lack of production from Mutanda mine, which is currently under care and maintenance.

Earlier this year, Glencore initiated plans to put its Mopani mine under care and maintenance, citing low copper prices as a result of transportation hindrance and supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic, but the Zambian government threatened to revoke the company's mining license if it initiated the plans. Glencore plc is reported to be in talks with Zambia to sell its 73.1% stake of MCM to the Zambian Government mining investment unit ZCCM-IH.

Copper output from major producers in Africa is bound to remain limited due to supply disruptions from Mutanda and Mopani mines.

Conclusion

Copper supply disruptions will positively impact copper prices during H2 of 2020 through to 2021. Copper production is forecast lower in 2020 due to COVID-19 impact on the labor force, temporary suspension of expansion projects as a result of the measures implemented by various mining companies to curb the virus, and implementation of care and maintenance on Africa's leading copper mines. Thus, the above factors point to limited supply, thus I believe the above factors will support the copper price rally, long term.

