I think the "cigarette sales are on the decline" story is very, very old and has limited relevance to investors in companies like this today.

Since writing my bullish piece on Altria Group Inc. (MO) back in the Summer of 2018, the shares are down about 33.5% against a gain of about 16% for the S&P 500. My total return is “only” down about 20%, though, due to the positive impact of the dividends. Much has happened at the firm, obviously, so I thought I’d check in on the name to see if I should add to my position or cut my losses. I’ll try to answer that question by looking specifically at the latest financial history here. In particular, I want to try to understand the extent to which the dividend is sustainable at the current rate. I’ll also look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. Finally, as is my frequent practice, I’ll offer an options trade.

I know you’re busy people, dear readers, and so I’ll offer a synopsis of this article now in case you missed both the title and the bullet points above. I think Altria is a great buy at the moment on the back of a sustainable dividend. For those who are nervous about buying at current levels, the options market is offering some decent premia on short puts. For my part, I’ll be both buying shares and selling the puts I describe below, and I recommend that investors follow me.

Before getting into the meat of the article, though, I want to spend some time framing the discussion by making two fairly obvious points.

Pssst….Water is Wet

First, I’ve been an investor in Altria off and on over the years and conversations about the stock reveal that people often don't think deeply about particular investments. I was invested in Altria back when I was working on Bay Street (Canada’s Wall Street), and this was beneficial in some ways because it exposed me to great investment minds from around the world. Literally every time my tobacco investments came up in conversation, I would be treated to some variant of the following. Sometimes the person would lower their voice as though they were revealing some forgotten ancient wisdom. “Cigarette sales are on the decline.” I would then stare at them impassively for what was probably an uncomfortably long pause and finally say “Yes. That is true. Cigarette sales are on the decline.” If I were in a particularly spicy mood, I might compound the awkwardness with “and oh, yeah...water’s wet.” The multi decade decline of cigarette consumption in rich countries has been obvious for decades, per the following:

Source

Second, I need to point out that I’m not an American, though I sometimes wish I were. This status as a non-American makes me quite sensitive to analysis that we might politely call “U.S. Centric.” For instance, if we unpack the chart above, we see that the declines in cigarette consumption have been most noteworthy in both Japan and the United States. We mustn’t forget about those Europeans, though. For example, per day consumption of cigarettes declined in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave at a CAGR of about 2.9% between 1975-2010. Over the same time period, though, the decline in France and Spain was only about .98%, and in Germany consumption declined at a CAGR of only about 1.6%.

We must then consider the rest of the World. As I pointed out in my article on Netflix, about 41% of the world’s ~2 billion households can be found in China, India, and Indonesia. It seems that these countries smoke at relatively high rates, per the following:

Source

I’ve put arrows pointing to these three countries for your enjoyment and edification.

Financial Snapshot

The shocks presented by this article just keep on comin’, dear reader. Not only is it the case that cigarette consumption is on the decline, Altria’s revenue has not cratered as a result of that decline. In fact, over the past several years, revenue has grown at the firm at a CAGR of about .4% and operating earnings have grown at a CAGR of about 3.5%. In spite of the fact that the company has suffered some spectacular failures in their efforts to diversify away from tobacco, the firm remains afloat. I think investors can also find some hope in the fact that the first six months of 2020 have been much better than the same period a year ago, with revenue up about 4% and net income up just under 12%.

Most relevant to investors, though, is whether the dividend is safe or not. I’ll spend the next section trying to understand whether the dividend is safe or not.

Dividend Sustainability

When I look at the sustainability (or not) of dividends, I compare the size and timing of the company’s future obligations to its current and likely future resources.

Although I’m as much of a fan of accrual accounting as it’s possible for a moderately sane person to be, when it comes to dividend sustainability, I think cash is king. For that reason, I’ll compare the company’s future obligations to the cash on hand and cash from operations. In the following table I’ve compiled the list upcoming contractual obligations along with CAPEX. I derived the CAPEX figure by using the midpoint of the company’s guidance for 2020 CAPEX ($225-$275 million). The column entitled “obligations by period” consists of lease payments, long term debt payments, interest expense and the like. I’ve also added a column that represents the mean value of the company’s last three years of cash from operations.

