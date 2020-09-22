This article might be part of a series, as I have already written two very similar articles, also called “Lessons from history”. In these two articles, I looked at the years following the 2000 peak as well as the 1929 peak and tried to generate a few lessons, what investors could learn from market corrections that happened 20 or 90 years ago. This article is structured in a very similar way, and I will once again look at another bear market in the long history of the US stock market.

While some corrections are very prominent in the minds of investors - the last crash during the Financial Crisis, the crash following the Dotcom bubble or the 1987 crash - other bear markets have been forgotten. And while some investors might remember the 1973/74 bear market, I actually called this article “Lessons from history: 1966”, as in my opinion, this correction began in January 1966 and lasted until 1982. The article will follow a similar structure as past articles. I will look back in history and try to generate several lessons that might be important for investors in 2020.

Lesson 0: History Matters

Before we get to the lessons from 1966, I would like to start with a very important lesson, that has nothing to do with the year 1966 and the following bear market. The lesson is quite simple: (Financial) History matters! And looking at and learning from history is an extremely important aspect that is often overlooked and ignored by investors. Those who don’t believe that history matters and deny that we can learn anything from the past might also subscribe to the “This time it is different philosophy”, which proved to be a very costly opinion to have at some points in history. But if I don’t care about history, the fact that people lost billions of dollars after the dotcom bubble is also not relevant, as this was the past and we can’t compare 1999 to 2020.

It is definitely true that we simply can’t compare different times and assume it will be exactly the same as back then. That would be stupid. But it would also be stupid to deny that there are patterns which repeat themselves. This is usually summarized in the quote:

History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes!

The meaning is quite obvious in our case. Two bear markets are never quite the same, and assuming 2020 will be exactly like 2000 or 1929 doesn’t make much sense. Instead, we have to look for and identify patterns that actually repeat themselves. And as there might be many different patterns, not every pattern has to occur in every bear market. Or a pattern might take many different forms, and while these patterns occurs every time, the form might vary.

One pattern that repeats itself is the business cycle, for example. The pattern can take many different forms, but it appears again and again. Another pattern that repeats itself again and again is the fact that extreme valuations are not sustainable over the long run. The duration of irrational exuberance was different and the “valuation climax” was different, but we always saw a reversion to the mean. And this reversion to the mean sometimes happened rather quickly (within two or three years), like it did in 2000 or 1929. In other cases, it might take quite some time - as was the case in the years following 1966.

Lesson 1: Corrections Can Take Different Forms

We already mentioned above that corrections can take different forms, and we often remember the bear markets that were steep and dramatic. I assume we remember these bear markets as they often go hand in hand with recessions, companies collapsing or high levels of unemployment. But aside from these steep (and rather quick) crashes, a correction can take many different forms. Another very prominent correction pattern is the sideways correction, and this is basically what we saw in the years 1966 till 1982. Part of this sideways correction was the steep correction in the years 1973 and 1974, which people might remember, but in the years before and after, the stock market couldn’t really enter a bull market and the Dow Jones Industrial Average did not really manage to climb over 1,000 points - until it finally broke out in 1982 and kicked off the bull market that led to the dotcom bubble.

Solely from an investor's standpoint, a steep correction which will result in a reverse to the mean within a very short time frame would be best, as that would create great buying opportunities within a very short time (or even the often-cited “buying opportunity of a lifetime”). However, I am also aware that stock markets are not decoupled from the political system, the economy or people’s lives. Meaning that such a steep correction has consequences, which are usually pretty ugly. The Great Depression of 1929 is the best example that a steep stock market correction can have dramatic consequences for the “real economy”. So, we should be careful what we wish for.

The 14 years between 1966 and 1980 were different. There was not one very steep correction - like in the years 1929 till 1932, but we saw several smaller sell-offs. Some of these sell-offs were during a recession, some of them were rather quick (only about 2.5 months), and the correction in 1980 led only to a decline of 15.9% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), despite a recession.

And during this time, the CAPE ratio declined from about 24 at the peak in 1966 to about 6.6 in August 1982, which was the low point. This is interesting, as it shows that stock markets can peak at much lower CAPE ratios than those we are seeing right now. And it also shows us that investor sentiment can change over time and become so pessimistic that we are seeing single-digit CAPE ratios - a scenario that many investors probably would consider almost impossible right now. Just for fun, if the S&P 500 would be trading with a CAPE ratio of 6.6 right now, the index would be at 700 and not at 3,400.

