It’s been more than three months since I last wrote about Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), and since then, the shares have done well. Since the publication date of June 6th, the shares have posted a total return (including dividends) of 8.3%, exceeding the 2.5% return of the S&P 500 over the same time period.

While this run-up in share price has made the stock more expensive, I believe there is still some room for continued upside, and in this article, will show why.

Booz Allen Hamilton is a leading global consultancy firm with over 26,000 employees. It has a mix of both public and private sector clients operating in, among others, civil government, defense, intelligence, energy, financial services. Over its 100+ year history, Booz Allen Hamilton has consulted on high profile projects with clients including the Navy and NASA, and last year, the firm generated nearly $7.5B in total revenue. BAH has adjusted well to the current COVID-19 operating environment, as management noted that currently, 80% of its billable work is being done remotely.

What I like about BAH is the mission-critical services that it renders for key governmental agencies. As seen below, 97% of its revenues in the last quarter were related to the Defense, Intelligence, and Civil sectors. Its low 3% exposure to global and commercial clients means that BAH is less susceptible to economic cycles, thereby making it a recession-resistant enterprise.

(Source: August Investor Presentation)

While having most of its business being tied to the federal government comes with advantages, it also comes with risks, as changes in federal appropriations can have a negative impact on BAH’s revenue streams. This risk, among others, was highlighted by management during the latest conference call:

At this point, the unknowns in the back half of the year remain. First, we do not know how the pandemic will progress or affect our people, clients and business over the full fiscal year. Second, it is still too early to tell how the federal appropriations process will play out this fall. And third, it is unclear what budget related impact November’s election may have. Despite these unknowns, we are affirming our guidance for the fiscal year and we are looking for opportunities to use our strong balance sheet as a strategic asset.”

I’m encouraged, however, to see that management has enough confidence so far this fiscal year (started April 1st), to affirm its 2021 guidance for 8% revenue growth, and $3.50 EPS at the midpoint. This sits on top of a strong last quarter, which saw a 7.2% YoY revenue increase, and an even better 12% YoY growth in Adjusted EPS.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

The company’s continued growth is supported by a number of promising projects, which includes a recent $1B re-compete win with the U.S. Army to expand the use of virtual reality and artificial intelligence tools in critical learning. In addition, it is currently working on a high-profile project to modernize the operations at the IRS, as noted by management during the last conference call:

And finally, I will mention a significant digital transformation win at the IRS. Under a contract called Enterprise Case Management Solution Integrator Services, we are building an enterprise-wide case management platform that will help modernize IRS systems, reduce costs, improve efficiency and vastly improve service to taxpayers. These programs and many other opportunities in our pipelines will continue to show Booz Allen as the premier provider of mission-critical technologies to federal agencies.”

These projects contribute to BAH’s strong backlog. As seen below, the total backlog remains strong at $23B, which compares favorably to that of historical quarters.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

Turning to the balance sheet, while Net Debt has trended upward in recent years, it appears to be manageable, as EBITDA has trended up at a faster rate. As seen below, Net Debt to EBITDA currently sits at 2.4x, which is down from 2.8x back in FY 2018. Over time, I would like to see this leverage ratio to go below 2.0x. However, I’m not too concerned, due to the stable and recurring nature of BAH’s revenue stream, with a strong backlog.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

In the meantime, the company continues its track record of capital returns to shareholders. As seen below, BAH repurchased nearly $254M worth of shares in the last 12 months. In addition, the dividend has grown at a solid 18% CAGR over the past five years, and remains safe, with a dividend-to-earnings payout ratio of just 34%.

(Source: Company Earnings Presentation)

Turning to earnings estimates, it appears that analysts expect continued double-digit earnings growth through FY 2023.

Based on this information, I wanted to calculate what the PEG ratio is, with the following inputs:

Price: $85.66

$85.66 EPS: $3.64 (FY’21 EPS Estimate)

$3.64 (FY’21 EPS Estimate) EPS Growth Rate: 12.73 (based on average of FY’21 - FY’23 growth rates)

With the inputs above, I arrive at a PEG ratio of 1.85. Using a PEG ratio of 2 as a standard for fair value, the shares appear to be moderately undervalued, with a potential 8% upside from the current valuation (2/1.85 – 1 = 8%).

Analysts seem to share a bullish opinion of the stock, with a 3.85 average rating (implying a Buy rating), and an average price target of $87.58, which sits slightly above where the shares are trading at today.

Investor Takeaway

Booz Allen Hamilton is a leading consultancy firm with key, mission-critical engagements with the U.S. government. It has a recession-resistant business model that is generally unaffected by economic cycles. The company continues to post strong growth, and currently has a sizeable backlog of projects.

While net debt has increased in recent years, it appears that management has put the capital to good use, as the net debt to EBITDA ratio has trended downwards since FY 2018. In the meantime, the company continues its track record of capital returns to shareholders through both share repurchases and the well-covered dividend.

As the valuation exercise demonstrated, I see the shares as being moderately undervalued, and expect the shares to perform at least in line with the market going forward, based on the forward earnings estimates. For this, and the reasons stated above, I have a favorable view of the stock at the current valuation.