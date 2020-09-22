Dividend Changes: September 12-18, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks, and we highlight an interesting candidate.

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This past week, ten companies in Dividend Radar decided to increase their dividends, including four of my DivGro holdings. There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced last week.

The table below presents a summary of the dividend increases.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Brady Corporation (BRC)

Founded in 1914 and based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, BRC manufactures and supplies identification solutions and workplace safety products to identify and protect premises, products, and people. BRC offers identification and healthcare products under the Brady brand; and workspace safety and compliance products under various brands, including Electromark, Identicard, and PromoVision.

On Sep 14, BRC declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.15% from the prior dividend of 21.75¢.

Payable Oct 30, to shareholders of record on Oct 9; ex-div: Oct 8.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO)

FMAO operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. FMAO was founded in 1897 and is based in Archbold, Ohio.

On Sep 18, FMAO declared a quarterly dividend of 17¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior dividend of 16¢.

Payable Oct. 20, to shareholders of record on Sep 29; ex-div: Sep. 28.

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR)

INGR manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterials from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. The company provides its products to a range of industries, both domestically and internationally. INGR was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

On Sep. 16, INGR declared a quarterly dividend of 64¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.59% from the prior dividend of 63¢.

Payable Oct. 26, to shareholders of record on Oct 1; ex-div: Sep 30.

Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR)

KWR develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation. KWR was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

On Sep. 16, KWR declared a quarterly dividend of 39.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.60% from the prior dividend of 38.5¢.

Payable Oct. 30, to shareholders of record on Oct. 16; ex-div: Oct. 15.

Masco Corporation (MAS)

MAS designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products under many different brands, including Cobra, Heritage, Endless Pools, Behr, Kichler, Kraftmaid, and Duraflex. The company operates in three segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. MAS was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

On Sep. 18, MAS declared a quarterly dividend of 14¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.70% from the prior dividend of 13.5¢.

Payable Nov. 9, to shareholders of record on Oct. 9; ex-div: Oct. 8.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Founded in 1975 and based in Redmond, Washington, MSFT is a technology company with worldwide operations. The company’s products include operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, productivity and business solutions applications, software development tools, video games, and online advertising. MSFT also designs, manufactures, and sells several hardware devices.

On Sep. 15, MSFT declared a quarterly dividend of 56¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.80% from the prior dividend of 51¢.

Payable Dec. 10, to shareholders of record on Nov. 19; ex-div: Nov. 18.

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Known as The Monthly Dividend Company, O is an equity REIT that invests in commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company earns income from more than 5,000 properties under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. O was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

On Sep. 17, O declared a monthly dividend of 23.4¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.21% from the prior dividend of 23.35¢.

Payable Oct. 15, to shareholders of record on Oct. 1; ex-div: Sep 30.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)

STOR is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust focusing on the acquisition, investment, and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate in the United States. STOR is one of the largest and fastest-growing net-lease REITs and owns a large and diversified portfolio consisting of investments in more than 2,000 properties.

On Sep. 15, STOR declared a quarterly dividend of 36¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.86% from the prior dividend of 35¢.

Payable Oct .15, to shareholders of record on Sep. 30; ex-div: Sep. 29.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

TXN designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. It markets and sells semiconductor products through a direct sales force and through distributors, as well as online. TXN was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

On Sep 17, TXN declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share.

This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior dividend of 90¢.

Payable Nov. 16, to shareholders of record on Oct. 30; ex-div: Oct. 29.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

With an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion, WPC ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs. The company invests in high-quality, single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its properties are located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe

On Sep. 17, WPC declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0440 per share.

This is an increase of 0.19% from the prior dividend of $1.0420.

Payable Oct. 15, to shareholders of record on Sep. 30; ex-div: Sep. 29.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from FASTGraphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, BRC, TXN, and INGR.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart). Source: FASTGraphs

BRC's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and at the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in BRC in August 2010 would have returned 5.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). Source: FASTGraphs

TXN's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in TXN in January 2010 would have returned 18.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). Source: FASTGraphs

INGR's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in INGR in August 2010 would have returned 12% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar.

