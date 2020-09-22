Warrant Relative Value Updates September 2020: Unicorns Vs. SPACs

Warrants of CHP Merger Corp. appear to be mispriced when comparing with its peers that have at least $300 million in the trust accounts.

Unicorns vs. SPACs

Based on the statistics on SPACinsider.com, 135 SPACs are currently searching for merger targets, while another 48 SPACs are in the pipeline for initial public offerings. During 2020 alone, 104 SPACs completed their initial public offerings and raised more $40 billion capital for potential business combinations over the next 24 months. The question is, are there enough companies for all these SPACs to buy?

There is no easy answer to this question, as there are too many variables. To simplify this analysis, we assume that SPACs will only merge with the unicorns, i.e., the privately held companies with the most recent valuation at or more than $1 billion. According to CB Insights, there are totally 489 unicorns in the world right now with a cumulative valuation of $1.5 trillion. Out of 489 unicorns, 228 are located in the US. Since the vast majority of the SPACs are searching for targets in the US, our analysis will be focusing only on these US-based unicorns.

Unicorns have several ways of unlocking their value right now, including initial public offering, direct listing, SPAC and being acquired. It is safe to assume that not all of the 228 US-based unicorns will pick the SPAC route. The question is, then, how to match the supply with demand by comparing the number of SPACs to the number of unicorns?

A SPAC typically can pursue a deal valued at 4 times the amount in the trust account. If additional PIPE financing is arranged, the deal size could be elevated to 7 times the amount in the trust account. To simplify our analysis, we picked 135 target-searching SPACs and assumed that all the SPACs will do deals that are 4 times the size of their trust account.

SPACs vs. Unicorns Table

*2020 vintage = pre-deal SPACs that were IPOed during 2020. Pre-2020 vintage = pre-deal SPACs that were IPOed before 2020.

(Source: Bloomberg, SPACEInsiders, CB Insights)

We grouped the target search SPACs into eight categories based on the trust account size and then calculated the implied valuation brackets for the unicorns (trust account size times four). Finally, we lined up SPACs with unicorns based on implied unicorn valuation brackets (see table above). Here are some observations:

1) Only 50% of the SPACs (69 SPACs) have the war chest to target at the unicorns on CB Insights list (namely doing deal above $1 billion) unless they have forward purchase agreement or can arrange additional PIPE financing;

2) The majority of the unicorns (63%) are in the category of $1-1.99 billion, while 34% of SPACs are in that category. In other words, SPACs with $250-499 million in their trust accounts could be the sweet spot for SPAC pickers, as there seem to be ample choices.

3) Only 15% of SPACs (20 SPACs) can potentially target at unicorns with a valuation above $2 billion, while 15 out of the 20 SPACS can only focus on deals with a valuation between $2-3 billion.

4) Only 6 SPACS can target at deals valued more than $3 billion, while 56 unicorns are actually in that valuation category. This potentially could be a sweet spot for SPAC warrants investment given the theoretical supply demand dynamics.

Please note that this is a very simplified exercise that is meant to provide a perspective on how to assess the supply and demand dynamics for SPACs. In reality, there are quite some important variables that will change the dynamics and results of the analysis, e.g., the acquisition premium for the targets and the additional financing for the SPACs will shift the implied valuation brackets and supply-demand outcomes. Also, the unicorns may not want to choose SPAC as the route to go public, which will reduce the "supply". Investors should play with the data set from SPACIndisder.com and CB Insights with their own assumptions and draw their own conclusions.

Warrant Relative Value Opportunities

We updated Warrant Relative Value Chart by eliminating the SPACs with announced deals and the SPACs with trust accounts less than $100 million. As a result, there are only nine SPAC warrants left in the chart (see below).

Warrants with Liquidation Deadline before April 30, 2021

(Source: Bloomberg and company filings)

Similar to what we described in the last write-up, cannabis-focused SPACs (in green) continue to stand out for their low prices. Among the three cannabis warrants (actually among all nine warrants) in the chart, the warrant of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBW) has the best risk-reward profile. Its liquidation deadline is only two months away in December this year, and the company could make a deal announcement at any time between now and then.

Price History of THCBW

(Source: Bloomberg)

THCBW vs. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

(Source: Bloomberg)

Among the non-cannabis SPACs, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (in yellow) is the only one in the chart that has a trust account more than $300 million. As we profiled in details in the last write-up, it has a solid management team with extensive experience in deal-making and operations.

In order to better assess its warrant’s (ACAMW) risk reward versus the peers, we generate a new Warrant Relative Value Chart that include only the large-cap SPACs meeting the following two requirements:

1) The amount in the trust account is at or larger than $300 million;

2) Liquidation deadline is on or before December 31, 2021.

It becomes even more obvious in this new chart (see below) that ACAMW, with the nearest liquidation deadline and the second-lowest price, is undervalued and overlooked on a relative value basis.

Large Cap Relative Value Chart

(Source: Bloomberg and company filings)

Another SPAC that also draws our attention is CHP Merger Corp., as its warrant (CHPMW) has the lowest price in the chart (in yellow) relative to its comparables. We do not see any obvious reason to justify that except CHPMW’s liquidation deadline (November 2021) is more than one year away (but in theory, the company can announce a deal tomorrow).

Price History of CHPMW

(Source: Bloomberg)

CHPM, with $302 million in its trust account, primarily focuses on searching potential merger targets in healthcare and healthcare-related industries. CHPM has a very strong sponsor and management team. Its sponsor is Concord Health Partners (CHP), which was co-founded by Joseph Swedish and James Olsen. Joseph Swedish serves as the Chairman of the Board of CHPM. Prior to this position, he was Executive Chairman and CEO of Anthem (ANTM) from 2013 to 2018 and continued to be a senior advisor to Anthem until May 2020. Anthem is currently the second-largest healthcare company in the US with a market cap of $66 billion. During Swedish’s tenure, Anthem share price nearly quadrupled (see chart below). He will certainly bring a lot of expertise and insight to CHPM and its prospective target.

Anthem stock performance during Joseph Swedish's tenure

Source: Bloomberg.

CHPM’s CEO James Olsen is a deal maker with over 24 years of experience in healthcare investment banking and investment advisory services. Prior to co-founding CHP in 2017, he was Managing Director & Head of Not-for-Profit Healthcare Investment Banking at Jefferies Group LLC. Prior to Jefferies, he was Managing Director & Head of Not-for-Profit Healthcare Mergers & Acquisitions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

With Swedish and Olsen at the helm, CHPM will undoubtedly benefits from its very strong experience and network in terms of deal sourcing, target screening, operations and capital market practice. It is not in any way subpar to any other sponsor teams of the big-cap SPACs in our relative value chart. The current low price of CHPMW is not warranted and will not last long.

Key Risks

Unlike the SPAC common stocks which could be redeemed at par, the SPAC warrants could expire worthless if the SPAC is liquidated for not completing a business combination by the deadline. SPAC warrants are often not as liquid as underlying common shares. Warrant investors could be exposed to liquidity risk and severe volatility, especially in the market selloffs. THCB, ACAM and CHPM’s management teams do not have prior SPAC experience, though this could be mitigated by their solid capital market and deal-making experience.

Conclusion

A quick and simplified analysis of unicorns vs. SPACs provides a perspective on the potential supply-demand dynamics and driving variables. On a relative value basis, THCBW and ACAMW still provide the best risk-reward among the SPACs with liquidation deadline before April 30, 2021. If we extend the deadline to December 31, 2021, CHPMW also stands out as overlooked and mispriced versus its peers with at least $300 million in the trust accounts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THCBW, ACAMW, CHPMW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.