So Far, This Feels Like A Disciplined Move Lower (Technically Speaking For 9/21)

Let's take a look at last week's fund flow information: The SPY had a huge inflow of $3 billion. But the QQQ had a modest net outflow, indicating the tech rally may be running into some fundamental issues. The in and outflows for the other sectors are inconsequential.

Only one sector -- utilities -- lost cash last week. The consumer ETFs (consumer staples and discretionary) had a modest inflow, as did health care and financials. There was a modestly stronger move into basic materials, real estate, communication services, and industrials. Tech had the biggest increase.

The Chicago Fed's National Activity Index shows an above average rate of growth (emphasis added):

Led by some further moderation in the growth of production-related indicators, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) declined to +0.79 in August from +2.54 in July. Two of the four broad categories of indicators used to construct the index made positive contributions in August, but all four categories decreased from July. The index’s three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, moved down to +3.05 in August from +4.23 in July. The CFNAI Diffusion Index, which is also a three-month moving average, decreased to +0.62 in August from +0.73 in July. Forty-five of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions to the CFNAI in August, while 40 made negative contributions. Twenty-nine indicators improved from July to August, while 56 indicators deteriorated. Of the indicators that improved, 11 made negative contributions

Production and employment indexes were positive; sales, orders, and inventories and personal consumption/housing were negative. Here's a chart of the data:

Virus cases are increasing in the EU:

On Thursday, a top World Health Organization official warned of a “very serious situation” stemming from a resurgence of the coronavirus in Europe, with case counts swinging upward after having been under control for much of the summer. “More than half of European countries have reported a greater than 10 percent increase in the past two weeks,” Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, told reporters at a briefing. The caseload in seven countries has doubled in the past two weeks, he said.

As a result, governments are imposing restrictive measures:

Amid surges in novel coronavirus case numbers across Europe, some governments have imposed new measures meant to slow the spread of the virus — opting mostly for localized measures over the widespread shutdowns instituted earlier this year. Officials announced targeted measures in England, France, Spain and elsewhere, and other countries appeared to be on the brink of doing the same.

Increased lockdowns mean lower economic activity.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: This is what a traditionally bad down day looks like: small-caps leading the market lower, larger-caps down, but to a smaller degree, and a rally in the long-end of the treasury market. Notice the especially big loss in micro-caps -- down over 4%. They had been performing relatively well until today. Interestingly, tech was the only sector that was up today. Basic materials and industrials -- two sectors that have rallied strongly during the last month -- succumbed to profit-taking today. Energy returned to its more standard position near the bottom of the table.

Let's look at SPY charts, starting with today's: There's actually some good news, despite the loss. Prices found strong support in the lower 320s; prices moved into that level three times and quickly rallied. The end-of-the-day rally is also a good sign that the bulls aren't dead yet. After the gap lower and initial move down, prices consolidated losses. However, the 5-day chart contains a fair amount of bearishness. Prices have gapped lower twice -- indicating a wide buy-sell price divergence at the opening. The 200-minute EMA (in magenta) has been moving lower for the last three days. On the two-week chart, there's a sideways consolidation channel between the upper 320s and lower 340s. Prices broke through support today, although the rally at day's end will probably move to retest the upper 320 level. The 30-day chart shows two trends: a rally that ended the morning of September 3 followed by a clear move lower that follows a down/consolidate/down pattern. Finally, on the 3-month chart, prices have closed below the 50-day EMA.

Right now, this feels like a very disciplined and measured move lower. There are plenty of levels that have provided support as the market declines. This tells us there are still plenty of buyers out there who are probably dollar-cost-averaging positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.