CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) announced another impressive quarter of growth outperformance during its Q2'21 earnings call. It continues to gain market share in the endpoint and cloud security space. Investors are getting used to the usual earnings outperformance. Some investors are also wary about the sustainability of the current momentum. Three things matter for investors trying to recalibrate their risk appetite:

Competitive positioning Unit economics Market trends

Competitive Positioning

CrowdStrike continues to separate itself from other players in the endpoint security space using its platform and cloud approach. Becoming the Salesforce (CRM) of cybersecurity means providing a platform for companies born into or migrating to the cloud to acquire all the necessary resources needed to build their security posture.

Beyond its ability to protect endpoints, CrowdStrike emphasized the growing demand for container and workload security solutions during the last earnings call. Unlike the traditional security designs that focus on protecting the network and everything within and around it, more business activities are being activated in cloud platforms. For every endpoint protected by CrowdStrike, there are thousands of cloud workloads and containers running on the endpoint that can also be protected. This is mostly true for servers and PCs, and workstations. CrowdStrike also protects IoT devices and mobile devices. This highlights the huge growth expansion opportunity.

CrowdStrike highlighted the huge volume of ephemeral containers that it protects daily during the last earnings. This explains the reason why analysts structured their questions towards understanding CrowdStrike's market opportunity and its coverage rate of cloud workloads and containers. It was also important to understand how CrowdStrike works with DevOps teams as some cloud attacks can appear like DevOps issues. These include application timeouts from network overload and database attacks.

CrowdStrike reaffirmed its ability/positioning to play into the DevSecOps trend during the last earnings call. There is an investor briefing on cloud workload security on the 15th of October to further explain this opportunity.

Source: Trend Micro, Forrester

The market for cloud containers and cloud workloads is still evolving. IDC highlighted Trend Micro as the market leader in the market for workload security. In reality, most cloud endpoint security providers play in the workload security market. This makes the growth opportunity attractive for players gaining market share. CrowdStrike's commentary about being perceived as a workload security company explains the focus on playing in the cloud workload and container security markets. This is further enabled by the market share displacement opportunity from competitors coming from Symantec and McAfee. I remain wary of the depth of competitors acquiring cloud security capabilities. CrowdStrike's advantage is its platform approach, which simplifies the consumption of its solutions. It might be tough to justify this advantage in the face of shifting market trends.

Unit Economics

CrowdStrike's platform approach to cloud and endpoint security explains the increasing improvement of its margins. CrowdStrike's is built like cloud IaaS platforms. Once an organization migrates business activities to the cloud, CrowdStrike can offer most of the cloud security solutions that are required to build a robust cloud security posture. Like GCP (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN), where users buy compute, storage, machine learning, and data science resources, CrowdStrike's customers can consume resources to protect all facets of their cloud projects. Since more workloads will move to the cloud, usage growth is expected to drive margins expansion. This will be enabled by the potential to develop new solutions. During a recent conference at Citi, CrowdStrike highlighted interest in areas like Zero Trust and compliance. This explains the focus of my previous thesis which tried to demonstrate the ample opportunity to develop more monetizable use cases. Overall, CrowdStrike has its unit economics trends under its control, given its platform approach to solving next-generation security problems.

Market Trends

Source: Palo Alto

While revenue growth continues to outperform, CrowdStrike needs to remain wary of the evolving market trends. Microsoft's (MSFT) improving capabilities in endpoint security and security analytics have the potential to impact the sales motion of endpoint players targeting the Windows operating system. Palo Alto Networks' (PANW) move to redefine its endpoint security strategy is also worth highlighting. Palo Alto is executing one of the top cybersecurity trends observed by Gartner. Its recent acquisition of Crypsis makes it a formidable player in EDR, incident response, and cybersecurity forensics. This challenges the sales momentum of endpoint security players leveraging capabilities in incident response as a competitive advantage.

Source: Gartner

We also have the vulnerability management players growing capabilities in endpoint visibility, protection, and security operations. This includes the likes of Qualys (QLYS) and Rapid7 (RPD). These vulnerability management players have realized the need to grow beyond the VM niche to play in cloud security. Vulnerability management players have solid capabilities play in the endpoint security and security operations segments. This is due to their possession of capabilities in patch management and vulnerability disclosure for cloud workloads. These capabilities make them highly competitive.

Source, Author (Data from Seeking Alpha. Links: Comp1, Comp1)

CrowdStrike can be rightly valued when it is compared to other cloud platforms disrupting huge IT segments. Benchmarking CrowdStrike's valuation to platforms that are not cloud-native appears to underrepresent the competitive moat that its cloud-native design provides. This is a valuation mistake I've made in the past. After valuing CrowdStrike in line with other cloud platforms, we find out that CrowdStrike is still overvalued. The only scenario in which the current valuation is justified is for CrowdStrike to grow as big as Salesforce. While the probability exists, readers will recall that Palo Alto Networks and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) are also building their cloud security platforms. There is also the potential threat from DevOps players with the capabilities to build strong cloud-native security capabilities. Betting on a Salesforce-like valuation is a play that should be executed with a huge risk premium.

