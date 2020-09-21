Gold And Gold Miners: The 2020 Year Run Is Over

All evidence indicates that the gold 2020 run is over.

Why Do I Believe Gold 2020 Run Is Over?

Gold Already Reached My 2020 Target - 2,000

I turned into a long-term gold bull back in 2016. My view can be seen in the article titled "GLD -The Beginning Of The Long-Term Bull Cycle", which was published in Seeking Alpha on May 22, 2016.

My long-term bullish view on the gold price was due to the fact that the Fed raised its Fund Interest rate for the first time in nine years at the end of December 2015.

At that time, many feared that as the Fed entered its long-term interest rate hike cycle, gold prices might go down further and gold might even break down $1,000, or even see $600.

But the fact told a totally different story. After looking at over 60 years of the Gold Price via Fed Fund Interest Rate chart, I concluded that

Gold prices and the Fed fund interest rate have had a positive correlation most of the time, and the only time they are in negative correlation is when gold prices move higher while interest rates keep moving down.

Please read that article for a detailed discussion.

Since the Fed hiked its Fed Fund interest rates, the gold price has been moving up slowly, but its raise accelerated recently.

Fast forward to 2020, I further predicted that the gold price may reach to 2,000 within the next 2 years in my daily Newsletter (Updates 2020-01-08) published on January 8, to my members.

The reason: I detected a possible long-term cup-and-handle chart pattern from the gold monthly chart believing that the development of the cup will bring the gold to its previous high.

I further confirmed my view in my next article "Gold And Gold Miners - Gold $2,000, My Next Target, But Not This Year" published in Seeking Alpha on April 20, 2020.

The development surprised me. The gold run seemed unstoppable. It spiked to 2,085 4 months later, then pulled back. It completed its cup portion perfectly. If my view is still valid, the gold will start building its handle next.

See the gold monthly chart below*:

*I used the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) monthly chart instead of the Gold price chart because I could not find a gold monthly chart at that time frame.

Timelines:

I turned into long-term gold bull after the Fed raised its Fed Fund Interest rate for the first time in 9 years; I observed a possible long-term cup-and-handle chart pattern on January 8, 2020. I further confirmed the pattern on April 12, 2020. I concluded the completion of the cup portion on September 18, 2020.

US Dollar Is About To See The Bottom

In addition to the Fed Fund interest rates, other major forces are also having big influences behind the gold price movement:

Whenever the market crashes or bad US economic news comes out, gold prices tend to move higher. This is because investors will sell stocks and buy into gold as a safe haven. But the opposite is not always true.

A strong US dollar also tends to bring gold prices down. But this is not always true. During market crashes, both gold and the US dollar may move up together.

Market manipulation by big players including high-frequency trading houses.

Among the above factors, the US dollar's quick drop was the reason for the gold price's recent huge run.

While the US dollar dropped from 104 to 91 from March 2020:

Gold price made a huge run from 1,460 to 2,085, record high:

And the US dollar may have already found its bottom at 91.00.

It made a small breakout move on September 9th, then tried to break out its 50 days MA, the first try since the downtrend started in March, but failed. The recent trading range: 92.50 - 93.50.

We need to watch its further development to confirm its bottom. A more detailed discussion can be seen below.

Gold & Gold Miners Short-Term, Mid-Term and Long-Term Views

Short-Term (1-2 weeks)

Gold - 1,962.18

Gold showed its strength last Friday, up slightly when the market went down.

But the chart, which is slightly bearish, showed a lower-high pattern, and gold seemed to move more away from its $2,000 mark.

It may re-test the 1,900 mark again in the coming days.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - $41.36.

After failed to break out $43.50 twice last week, it gapped down last Thursday. It also showed its weakness last Friday: dropped big when the gold price held well.

GDX is usually used as a leading indicator to predict where the gold price will go next. The GDX also showed a well-formulated zig-zag pattern recently.

My View

Based on the above observation, both gold and GDX will re-test their recent lows: GOLD 1,900 and GDX $39.00.

The question mark: whether we will see breakdowns.

Mid-Term (2-3 months)

As the Fed has clearly indicated that the Fed Fund Interest Rate will stay low at 0.25% level in the next few years, it is more likely that the gold price will be tied to the US dollar in the near future but inversely.

Let us examine where the US dollar will go first.

US dollar closed at $92.95 last week. Below is the US dollar weekly chart:

From the chart, we can see that the recent US dollar drop is quite similar to what the US dollar did during the US dollar's 2017 down cycle.

Review gold's 2017 down cycle

It took the first 8 months in 2017 for the US dollar to go down from 104 to 91, bounced back to 95 in the next 2 months, then resumed its downtrend and bottomed at 88 in January 2018. It re-started its upcycle thereafter.

Review gold's current down cycle

The current down cycle started in the month of March and has lasted 6 months. The US dollar dropped from 104 to 91 during this period, then made a small rebound.

Both its weekly RSI and STO bounced back from their oversold conditions.

My View

If the pattern match continues, we may see the US dollar's rebound continue and may stop its run at 95.00 levels. This process may last 2-3 months, then resume its downtrend and bottom at 88.00 levels again.

That is, the gold may show its further weakness in the next 2-3 months and bottom in December. The gold will resume its run by the end of this year and the run may last 3-4 months, then turns down.

This also matches the gold long-term seasonality pattern.

There are two possibilities:

The gold and GDX will stay in their recent trading range: gold 1,900 - 2,000; and GDX 39-44 in the next 2-3 months; If the gold breaks down its 1,900 support, it will find strong support at 1,715 - 1,800 levels and GDX's strong support will be at 31.00 - 34.00 levels.

Based on the latest update, I want to change my view: gold will not see 2,000 this year to gold will not see 2,000 by the end of this year.

By the way, based on my near-term view on the gold and gold miners, our Portfolio has switched from owning Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares ETF (NUGT) to own Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares ETF (DUST) recently.

Long-Term (2-3 years):

In my previous two articles published on Seeking Alpha, I observed that the gold may form a long-term cup-and-handle pattern. Now the gold already finished the building of its cup. The next step is to develop its handle.

That means:

We will not see the gold break out 2,000-2,100 levels in the next few years; The gold price will not go back to the recent low either. It may stay in 1,700 - 2,100 range for a while. The gold will eventually break out 2,100 once the development of the handle completed.

My long-term gold target: 3,000 - 3,500 once breakout happens.

Conclusion

Many factors influence the gold prices such as the Fed Fund interest rate, the strength of the US dollar, the market conditions, big players manipulations, etc.

The gold's recent strength is closely tied to the US dollar's weakness.

I still maintain my bull view on the gold's long-term perspective. But I am a little bearish on the gold's short-term and mid-term trend.

Based on gold's latest update, I want to change my view: from gold will not see 2,000 this year to gold will not see 2,000 by the end of this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DUST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.