Source

Add to the above the fact that the company has about $4.8 billion in cash on hand and I conclude that the company is well able to meet its obligations, and therefore the dividend is not in danger of being cut anytime soon.

Source: Company filings, except free cash flow figures. Free cash flow figures source Morningstar

The Stock

It’s all well and good for me to point out that I think a dividend is sustainable, but that doesn’t help investors much. We access those future dividends via the stock that trades in the public market and stocks are often poor proxies for the health of the underlying firm. If the crowd is particularly manic about a given name and bid the shares up in price, the subsequent returns are terrible. If the crowd eschews a particular name, the future returns can be very good. For that reason, I need to write about the stock as a thing quite distinct from the actual business. In terms of stocks, I prefer to buy cheap because I think these provide both greater return potential and lower risk. If the market is already pessimistic about a given name, and that company releases disappointing news, there’s little impact because there’s nothing shocking about a dog producing bad news. On the other hand, if a so-called dog presents a positive surprise, the shares can rally quickly.

I judge whether the shares are cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. Since I’m concerned about cash flow in this case, I’ll look at the ratio of price to cash flow. As we can see in the chart below, the shares are trading near a multi year low.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to looking at the simple ratio of price to some measure of economic value, my regular readers know that I want to try to understand the market’s assumptions about the future of a given business. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market is currently assuming about the long term growth rate for a given company. According to this methodology, at the moment the market is assuming a perpetual growth rate of negative 1.8%. This suggests that the market is forecasting bankruptcy for this firm, in spite of the fact that it seems to have sufficient resources to meet its obligations. In my view, the shares are very pessimistically priced, so I’m comfortable buying more at current levels.

Options As Alternative

I confess that I have an inner dialogue with my typical reader. I can hear what he’s saying about my recommendation to buy Altria shares at the moment. He is saying something like “Hey,what are ya talkin’ aboot ya hoser! You’re the same goof who told me to buy Altria years ago and now I lost money, eh! ‘Cuz uh you, I can’t repair my ski-do and can’t afford good ice time ta practice ‘haw-key.'” I understand your reticence, dear reader, because I am the same person who was equally bullish on this name 20% ago. For people who are nervous about my continued bullishness here, I would recommend generating some returns by selling put options on this name.

I think short put options present a “win-win” trade for investors because the investor benefits no matter the outcome. If the share price remains above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares fall in price, the investor is obliged to buy, but does so at a price that they find acceptable because that price is associated with great long term returns.

At the moment, my preferred short option is the March 2021 put with a strike of $32.50. These are currently bid-asked at $1.08-$1.41. If the investor simply takes the bid on these, and is subsequently exercised, they’ll be buying Altria at a net price about 18% below the current level. Holding all else constant, at that price the dividend yield jumps to just under 11%. If the shares remain above $32.50 over the next six months, obviously the investor simply pockets the premium which is never a hardship.

Now that you’re hopefully intrigued by the “win-win” character of short puts, dear reader, it’s time for me to pour proverbial water all over the positive mood by writing about risk. The nature of the world is such that we must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs, as there's no "risk-free" option. Short puts are no different. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position, actually. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy Altria today at a price of ~$38.40. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them, under the worst possible circumstance, to buy at a price about 18% below the current price. Buying the same asset at a near 1/5th discount is the definition of lower risk in my estimation.

Conclusion

In my view, speculators care a great deal about short term price movements, and investors care about cash flows. I’m certainly not happy about the price movements we’ve seen over the past few years, but I am satisfied that the cash flows here are positive and will remain so for the foreseeable future. I’m also satisfied that the dividend is sustainable. Investors are told that we should “buy low”, but when presented with a stock that is trading at a “low” price, we come up with all sorts of excuses about why we can’t or shouldn’t buy at the moment. I think short put options present investors with a way to make some returns immediately while obliging themselves to buy great businesses at even more attractive prices. For my part, I’ll be selling these put options and will be buying some shares, and I recommend investors do the same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying more shares, I'll be selling the options described over the next week.