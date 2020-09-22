We discuss how its outperformance over time depends on being priced above Net Asset Value, and why this makes sense.

Realty Income has already been a great investment for those who bought in the spring.

Co-produced with R. Paul Drake for High Yield Landlord

We were very pleased to buy Realty Income (O) during March at a very advantageous price. Now that this investment has appreciated significantly, the question becomes whether to sell it and take the gains or hold it and collect the growing income.

The question, in short, is when to escape Reality (Oops).

To explore this, we will work through several issues:

The performance of Realty Income both recently and historically

Valuation for that performance

What is needed to sustain that performance

If, when, and why the company's model will break

Performance of Realty Income

Figure 1 shows the price action of Realty Income over recent months. From an intraday high of nearly $85, it dropped to a low of $38, and has now increased into the mid-$60s.

Figure 1. Recent price action of Realty Income

Source: YCharts

At High Yield Landlord, our members have access to the Net Asset Value (“NAV”) of all listed REITs (VNQ). The current estimated NAV is $52, so Realty Income is priced at 124% of NAV.

We will see below that this is not necessarily an unreasonable price. One has to think further to draw a conclusion.

Turning from the recent past to the long-term performance, Figure 2 shows total return (from an initial $10k) over more than 20 years. The total CAGR to today’s value is 15.5%, which is genuinely spectacular performance.

Figure 2. Long-term total return of Realty Income, showing the growth of a $10k initial investment

Source: YCharts

The nature of those returns has, however, evolved. Figure 3 shows the dividend yield, which has dropped along with interest rates generally.

Figure 3. Long-term dividend yield of Realty Income

Source: YCharts

During the 1990s, most of that 15% + return came as dividends. For the past decade, most of it has come as price appreciation.

Realty Income During The Past Decade

Figure 4 shows several quantities and how they have grown. All the numbers for seven years or less are based on data from REIT/BASE, which provides better numbers than more general services, including YCharts.

It is notable that Realty Income has been increasing the property it owns by nearly 20% a year. Its properties now have an undepreciated book value above $18 billion.

Figure 4. The CAGR for important quantities of Realty Income

Source: REIT/BASE and YCharts

Along with growth of Net Property, Revenue, Funds From Operations (“FFO”), and Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”), the REIT has grown its Diluted Shares Outstanding at a high rate. This has been nearly 8% recently. We will discuss below how this share issuance is an essential part of its business model and is not a bad thing.

What does matter, whether or not there is share issuance, is the growth of AFFO/share. This is because AFFO/share represents the funds that pay dividends and are available to help drive further growth. Figure 5 shows AFFO/share, which has been growing steadily.

Figure 5. The AFFO/share of Realty Income

Source for data: REIT/BASE

Valuation of Realty Income

As discussed recently in this article, the valuation of the growing string of cash flows represented by AFFO/share is straightforward after one finds a few numbers. Here I drew these numbers from REIT/BASE, from the Realty Income Investor Presentation, and from our tabulations for members at High Yield Landlord.

Relevant numbers, averaged as appropriate, are

Debt ratio = 27%

Cap rate = 6.4%

Interest rate = 3.6%

Using these numbers, one can produce Figure 6.

Figure 6. The value of Realty Income relative to NAV depends strongly on its future growth rate

Source: Author's calculations

The value of Realty Income to you depends strongly on two things. These are the rate of return you demand (your Investor Discount Rate) and the rate at which the company grows AFFO/share going forward.

Suppose you are content with a return of 12% or less and believe that Realty Income will continue to grow AFFO/share at 7% per year or more. Then, you could pay up to 150% of NAV less whatever margin of safety you require.

In contrast, suppose you seek returns of 15%, from buying undervalued REITs, and are not willing to assume that Realty Income will grow AFFO/share faster than 7% going forward. In this case, paying NAV is paying too much.

The Growth of Realty Income

One can see that the rate of future growth of AFFO/share to be achieved by the REIT is critical to its valuation. The growth comes from several sources.

Realty Income reports that rent increases produce about 1% organic growth. In addition, the company recaptures 102% of expired rent. With a bit more than 10% of leases expiring in any given year, this adds net growth of 0.25%.

The company pays out about 85% of AFFO as dividends, so in theory, 15% is available as growth capital. If it gets its reported cap rate of 6.4% on this capital, the direct contribution to AFFO/share growth is 1% and the levered contribution is a bit larger.

