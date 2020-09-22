Six months into the pandemic, AbbVie has mastered the crisis better than expected and once again demonstrated the power of its strong and resilient portfolio.

Six months into the pandemic, markets have behaved unlike anything we have ever seen. A massive drop in March was quickly reversed following unprecedented stimulus from the federal government and the Federal Reserve. That rally was fueled by tech stocks and other pandemic winners and sent the NASDAQ (QQQ) and S&P 500 (SPY) to all-time highs. And just when people thought the party can't stop with Apple's (AAPL) and Tesla's (TSLA) monster stock splits sending both shares massively higher, the high-flying tech stock suddenly started to crumble as apparently at some point valuations do matter again.

While I am long many of the highfliers such as Apple and Microsoft (MSFT) which both offer an okayish yield on cost for me, I am primarily a dividend investor seeking income, the more the better as long as the dividend is safe.

I got burnt by the heavy dividend cuts from Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), BP (BP) and Wells Fargo (WFC) but that does not mean that dividend investing is dead. Instead, I have shifted to rock-solid companies which boast attractive yields I consider safe. One of those is relatively high-yielding AbbVie (ABBV) which is one of my core positions.

Source: AbbVie Investor Relations

AbbVie is in a massive transformation given that the world's best-selling drug HUMIRA will lose patent protection in 2023 in the U.S., which carries enormous uncertainty in terms of the business impact.

Data by YCharts

AbbVie's stock price recently just eclipsed that $100 level and has retreated to below $90, which makes it a perfect dividend opportunity as the business remains in very solid shape.

1) Healthy business

In the middle of the pandemic, AbbVie's most recent earnings from July 2020 highlighted once more how resilient and strong this company is given a double beat and a very impressive 26.3% Y/Y revenue growth, including a partial quarter with Allergan. Legacy AbbVie generated around $8.4B in sales, slightly below that of the most recent quarters of $8.6B and $8.7B.

Spearheaded by another strong showing of its HUMIRA cash cow, AbbVie posted strong earnings despite all the bearishness circulating around the stock. HUMIRA continued its strong momentum in the U.S. growing 4.8% Y/Y while dropping 19.9% internationally due to biosimilar competition. That is certainly a weaker performance than what we observed in Q1/2020 where U.S. grew 13.7% Y/Y and international declined 14.9% Y/Y, but still very solid given that overall HUMIRA sales were flat and slightly expanded from $4,703M to $4,837M sequentially. On top of that, despite the double-digit decline, the decay curve is better than AbbVie's expectations.

In 2018, HUMIRA sales peaked at $19.9B and hit $19.2B in 2019 with international sales dropping 31% while the U.S. grew by 8.6%. Extrapolating AbbVie's Q2/2020 performance with HUMIRA generating $4.8B in sales would result in a 2020 total of around $19B. While that would mark a second consecutive year of declining sales, that gap will easily be compensated by other drugs such as SKYRIZY, RINVOQ, and IMBRUVICA.

For the future, Humira will continue to play a major role, but rather than overly focusing on declining Humira sales, we should also place great emphasis on what the company can generate from its existing product portfolio and its pipeline.

The challenge for AbbVie is to replace whatever amount of HUMIRA sales they are losing due to biosimilar competition, especially once patent protection in the U.S. expires in 2023, through other products and businesses. As such AbbVie surprised investors with the $65B acquisition of Allergan, which is now manifesting itself in AbbVie's figures and forming a "new" AbbVie company.

While HUMIRA deserves credit where credit is due, AbbVie has several other stars in the making. Its oncology portfolio is amongst the best in the world and IMBRUVICA is continuing its stellar multi-year double-digit growth rates with quarterly revenue expanding by 17% to $1,288M. IMBRUVICA is the star performer of AbbVie's hematologic oncology (blood cancer) business and has quickly evolved into another cash cow for the company.

SKYRIZI which was launched in April 2019 is continuing its strong growth with sales up more than 100% and reaching $330M and growing roughly 10% sequentially. It is already well on pace to become AbbVie's next billion-dollar drug and continues to defy management's own expectations. It has captured and maintained its leading position in psoriasis and management remains confident to hit $1.4B in sales annually despite "modest delays to new patient starts during the quarter as a result of the COVID-19 dynamics."

While designed to treat psoriasis there is encouraging data to advance programs for SKYRIZI in other disease areas such as Morbus Crohn's disease.

The best part, however, regarding SKYRIZI and RINVOQ - the latter was only launched a year ago in August 2019 - is that both are currently shattering management's peak 2025 projections which assumed high single-digit market share positions. The current reality is significantly better and both drugs look primed to blow expectations apart in the coming years:

As we mentioned right now if you look at SKYRIZI, it's achieving in-play share of 30%. RINVOQ has really stood up and rapidly started to capture share. It's at 15% and growing at a very aggressive clip. I would predict that it will quickly become the in-play market leader above HUMIRA here in the not-too-distant future. But they're already significantly above what those estimates were. The longer you stay at in-play shares that look like that obviously the greater you're going to exceed that. If you get to 20% instead of high single-digits, obviously, the revenue will be approximately two times what we had originally projected. So that gives me a high level of comfort

Source: AbbVie Q2/2020 Earnings Call

Management is bullish on the future

The growth does not stop in the current quarter and management is seeing lots of opportunities:

Six medicines that have tremendous opportunity to be able to grow: SKYRIZI, RINVOQ, IMBRUVICA, VENCLEXTA, VRAYLAR, UBRELVY

Source: AbbVie Q2/2020 Earnings Call

The projections for SKYIRIZI and RINVOQ have already been touched above but particularly RINVOQ could be a real blockbuster. On August 25, AbbVie announced the submission of an FDA application whereby it seeks a new label indication for RINVOQ. Apart from rheumatoid arthritis which is the market RINVOQ was launched in, AbbVie is hopeful that it can also be used to treat patients with another inflammatory disease which is called ankylosing spondylitis. On top of that, it is planned to also file an application for atopic dermatitis where trials are very promising, meeting all primary and secondary endpoints and thereby significantly improving skin lesions and more steroid-free days as patients were able to stop using corticosteroids:

So we think that there is a real opportunity for a high-efficacy agent in this space. And so it really can play on both ends of the spectrum. Patients who don't achieve an adequate response with earlier therapies this is an obvious choice. But with the efficacy and the safety profile that we've observed, we see no reason why it wouldn't be used upfront as well.

