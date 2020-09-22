Seeking Alpha
Alasdair Macleod: Silver's Role As Money In Our Future

Summary

While the gold price has hit new all-time highs, a rapidly growing number of analysts are now talking about silver.

Alasdair Macleod of GoldMoney.com joined me at last week’s SilverFest to explain why.

At current prices, it makes more sense to load up on silver than gold.

