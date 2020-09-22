Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) is a payments technology service provider that launched its IPO this past June. The company offers software and hardware solutions that are able to seamlessly integrate several third-party platforms across merchant point of sale, mobile payments, cloud analytics, reporting and security. While the business benefits from several secular growth trends in electronic payments, this year's COVID-19 pandemic has represented a disruption to the operating momentum given Shift4's exposure to the hospitality and restaurant industries which have been particularly hard-hit. The company reported its last quarterly earnings back in August highlighted by overall weaker trends, although conditions have improved sequentially in recent months. We view the recent correction in shares as a buying opportunity with upside as merchant transaction volumes recover supporting a positive long-term outlook.

FOUR Q2 Earnings Recap

Shift4 Payments last reported its Q2 earnings on August 6 with a GAAP EPS loss of -$0.03. Gross revenue of $142 million declined by 21.4% year over year given the significant slowdown, as the restaurant and hospitality payments volume declined across the industry during the lockdown period of the pandemic. Shift4 said its own end-to-end payments volume of $4.2 billion declined by 23% year over year leading to a similar drop in gross profit. Adjusted EBITDA of $14.8 billion, which excludes executive compensation and charges related to the IPO, was down by 38% y/y.

The story here is that much of the weakness was anticipated considering the macro environment. More favorably, Shift4 noted a rebound in operating and financial metrics starting in June and the July end-to-end payments volume was up 14% year over year. Subsequent to the earnings release, Shift4 announced that August volumes were up 25% y/y, indicative of the company's structural growth trends. The recovery through late summer was supported by both organic trends as businesses reopened along with new customer wins.

The company ended the quarter with a balance sheet cash position of $244 million against $437 million in long-term debt. Including an additional availability of a $90 million revolving line of credit, we believe the liquidity position remains strong. If we consider management's guidance for $20 million in adjusted EBITDA for the upcoming quarter which is annualized to $80 million, the company's net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio of about 2.4x seems reasonable with an expectation for stronger growth ahead.

Gateway Conversions as a Growth Driver

An important trend for the company is its "Gateway conversions" which are the merchants migrating to the end-to-end solution from the single payments product. Currently, about 89% of the company's customer merchants only use the gateway service. Management highlights that the opportunity for these accounts to shift to the complete suite of products offers a higher margin potential and is a major part of the growth strategy. From the earnings conference call:

Let me give a quick refresher on the economics of the gateway conversion. Approximately 89% of our volume is generated from merchants that only use our gateway service. Shift4's revenue from this merchant base is generated at approximately $0.03 to $0.05 per transaction. As these merchants migrate to our end-to-end solution, we shift from transaction fees to a spread of approximately 40 basis points to 60 basis points. The result is a step-up in gross profits of four times or more when we compare that to our gateway-only merchants. These gateway conversions, in addition to share gains through the new merchant wins that Jared and Taylor mentioned previously, both play a significant part in our overall growth.

Compared to $70 million gross profit in 2019, Shift4 believes there is an 8x growth potential if all existing customers converted to end-to-end payments. While it's unlikely the company will capture 100% of this market potential, the upside is significant from just its current customer base.

One example of the value proposition from Shift4 is its ability to help merchants consolidate systems and point of sales hardware. In August, Shift4 announced it was partnering with Uber Eats (UBER), allowing synchronization of restaurants customers' existing point-of-sales systems with UBER's food ordering and delivery platform, eliminating the need for an extra device of separate systems. From the press release:

Food orders placed through Uber Eats will sync directly with the point-of-sale software utilized by Shift4's customers. By integrating online ordering and delivery services into the POS system, restaurants are able to eliminate separate iPads or tablets that were previously needed to manage these services. That functionality can now be incorporated directly into the POS system, with all orders managed from one central location. This ultimately saves the restaurant money, frees up counter space and streamlines overall operations. In addition to increased operational efficiency and cost savings, this integration also greatly improves the merchant's reporting data since all orders are being handled by a single system.

Management Guidance

The company is guiding for Q3 gross revenues less network fees between $74 million and $78 million. At the mid-point, if confirmed, this target would represent a quarter-over-quarter growth of 13% compared to $67.4 million in Q2 for this metric. Still, compared to Q3 of 2019, the target represents a decline of about 4.6%, reflective of continued weakness in hospitality and entertainment venues. Management maintains an optimistic outlook and is expecting improving conditions for the remainder of the year.