There were no announcements of dividend cuts or suspensions for stocks in Dividend Radar.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: September 21-October 4, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (18.Sep) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 21 September (Ex-Div Date 09/21) Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 11 $365.92 3.55% 53.6% 3.25 09/30 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 53 $83.65 5.07% 3.8% 1.06 10/15 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 5 $173.94 2.60% 0.0% 1.13 11/06 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 25 $27.89 4.77% 6.8% 0.3325 10/01 Tuesday, 22 September (Ex-Div Date 09/22) Bank First Corporation (BFC) 6 $62.27 1.28% 10.3% 0.2 10/07 First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 6 $13.01 4.92% 5.4% 0.16 09/30 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 6 $15.56 3.46% 5.8% 0.0448 09/30 Wednesday, 23 September (Ex-Div Date 09/23) Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 8 $27.55 5.37% 9.3% 0.37 10/08 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 18 $124.18 2.48% 9.8% 0.77 10/05 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 12 $79.47 6.04% 3.2% 1.2 10/13 Thursday, 24 September (Ex-Div Date 09/24) Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 8 $66.54 3.61% 5.5% 0.6 10/09 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 8 $75.00 2.72% 13.8% 0.51 10/09 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 16 $63.63 2.15% 13.1% 0.3425 10/09 First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) 8 $11.91 4.70% 10.5% 0.14 10/06 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 6 $12.83 2.96% 4.6% 0.095 10/09 IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) 5 $15.17 1.98% 24.6% 0.15 10/16 Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) 6 $11.79 3.05% 12.5% 0.09 10/15 Medtronic plc (MDT) 43 $107.81 2.15% 11.4% 0.58 10/16 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 14 $35.35 4.61% 6.2% 0.4075 10/15 Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) 16 $100.36 1.20% 6.2% 0.3 10/09 Sempra Energy (SRE) 16 $121.03 3.45% 12.9% 1.045 10/15 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 9 $47.72 0.84% 7.6% 0.1 10/09 Friday, 25 September (Ex-Div Date 09/25) American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) 10 $250.73 1.82% 21.0% 1.14 10/16 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 6 $207.15 0.35% 8.3% 0.18 10/30 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 7 $38.01 3.58% 10.7% 0.34 10/13 Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 10 $54.34 3.39% 12.5% 0.46 10/09 The Toro Company (TTC) 17 $84.40 1.18% 15.5% 0.25 10/09 Monday, 28 September (Ex-Div Date 09/28) Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 11 $21.15 3.03% 8.2% 0.17 10/20 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 16 $134.56 1.71% 9.7% 0.575 10/13 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 11 $30.45 8.08% 3.7% 0.205 10/15 Tuesday, 29 September (Ex-Div Date 09/29) Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 9 $14.20 4.37% 10.0% 0.1551 10/15 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 10 $162.04 2.62% 6.8% 1.06 10/15 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) 10 $153.50 4.14% 5.2% 1.59 10/15 BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 27 $43.63 3.12% 13.5% 0.34 10/15 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 40 $21.00 5.14% 7.0% 0.27 10/15 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 9 $27.00 7.04% 6.9% 0.475 10/30 CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) 10 $119.87 4.07% 24.8% 1.22 10/15 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 10 $91.33 3.64% 3.7% 0.83 10/16 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 6 $18.76 5.33% 16.4% 0.25 10/15 Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 10 $34.82 1.72% 20.1% 0.15 11/02 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) 10 $26.74 4.19% 5.8% 0.28 10/15 Amdocs Limited (DOX) 8 $58.52 2.24% 13.5% 0.3275 10/23 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 9 $135.24 2.34% 5.7% 0.79 10/15 Edison International (EIX) 17 $52.63 4.85% 9.2% 0.6375 10/31 The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 13 $54.81 0.36% 6.0% 0.05 10/31 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 26 $216.48 3.84% 8.0% 2.0775 10/15 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 5 $26.27 4.64% 0.0% 0.305 10/15 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 8 $41.07 2.43% 15.9% 0.25 10/19 FirstService Corporation (FSV) 5 $128.10 0.52% 44.5% 0.165 10/07 Humana Inc. (HUM) 9 $397.50 0.63% 15.8% 0.625 10/30 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 57 $200.94 2.27% 17.2% 1.14 10/14 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) 9 $15.60 5.64% 15.7% 0.22 10/08 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 25 $93.39 2.10% 