Property recycling also generates some gains. The company's Investor Relations representative was very prompt and effective in helping me understand these. Realty Income disposes of 1-2% of its portfolio per year based on its 2018 and 2019 10-K filings. More detail is shown in the company's supplemental filings.

Realty Income reports an unlevered internal rate of return of about 8% on property dispositions. If we take this at face value, the overall growth produced is 1.5% of 8%, or 0.12%.

At this point, we are at a growth rate of about 2.5%. That leaves 4.5% to get to the company's recent trend of 7%. This can be done when the price is sufficiently above NAV. In the big picture, AFFO is proportional to NAV, so we need to see what it takes to increase the NAV/share by 4.5%

The math is pretty simple. By issuing a certain percentage of shares at a certain premium to NAV, one increases the NAV/share for all shares by some amount.

Figure 7 shows the results. Realty is currently priced at 125% of NAV, so it takes a 20% increase in shares to enable the desired 4.5% of NAV growth.

Figure 7. Increase in NAV/share resulting from share issuance at the indicated price-to-NAV ratio

Source: Author's calculations

If the price increases to the previous highs, then Realty Income will be priced at about 160% of NAV and it will take an increase of about 8% in number of shares to produce the desired growth in NAV/share. This is where they have been running.

The risky part about this is that Mr. Market must cooperate. During the 1990s, shopping center REITs also enjoyed a substantial premium to NAV and grew accordingly.

But starting in the late 1990s, Mr. Market quit trusting shopping center REITs. He may have felt better about them a few years later, but he has not been willing to price them above NAV since the Great Recession. They have to grow in other ways.

What will Mr. Market do with Realty Income in this respect? One cannot know. But having this kind of future growth to justify high valuations is not guaranteed.

The Limits of Realty

A more definite end to high growth by Realty Income will come from sheer size.

The company likes to boast of the advantages that come with its scale. These are real. It has comparatively low General & Administrative costs and high margins. In contrast, it has comparatively high ongoing capex for a net-lease REIT. The company tells me this is “any capex or maintenance expenses are accrued (to prepare a property for sale for instance).” But these financial aspects are not the main story, in my view.

Realty Income now has more than 6,500 properties and added 800 last year. If it continues to increase its net property value by nearly 20% a year, this will increase rapidly. The company will need to add nearly 2,000 properties in 2025 and nearly 5,000 in 2030.

The REIT had nearly 200 employees in January 2020, 19% more than a year earlier. It seems it can add about 4 properties per year per employee. So, Realty Income will need 500 employees in 2025 and 1,240 in 2030 to sustain its growth.

This is where it will be challenged. Smaller organizations can be more cohesive, less bureaucratic, and more efficient.

Back in the days when it was the premiere producer of scientific instrumentation in the world, Hewlett Packard limited its plants to 1,000 people. This was explicitly to avoid the inefficiencies that develop in larger organizations.

Many of the Hewlett Packard employees were doing much more limited jobs than must be done by almost everybody working for a REIT. It takes much less than 1,000 employees who need to do creative, independent work to reach the point of inefficiency.

Realty Income boasts of the large fraction of its new acquisitions that are relationship-based. This is great, but when the account of a mid-range tenant is split off to a new hire who seems to be about 15 years old to the senior management on the other side, the value of the relationships will go down.

If it has not happened already, my view is that Realty Income will hit an efficiency wall long before it reaches 1,000 employees. The consequences will include poor decisions, reduced execution speed, and ultimately, reduced growth.

When will these effects manifest themselves? One cannot know. It might or might not be next year, but seems very likely to me well before 2030.

The June 30 enterprise value of Realty is $28 billion. Will it go to $100 billion? Probably. $1 trillion? No way. We have no trillion-dollar REITs. I’ve just shown you why.

When to Escape Realty Income

Those who have been in Realty Income for the long term have been wise or lucky. Those who bought near the turn of 2020, not so much. We were wise or lucky buying in March. Everybody considers their winners to result from their wisdom.

But for reasons above, Realty Income has been a train running downhill that will soon have to climb the mountain of bureaucracy. Any shareholder would be wise to consider when to get off.

At High Yield Landlord, we are holding our position in Realty Income for now but not buying more. One of our authors, R. Paul Drake, just sold his and has taken his gains elsewhere.

We think that Realty Income will continue to perform relatively well as it reprices for the 0% interest rate environment, but there are even better opportunities in its peer group.

We are heavily investing in smaller and lesser-known REITs with more headroom for rapid growth and appreciation in the recovery.

What Are We Buying?

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.