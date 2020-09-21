It Takes 2 Hands To Build A Recovery

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Industrial Production

Industrial production rose 0.4% in August, but that was well below consensus estimates of 1.2%. Manufacturing output increased 1%, which was short of the 1.9% expected. Mining output slipped 2.5%, due to the severe hurricanes that caused declines in oil and gas activity, while utility output fell 0.4%.

Source: Econoday

This resulted in a 7.7% decline in industrial production from a year ago, and it appears that the improvement since the recovery began in May has stalled.

Retail Sales

Retail sales for August missed expectation across the board, which should come as no surprise given that millions of unemployed saw their benefits decline by $600 per week. That amounts to an income cliff of approximately $70 billion per month. July’s figures were adjusted lower as well. The one encouraging aspect of the report is that sales at bars and restaurants increased 4.7%, but that may not last if a second wave of the virus takes hold this fall. The fact that the control group declined 0.2% is discouraging, because this figure is used as an input to calculate the consumer spending component of GDP.

Source: Econoday

Unemployment Claims

The improvement in weekly initial unemployment claims has stalled, as total state and federal filings remain well above one million. Last week state claims fell to 860,000, while federal claims for the self-employed fell to 658,000. That’s modestly good news, but the number of unemployed continuing to receive claims under the numerous assistance programs through the end of August rose to 29.7 million, which is almost 20% of the workforce. The fact that these workers are now receiving far less in benefits than they did in July will weigh heavily on consumer spending moving forward, as is evident in the control group figure for retail sales.

Consumer Sentiment

The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment reading rose to 78.9 in September from 74.1 in the prior month, but remains well below the 100 level in March. This looks more like things can’t get any worse rather than they will get a whole lot better.

Conclusion

The stalemate in Congress between Democrats and Republicans over new fiscal stimulus will cost us the economic recovery. The latest discourse over whether the Republican Senate should vote on a nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election only intensifies that stalemate. Neither side wants to give the other a victory in front of the election. Therefore, we have seven weeks of economic deterioration in front of us, as our consumer-driven economy suffers from an income cliff whereby there is an approximate $70 billion per month loss in personal income.

I have additional concerns about a second wave of the coronavirus, which is already taking hold in Europe. Our lack of a cohesive nationwide strategy from the start has led to the disaster that this pandemic now is in the U.S., and all indications are that we will not have a safe and effective vaccine for the virus until the middle of next year. This probably won’t result in new shelter-in-place orders, but it will impact consumer behaviors, which will only slow the rate of economic growth.

As the economic recovery loses steam, expect the stock market to narrow its divergence with the real economy between now and the election. Deteriorating fundamentals are likely to result in a test of the 200-day moving averages for most of the major market indices.

The only temporary cure for ails us now is another round of fiscal stimulus as markets are brimming with the monetary kind, and it takes two hands to build a sustainable economic recovery. We only have one big one at work today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.