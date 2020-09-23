As the airline industry remains in a challenging spot, we are currently focusing on how the defense side of Boeing’s (BA) operations is performing, and we also have started to navigate more into coverage of the defense industry and have even developed a Defense Contracts Monitor that currently sports more than 1,000 contracts for Boeing and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and we are preparing to add more companies such as Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Raytheon (RTX).

Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

For investors, Boeing’s defense side became more interesting due to the significant delays on the Boeing 737 MAX recertification and reduced production and delivery rates on passenger wide body models due to COVID-19. So, for cash inflow, Boeing does depend on the Defense business. Some Boeing investors have looked at contract awards to detect signs of strength, while some Boeing critiques have used the contract awards to make a point about the government keeping Boeing alive by awarding it contracts as a means to hand over cash. I believe that the contracts awards shouldn’t be seen as a way to keep Boeing afloat as the primary way to support the defense industry has been accelerated progress payments on existing contracts.

In this report, I will have a look at the defense contracts Boeing (BA) received during the month of August. If you want to read the July report, you can find it here. This report is based on the Defense Contracts Monitor, a tool that we’ve developed allowing users to slice data in any way they want to gain better insight in defense contract awards, and is available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum.

Boeing goes easy in August

August was a tranquil month for Boeing’s Defense business. Whereas the company had the big F-15EX indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract award last month with an initial multi-billion dollar delivery order, August barely topped $200 million in contract awards.

The biggest contract received during the month was valued $95 million, almost half of the contract value, but there were no funds obligated at the time of award. The JDAM, Joint Direct Attack Munition, contract calls for integration and production improvements of JDAM. Using JDAM kits, “dumb” free-fall bombs can be turned into guided munitions using an inertial reference system and the use of GPS receiver and tail kits with movable surfaces. The technology itself is not new, but can be seen as early steps made pre-2000 to make warfare smarter.

For the AWACS program, Boeing received an IDIQ contract valued $50 million for continued with a first delivery order coupled to that IDIQ contract. The contract supports the continued upgrades on the AWACS fleet.

Source: FlightGlobal

Boeing also received contracts for remanufactured Apache helicopters, 25 Harpoon missiles, 24 tactical missiles, modification of the P-8 nose radome and supply chain management, parts and logistics supports. These contracts are valued $60 million but actually brought in the bulk of the funds obligated at time of award.

Month over month, we saw a decrease in contracted value of 23.2B driven by the F-15EX contract awarded in July. The US Air Force accounted for 70% of the contracted value, followed by the US Navy (and partners) with 14%, the Defense Logistics Agency with 10% and 6% from the US Army. Year-over-year, contracts awards fell by $1.9B and obligated funds fell by $946.6 million.

Year-to-date for the January-August period, we saw contract awards shrink from $44.2B last year to $30.9B this year. That should serve as another indication that Boeing hasn’t been stuffed with additional contracts to keep it afloat amid the pandemic. In fact, contract awards haven't been this low since January this year.

Conclusion

Boeing received $205 million in defense and services contracts in August marking a month-over-month as well as a year-over-year decrease. During the month there were no eye-catching contract awards.

Important to realize is that just like with the commercial aircraft business, defense and associated services have contract time frames spanning multiple years and generally revenues also will be recognized over that time frame. So, the contract awards we are seeing now do not translate directly into revenues nor do they actually offset the declines at Boeing Commercial Airplanes contrary to what many believe. Defense Contracts are nice to observe during these challenging times, but it's really the accelerated progress payments as part of COVID-19 aid to Defense industry corporations that are helping the cash to keep flowing in.

