Alasdair Macleod: Silver's Role As Money In Our Future

While the gold price has hit new all-time highs, a rapidly growing number of analysts are now talking about silver. Fortunately, Alasdair Macleod of GoldMoney.com joined me at last week’s SilverFest to explain why. To find out, click to watch the video now.
