However, investors must realize market corrections are natural, and we will need to see a certain amount of selling pressure before we can expect the prior rally to continue.

It’s understandable that precious metals traders have been very excited about the recent developments that have occurred in precious metals markets over the last several months. Indeed, we have joined in this enthusiasm with our descriptions of the March 2020 reversal in the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) and even went so far as to describe the events as the “opportunity of a lifetime.” Of course, we do not take statements like this lightly but, at the time, it was clear that a true paradigm shift had entered into the market’s perceptions and that this was likely to send market prices much higher in a very short period of time. Since our article on these topics was initially published on March 25th, the iShares Silver Trust has rallied by as much as 102.6%. However, recent corrective moves to the downside have sent the fund through important short-term support levels and generated losses of nearly 20% since August 10th, 2020. Going forward, we will highlight potential price levels that might be reached so that traders can initiate targeted positions from the long side and gain better exposure to these markets.

Source: Author via Tradingview

As an undervalued safe haven with a long history of success during times of geopolitical turmoil and uncertainty, we stand firm in our long-term bullish assessments devoted to the iShares Silver Trust. However, over the last several weeks, we have made every attempt possible to alert investors to the growing possibility that a downside correction could be imminent for key precious metals instruments. To summarize, we have argued that this would be the case for the iShares Silver Trust, but we have also indicated that a decisive move to the downside would also be necessary for the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) before a resumption of the longer-term uptrend would be likely to develop.

Source: ETFdb

Of course, many of these events could have been anticipated based on the clear changes that were developing in the net flows that impact valuations in the iShares Silver Trust. In the last month alone, the iShares Silver Trust has been hit with massive net outflows of -557.67 million. As SLV prices are falling (and most investors are simply caught up in this bearish moment), it can be easy to lose sight of the longer-term trajectories. Unfortunately, it has been clear that a downside reversal was likely in the works for several weeks.

Source: ETFdb

This is why it might be easier to view these trend reversals if we look at the inflow/outflow activities that have developed over the last three months. Of course, this includes the periods in which the iShares Silver Trust was surging higher, and a significant amount of bullish sentiment was still present in the market. Over the last three-month period, the iShares Silver Trust’s net flows are still positive (at 1.3 billion). However, the visual above should make it relatively clear that a true reversal is now taking shape, and investors must start to position for further declines in the event that large stop loss orders for the iShares Silver Trust are tripped during the sessions ahead.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Looking at specific price levels that can be used to establish new long positions in the iShares Silver Trust, we have outlined several retracement zones associated with the rallies that have developed since March 2020. The latest moves lower have sent iShares Silver Trust valuations below the 23.6% retracement (found at 23.45). Interestingly, this was also a violation of important historical support levels, so this marks a clear bearish event that targets a move toward the 38.2% retracement (found at 21.04). Of course, this is just below our price target for the iShares Silver Trust that we established on the 26th of August, and so, this gives us a potential downside range that could contain price activity if negative sentiment and bearish selling pressure continue.

Source: Author via Tradingview

In contrast, the potential risk for this outlook could be seen if markets are able to push prices back above resistance levels near 23.10. For the iShares Silver Trust, this price zone marks the lows from August 11th, 2020, and an upside move through this area would lend credence to the argument that the correction is over. This outcome remains possible, given the oversold nature of readings in the hourly technical indicators. However, we must also remember that this is a shorter-term viewpoint, and these arguments should be considered as secondary when compared to the longer-term trends that are already present in these markets.

Ultimately, investors must realize that downside corrections are a natural part of the process, and we will need to see a certain amount of selling pressure before we can reasonably expect the prior rally to continue. While the current moves to the downside might seem extreme, we are positioning for valuations to maintain a foothold in the lower 20s, and this is an area investors can use to establish contrarian long positions in what might be a temporary move to the downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.