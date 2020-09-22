In this regard, we reiterate our 1-month bearish target at $20 per share for SIVR.

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR).

Investment thesis

SIVR has experienced an ugly sell-off since the start of the week, over-reacting to the recent appreciation in the dollar index (DXY).

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

This reflects the disorderly unwinding of long positions established by retail and momentum-based traders over the summer.

This, combined with a negative seasonality of SIVR in September, suggests that the sell-off may have further to run before we reach a bottom.

In this regard, we reiterate our 1-month bearish target at $20 per share for SIVR.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically-backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV), principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community increased its net long position in COMEX silver by the equivalent of 757 tonnes in the week to September 15, according to the CFTC.

The renewed increase in speculative buying interest for silver pushed the net spec length from 21% on September 8 to 24% on September 15.

That said, it remains significantly below its all-time high of 57% of open interest reached in April 2017. From this perspective, we think there is plenty of dry powder among the speculative community to deploy in the silver futures market.

In the very short term, however, the dollar seems to have reversed its downtrend, which could induce some speculative selling across the precious metals, including silver.

The sharp sell-off in the Comex silver spot price on Monday (-9%) suggests that some momentum-based traders are unwinding their long positions in COMEX silver. We will, therefore, pay close attention to the forthcoming CFTC statistics due on Friday.

Implications for SIVR: Speculative positioning is likely to deteriorate before it gets longer. While this is negative for SIVR in the very short term, the upside potential in the longer term is great, in our view.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors slashed 113 tonnes of silver from their holdings in the week to September 18, marking a third straight week of intense outflows.

In a recent update, we discussed the sudden surge in interest for silver from retail investors in the US (aka Robinhood traders) over the summer, which could make silver vulnerable to a sell-off in case of a trend reversal.

It seems that some ETF investors have thrown in the towel after silver prices showed signs of softening so far this month. We think that the wave of ETF selling could continue a little longer as momentum continues to deteriorate.

Implications for SIVR: The current wave of ETF selling is finally impacting silver prices and thus SIVR. Additional ETF outflows are likely to exert further downward pressure on SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

SIVR is under heavy downward pressure because the reversal of the silver price momentum has intensified the contraction in the monetary demand for silver.

We think that SIVR may experience more pain before a bottom is reached since the dollar and US real rates are moving higher. This would be consistent with the negative seasonality of SIVR in September.

Against this, we reiterate our 1-month bearish target for SIVR at $20 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.