12.0% 0.49 10/15 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 6 $305.89 1.70% 40.5% 1.3 10/14 Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 7 $57.21 2.20% 13.7% 0.315 10/14 National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 50 $42.27 4.21% 2.5% 0.445 10/15 National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) 17 $61.17 3.40% 7.9% 0.52 11/02 National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) 19 $63.79 6.91% 5.9% 1.1025 11/06 Nucor Corporation (NUE) 47 $48.97 3.29% 1.6% 0.4025 11/10 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 7 $46.29 1.86% 10.8% 0.215 10/15 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 10 $50.97 6.95% 4.9% 0.295 10/15 Sony Corporation (SNE) 5 $77.61 0.59% 0.0% 0.23 12/02 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8 $31.78 4.53% 1.5% 0.12 10/15 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 10 $31.26 3.20% 14.2% 0.25 10/16 STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) 6 $29.17 4.94% 17.9% 0.36 10/15 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 27 $211.57 1.09% 10.9% 0.575 10/30 TowneBank (TOWN) 9 $17.03 4.23% 9.9% 0.18 10/09 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 10 $37.89 4.43% 11.2% 0.42 10/15 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 23 $67.69 6.16% 1.8% 1.044 10/15 The York Water Company (YORW) 23 $42.87 1.68% 3.8% 0.1802 10/15 Wednesday, 30 September (Ex-Div Date 09/30) ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 53 $38.43 1.93% -1.6% 0.185 11/02 Acme United Corporation (ACU) 15 $22.45 2.14% 5.9% 0.12 10/22 The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) 24 $19.59 3.57% -0.4% 0.175 10/22 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) 38 $301.98 1.77% 9.6% 1.34 11/09 Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 25 $47.30 4.11% 6.4% 0.4859 10/15 CubeSmart (CUBE) 11 $32.61 4.05% 16.5% 0.33 10/15 Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) 7 $65.24 1.72% 5.9% 0.28 10/15 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 10 $82.46 3.10% 8.5% 0.64 10/26 Lennox International Inc. (LII) 11 $274.63 1.12% 19.6% 0.77 10/15 Realty Income Corporation (O) 27 $64.07 4.37% 4.3% 0.234 10/15 Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 8 $73.75 2.01% 15.7% 0.37 10/15 Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 17 $96.44 1.76% 7.7% 0.425 10/15 Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 6 $99.72 0.92% 5.0% 0.23 10/22 State Street Corporation (STT) 10 $62.37 3.33% 10.9% 0.52 10/15 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 10 $33.67 6.06% 9.1% 0.51 10/09 Thursday, 1 October (Ex-Div Date 10/01) AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 17 $46.05 3.56% 7.4% 0.41 10/15 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 14 $59.40 3.03% 3.3% 0.45 11/02 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 10 $40.37 3.57% 12.6% 0.36 10/21 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 10 $10.31 4.66% 9.7% 0.12 10/16 Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 7 $29.25 1.78% 10.8% 0.13 10/16 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 19 $128.09 0.87% 0.2% 0.28 10/16 Sysco Corporation (SYY) 50 $68.40 2.63% 2.6% 0.45 10/23 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 10 $55.91 2.07% 17.1% 0.29 10/16 Friday, 2 October (Ex-Div Date 10/02) Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 30 $221.81 1.74% 7.2% 0.965 10/20 Globe Life Inc. (GL) 15 $83.40 0.90% 6.1% 0.19 10/30 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 7 $37.83 0.95% 7.2% 0.09 10/19 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) 6 $44.13 0.82% 6.2% 0.09 10/20

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

We screen for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety or At Fair Value with positive 3-yr trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Next, we like to look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than their 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). Several stocks pass both screens, and this week we'll consider BMY.

Dividend Contender BMY discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. BMY yields 3.03% at $59.40 per share and is trading well within the margin of safety:

Source: Portfolio Insight

The stock has a quality score of 23 (Rating: Excellent).

BMY received very bullish coverage on Seeking Alpha recently:

Bristol-Myers Squibb: Too Cheap To Ignore, by Stone Fox Capital

The author notes that "Bristol-Myers remains an incredibly cheap stock trading at less than 8x 2022 EPS targets" and "The stock remains too cheap to ignore at $62."

Note that BMY is trading even lower now!

As always, we encourage readers to do their own due diligence research before investing in any stocks we write about.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY, MSFT, O, TXN, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.