In terms of consensus expectations, the market is looking towards next year with anticipation that growth will recover and Shift4 can reach adjusted profitability by 2021. Current estimates of revenue growth of just 2.2% y/y this year jump to 37% y/y for 2021, and 30% in 2022. Compared to a consensus EPS loss of $0.31 this year, the 2021 EPS estimate for a profit of $0.56 implies a 1-year forward P/E ratio of 79x. Our take is that there is upside to these forecasts if coronavirus continues to wane, allowing for hospitality and entertainment businesses to reopen and ramp up capacity.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Shift4's food and beverage industry point-of-sales systems, including brands like "POSitouch" and "FuturePOS," are market leaders. The ability to integrate with third-party software is a differentiator. The recovery and health of the industry are important for the growth outlook and much of that will be dependent on progress in controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

Major markets like New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami continue to impose restrictions on indoor dining capacity which limits the financial strength of Shift4 customers. Separately, segments like hospitality and resorts, along with entertainment venues, continue to have an uncertain outlook for when conditions can normalize. Still, trends like accelerating penetration of electronic payments and integration with mobile ordering continue to drive the outlook for increased spending in the segment. We view Shift4 as well-positioned to capture these trends.

Shift4 recognizes a series of competitors in its financial filings, including payment processors like Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Elavon, a subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp (USB). The company also competes with integrated payment providers such as the Netherlands-based Adyen N.V. (OTCPK:ADYEY)(OTCPK:ADYYF), Square, Inc. (SQ), and Lightspeed POS (LSPD). Keep in mind that these companies have different business models with company-specific strengths and weaknesses.

What's interesting about Shift4 is that the stock trades at a discount to other fintech and payment technology stocks. On one hand, the company's focus on hospitality and restaurants was detrimental to its performance this year given the pandemic, while other players were more resilient with more exposure to stronger segments like e-commerce.

That being said, looking ahead to 2021 when conditions are expected to fully normalize, Shift4's consensus growth estimate of 37% y/y is above the larger players like Fiserv with expected revenue growth of just 6.2% or Square with more moderate momentum at 23% for the next. Indeed, Shift4's 1-year forward price to sales multiple of 3.6x is well below Square at 7.0x or LSPD currently trading at 19x its trailing twelve months revenues. One of the explanations for Shift4's lower growth premium comes back to its weaker trends this year along with a narrower gross margin.

Name Market Cap Consensus 2021 Growth y/y 1-year Forward P/S 1-year Forward P/E Shift4 Payments (FOUR) $3.6B 37% 3.6x 78.8x Fiserv (FISV) $66.5B 6.2% 4.3x 19.3x Square (SQ) $64.4B 23% 7.0x 123.2x Adyen NV (OTCPK:ADYEY)(OTCPK:ADYYF) $53.6B 41% 48.9x n/a Lightspeed POS (LSPD) $3.0B 70% *last quarter 19.0x *ttm n/a

If the company can execute a strong turnaround, we see significant upside in shares going forward. By this measure, a key monitoring point for the stock is management's ability to improve margins and drive the gateway conversion of existing customers.

To the upside, we think that sentiment in the stock will improve as the coronavirus pandemic gets under control in the United States, allowing for the reopening of in-person dining for more restaurants and the recovery of the hospitality industry. Merchants in segments like hotels, resorts, and entertainment will drive the rebound in sales through 2021. We get into a situation whereby this time next year if growth is indeed running +30% year over year and the consensus earnings estimates are on track, the stock would begin to appear objectively cheap.

Takeaway

While Shift4's operating momentum and financial results have been disrupted this year given the COVID-19 pandemic, investors can look forward to rebounding growth and a positive long-term outlook as industry conditions normalize. With the stock now down about 20% from its recent highs set back in mid-August, we rate shares of FOUR as a buy with a price target of $55 per share, representing about 20% upside.

The potential for existing customers to convert from gateway users to the company's end-to-end solutions can drive growth and higher earnings potential. Monitoring points for the year ahead include the evolution of financial margins and the momentum in key metrics like payment volume. A key risk to watch is the progress and uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic and implications to the food and beverage and hospitality industries. Any setback on the consensus timetable for a vaccine or step back in the normalization progress of consumer spending could pressure the stock through weaker sentiment. Overall, we are bullish on Shift4 and view it as one of the best values in fintech and payments stocks.

