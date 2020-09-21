Natural Gas: October Futures Unable To Escape The Cash Gravity

So instead, we are long RRC. The lower production outlook and our supply and demand estimate for this incoming winter suggest we could see -5 Bcf/d+ of deficit.

Given the current contango structure, traders that are only able to use NG ETNs should avoid trading it altogether. This is because if cash is still weak in October, November contracts could get dragged lower.

This is why you are seeing a divergence in the futures curve where the winter months are up on the day.

Fundamentally, things actually have improved over the weekend, and the fall in production is a very good sign for those long-term bullish.

Welcome to the gravity edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Fundamentally, other than the extremely weak cash market, things actually improved over the weekend. Forward-looking weather demand saw a boost thanks to early heating demand.

Source: HFIRweather.com

In addition, the main fundamental variable we only care about, lower 48 production, continues to trend lower.

So if you are bullish NG long term, this continuation of a trend decline is exactly what you want to see for you to stay bullish.

In fact, we would argue that the current drop excluding the hurricane is making us revisit the possibility of an 84 to 85 Bcf/d exit. While we don't have the confidence to call that yet, if October production averages in the ~86 Bcf/d range, then it's almost a guarantee December will see production fall down to ~84 Bcf/d (our previous estimate).

The drop in production also is another reason why there's a material divergence between the front month and the winter months. Notice that despite October being down over ~10%, November to March contracts are actually up on the day!

Source: CME

This is a clear illustration of what happens when we enter into the shoulder season with cash dominating the direction of the prompt month and all other variables take the backseat. (Again, we wrote about this two weeks ago.)

But we think readers/traders should just ignore what's happening to the prompt month. The cash weakness coupled with excess storage for this time of the year is understandable, and once November trading starts, weather will start to materially impact prices. But given the current contango steepness, we would avoid UNG or any levered ETNs. This is because if cash remains weak in October, then November futures have a lot of downside.

For us, the trading strategy is to focus on using NG producers. We went long RRC this morning (subscribers please see trade alert). We believe with the recent decline in lower 48 production and the LNG export rebound into year end, we could see the natural gas market exhibit a -5+ Bcf/d deficit. If so, then 2021 and 2022 prices are undervalued along the curve.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.