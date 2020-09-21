Our 1-month bearish target for SGOL is at $17.50 per share.

We expect the sell-off to be transient, although we prefer to stay on the sidelines for now. Momentum-based selling could exacerbate the downward pressure on SGOL.

This, combined with unfriendly seasonal price patterns for SGOL, is exerting some downward pressure on the ETF.

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL).

Investment thesis

SGOL is in sell-off mode, pressured by a stronger dollar environment. Although the outcome of the latest FOMC meeting was dovish, it was largely priced in by the market, hence a lack of clear market reaction.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Albeit long-term bulls, we have adopted a cautious stance toward SGOL in recent weeks, in part reflecting our worries that the dollar and US real rates would push higher on stronger economic expectations.

Our cautious stance has also been influenced by the negative seasonality of gold prices in September, which seems to have played out well so far.

We reiterate our 1-month bearish target of $17.50 per tonne for SGOL, waiting patiently for the consolidation to be over.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%.

The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well suited from investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the Fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the Fund.

The Fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (U.K.) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by JPMorgan.

SGOL's assets total $1.75 billion.

Importantly, SGOL, which was launched in September 2009, tracks closely its benchmark - the London PM fix for gold, as the chart below shows.

Source: SGOL

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community increased by the equivalent of 14 tonnes its net long position in COMEX gold in the week to September 15, according to the CFTC.

Speculative buying interest for COMEX gold has increased only moderately over the past three weeks, keeping the net spec length at 42% of open interest.

Although gold's spec positioning is relatively heavier than silver's spec positioning, there is plenty of room for additional spec buying in COMEX gold once sentiment shifts positively.

But given the renewed strength in the dollar since the start of the month, speculators are unlikely to turn aggressively bullish on COMEX gold in the immediate term.

Implications for SGOL: The return to a stronger dollar environment is likely to undermine speculative sentiment toward gold, which could result in speculative selling, lower COMEX gold spot price, and, therefore, lower SGOL in the immediate term.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors boosted their gold holdings by 19 tonnes in the week to September 18, according to our estimates. This marked the fifth consecutive week of inflows and the largest since early August.

Although this highlights solid investor appetite for the yellow metal, the renewed strength of the dollar could induce some ETF investors to take profit, resulting in some temporary outflows.

Also, the increased gold price weakness could prompt some momentum-based buyers to exit their positions, which also would result in some ETF outflows.

In the longer run, however, it is clear that gold will become increasingly popular among investors as a hedge against uncertainty and rising inflation dynamics.

Implications for SGOL: In the short term, SGOL could come under pressure due to possible ETF outflows caused by 1) a stronger dollar environment and 2) momentum-based selling. But in the long run, SGOL should benefit from a steady increase in long-term investment for gold.

Closing thoughts

The stronger dollar environment has exerted some downward pressure on SGOL, reinforcing our cautious stance toward gold in the immediate term.

Although we remain long-term bulls, we caution that the dollar and US real rates may move still higher in the very near term, which would cause a contraction in the monetary demand for gold, and therefore, downward pressure on gold prices and SGOL.

Since the seasonality of SGOL is negative in September, we are more comfortable with staying on the sidelines for now.

Our 1-month bearish target for SGOL is at $17.50 per share. If SGOL reaches this level, we would consider buying the dips.