Lesson 2: Nifty Fifty Should Be A Warning

A second important lesson we can learn from the 1970s comes from companies that are known as the “Nifty Fifty”. It is actually not an exactly defined list of 50 companies, but rather, describes a certain type of company: popular large-cap stock, strong balance sheets, high and consistent growth rates, and global expansion. Sounds familiar already? If not, don’t worry, I will give you some hints in just a moment. In the 1970s, these were companies like Walt Disney (DIS), Coca-Cola (KO), Merck & Co (MRK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) or Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing Company (MMM) (which might be better known as 3M today). Investors were convinced that one could make no mistake by investing in these companies - no matter what the price of the stocks was. The argument was pretty simple: You can’t go wrong by investing in high-quality companies.

Don’t these arguments sound very familiar when talking about Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and many other “hot stocks”. And as the narrative seems to be pretty similar, there might be several lessons we can learn from the “Nifty Fifty”.

First of all, many of these companies were great businesses, and while a few companies disappeared into oblivion, many of them - like those mentioned above - still exist today and are among the best and most successful names. Investors were right that these companies were excellent ones. And I am as certain as I can be that Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, or Facebook (FB) will also exist in 30, 40, or 50 years from now and that many of these companies will belong among the best.

But we must understand that a great business is not equivalent to a great investment. While fundamentals determine if a business is great, the price determines if a stock is a great investment. And this bring us to the second lesson: valuations matter. The fact that most of these companies were excellent didn’t protect investors from losing a lot of money in the years after the 1972 peak. At the end of 1972, Walt Disney was trading at 71 times earnings, McDonald’s (MCD) was also trading at a P/E ratio of 71, Johnson & Johnson had a P/E ratio of 57, and 3M was trading for 39 times earnings.

For McDonald’s and Johnson & Johnson, it took only until 1982 to reach the stock price of the 1972 peak again - but that is still ten years and a long time. For 3M, it took until 1985, and for Walt Disney, it took even until 1986 to reach former price levels again. In the meantime, the stocks declined between 50% and 80%.

We might have a similar situation right now with companies like Amazon, Apple, Netflix (NFLX), or Alphabet (GOOG) - only to name some of the most prominent examples. I don’t want to argue - if Apple, Amazon, or Alphabet are high-quality businesses, they are - period. Many of these companies have a great business model and, in most cases, a wide economic moat around the business. But does that mean any valuation is justified? Apple is trading at a P/E ratio of 34 (which is high for a company that has trouble growing), Alphabet is trading at a P/E ratio of 33, Netflix is trading at a P/E ratio of 82, and Amazon is trading for 120 times earnings. And it is not so much the highly followed companies, but rather the second string: Nvidia (NVDA) is trading for 90 times earnings, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is trading for 149 times earnings, and DexCom (DXCM) is trading for 178 times earnings. In my opinion, the risk is high that investors are facing a “lost decade”, as Ray Dalio has already pointed out in June. Blackstone has also warned very recently about a lost decade.

And don’t get me started on Tesla (TSLA). When the CEO is calling his own stock overvalued, we probably should listen (and assume he wouldn’t call his own stock overvalued at a point where the stock is trading only 10-20% above its intrinsic value).

The tweet is from May 1, 2020, when Tesla was trading at around $140 (already split-adjusted). At the time of writing, the stock is trading about 220% higher than the price level where Elon Musk called Tesla already overvalued.

There is a third and final lesson from the “Nifty Fifty”, and I actually picked four companies that are still around today for a reason. Investors in the early 1970s were right. These were high-quality companies, and when investing for the long term (I mean really long term - several decades), all four companies have been great investments. Even when buying these four stocks in 1972 right before the crash, they would have outperformed the overall stock market (aside from 3M, which actually lagged the overall market a bit). This shows that great businesses will outperform the market over the long run in such an impressive manner, it doesn’t matter much at which point you buy the stock. But you need the stomach to sit through 10 or maybe even 15 years of no return.

Conclusion

Considering the fact that stocks are trading at an extremely high CAPE ratio - much higher than in the late 1960s - I would assume we will see a rather steep decline and not a sideways correction. Usually, extremely high P/E ratios (or CAPE ratios) were “resolved” in a steep crash and not so much in a sideways correction, but one of the lessons of 1966 would be that a sideways correction is also possible. The end result would be the same: a potential lost decade for investors, which includes those investors who are buying technology companies - a lesson we learned from the “Nifty Fifty” in the 1970s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.