Source: AbbVie Q2/2020 Earnings Call

Although RINVOQ is currently not the size of SKYRIZI with quarterly sales of $149M and thus less than half what SKYRIZI is doing (they are targeting different markets and I am only contrasting these numbers as these two are AbbVie's latest drugs to market), the dynamics are in full motion and AbbVie is expecting $600M sales for FY2020. This is a great result given that earlier guidance was more conservative and expected a larger COVID-19 hit here as it was projecting roughly $100M less in sales.

Looking out further into the future AbbVie is boasting a strong pipeline. The chart below is from an R&D Pipeline 2020 Presentation from February 2020, so it does not yet show the full spectre of AbbVie and especially none of the former Allergan. The pipeline is packed with several drugs already in Phase 3 and more to come in the following years. There are a couple of very large opportunities here especially in the oncology programs. Obviously, it is a miss-or-hit business and in no way all of them will make it to approval but just a few hits could present sizable opportunities.

Source: AbbVie R&D Pipeline 2020 Presentation

On top of that there is the neuroscience portfolio where AbbVie is running several Alzheimer's disease programs. Naturally, as the disappointment with Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Alzheimer's trials has shown, these programs are very high-risk and only carry a very low probability, but if one of these hits this would be one of AbbVie's biggest opportunities ever given that so far there is no viable treatment against Alzheimer's disease and thus an "enormous unmet medical need."

China Deal

What got me really excited though was the China deal where AbbVie signed an agreement with I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB), a Chinese biotechnology company, to develop and commercialize lemzoparlimab which is an experimental antibody to treat different cancers. This could be a tremendous opportunity:

Under the terms of the partnership, AbbVie will have an exclusive global license, excluding Greater China, while I-Mab retains all rights in mainland China, Macau and Hong Kong.

Source: Seeking Alpha News

The deal carries a total upfront cost of $180M plus an additional $20M in milestone payment for the completed Phase 1 study. Depending on the outcome of further development milestones, AbbVie could be paying up to $840M plus an additional $900 in commercial milestones and subsequent royalty payments if the drug hits the market. Oncology is one of the "hottest" topics in biotechnology and with an enormous variety of cancer types and the prevalence of this disease the market is enormous. While nobody knows if the drug will actually make it to market, it is a much better deal than the almost $6B AbbVie sank with its Stemcentrx acquisition.

Interestingly, the almost $2B deal is worth if the drug makes it to market is almost equal to I-Mab's total market cap of $2.5B and I can only imagine that AbbVie wanted above all to avoid another multi-billion dollar mistake and then went for this success-based payment structure. Naturally, if it makes it to market buying the company for let's say a $50 premium at less than $4B might be cheaper, but given AbbVie's elevated debt load it is financially prudent not to be too greedy while still benefiting from potential success.

What's in it for dividend investors?

AbbVie has posted very healthy growth figures over the last couple of years and its dividend has followed suit. The 5-year dividend growth rate stands at a whopping 20% thanks to two separate monstrous dividend hikes in October 2017 (+10.9%) and February 2018 (+35.2%). The more normalized dividend growth rate is still around 10% with the latest hike coming in at 10.3% in November 2019:

Source: Seeking Alpha - AbbVie Dividend News

Given the still somewhat depressed stock performance, AbbVie remains the top-yielding biotechnology stock with a dividend yield around 5.2%. That dividend is safely covered with a payout ratio around 45%.

Due to the pandemic I am not expecting another double-digit dividend hike in November, but I believe that AbbVie's strong business will give management confidence to reward shareholders with a 3-6% hike, nonetheless.

One thing is for sure and that is that management is highly committed to support a strong and growing dividend:

AbbVie remains well positioned to execute on our capital allocation priorities, including rapidly paying down debt, supporting a strong and growing dividend, and pursuing additional innovative mid to late-stage pipeline assets.

Source: AbbVie Q2/2020 Earnings Call

AbbVie's next dividend had already been declared with the stock going ex-dividend on October 14 and payment due on November 16.

The snapshots below are taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and show the next expected ex-dividend dates and payouts for AbbVie in my portfolio.

Source: My Dividend Calendar

Investor Takeaway

As all the hot air gets released from the tech sector and the "next big thing" companies like Nikola (NKLA) are confronted with serious allegations, anybody who believes that value investing is dead should think again.

In the end people will still need food, electricity, water and medicine/drugs and while these business models may look boring compared to cool stuff like EVs, hydrogen and the xth overhyped cloud service/database/analytical company, investors simply get rewarded differently. It is true that you can get filthy rich quickly with these hot stocks, assuming you can pick the right ones and exit early. That is too risky for me and instead I want to focus on companies with proven business models over years and decades.

AbbVie certainly fits in here. The new AbbVie is undergoing a massive transformation from a product and organizational perspective. Momentum is working in AbbVie's favor and Allegan will make it a stronger and more resilient company once HUMIRA loses patent protection.

In the meantime, AbbVie is well-positioned for the future with a growing dividend, reasonable debt repayment, a strong pipeline and a healthy portfolio of successful drugs.

One final word

If you like this content and want to read more about this and/or other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.