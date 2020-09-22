Further M&A is an option as the company looks to offset a potential decline in production at Fosterville, and majors may be looking to acquire Kirkland themselves.

Kirkland is focusing heavily on internal growth options at existing operations, but the market may be looking for a bigger splash to move the needle.

The company could also be a defensive bet if gold prices go lower, as they enjoy some of the highest margins in the industry and have zero debt.

Despite its industry-leading performance, the share price has lagged the sector since announcing the Detour deal and is due to catch up to peers.

Kirkland Lake has had a strong start to 2020 after completing the acquisition of Detour Gold, generating $418 million of free cash flow year to date.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) is a new senior gold producer with one of the best asset portfolios in the business. The company’s three cornerstone operations include Fosterville in Australia, the highest-grade and lowest-cost gold mine in the world, and the Detour Lake and Macassa mines in Canada. Altogether, these three mines produce 1.5 million ounces per year at $800 per ounce all-in sustaining costs. They are set to continue generating significant free cash flows over the coming quarters and years with gold around $1,900/oz.

Kirkland Lake was punished by the market for the Detour Gold acquisition when the deal was announced in November of last year, with the stock dropping 17% in one day. Since then, the share price still hasn’t caught up despite spitting out healthy free cash flow and declaring generous dividends and buybacks with gold prices near all-time highs.

Over a one-year period, Kirkland Lake is up only 5%, while the price of gold has climbed $400/oz, or 30%, and the gold miners index (GDX) is up close to 40%. This is a surprising level of underperformance for arguably one of the most profitable and best-run miners in the sector.

One-year share price performance

(Source: YCharts)

Strong Year-to-Date Production After Adding Detour Lake

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the company’s mines, its Q2 numbers showed the high-margin nature of its assets, leading to a profitable quarter even though Detour Lake and Macassa were put on reduced operations for part of the quarter.

In the last quarter, Kirkland Lake reported free cash flow of $227 million on 330,000 ounces of production at $751/oz all-in sustaining costs. The company’s balance sheet continues to be very strong with $537 million in cash and zero debt.

YTD production performance and guidance

(Source: Company presentation)

The Detour Lake mine is a major addition to Kirkland’s production profile, adding 600,000 ounces per year with an impressive mine life approaching 25 years. While the operating costs are a bit higher than at its other operations, Detour has added a long-life asset in Canada with over 14 million ounces in proven and probable reserves.

Production at Fosterville continues to impress, with head grades in the second quarter coming in at 40 g/t gold. The focus there (and source of anxiety for investors) is on how to expand resources. The company has been drilling aggressively to extend the mine life past the ultra-high grade Swan Zone, and after some results in July, it seems the market will have to wait and see how the next resource estimate turns out after the end of this year.

In the last update, reserves at Fosterville decreased by 23% as they failed to replace the mined-out production of 2019. As it stands, the current mine life is projected to be only three years, putting pressure on management to replace those high-grade ounces through the drill bit or an acquisition.

Operations at Macassa, where the mine life is closer to 10 years, continue to perform well. Elsewhere in Ontario, the company has idled operations at its high-cost Holt Complex and doesn’t seem to have any plans to restart mining there despite easing COVID-19 restrictions in the province. Holt was a tiny part of the company’s portfolio, and it makes sense to put it on care & maintenance due to its lower grades and higher costs.

Kirkland is also committed to returning cash to shareholders, and so far this year, it has already repurchased almost $400 million of its shares and paid $47 million in dividends. The amount of buybacks to date has put the company over halfway towards its goal of repurchasing 20 million shares over the next year or so.

Will Kirkland Buy, Sell or Sit?

On the mergers & acquisitions front, the company sold its 10% position in Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) last month. The move was a bit surprising, as Osisko's high-grade Windfall project appeared to be a good fit for the company and it lacks a development-stage growth project in its portfolio at the moment. However, management was happy to walk away, netting a big return by selling its entire stake at C$4.45 per share for $145 million.

Last year’s big move, the $3.7 billion purchase of Detour Gold, looks to be a well-timed and savvy move in retrospect. Management is confident it can further grow production there and has started aggressive exploration programs to increase reserves in anticipation of throughput expansion.

The company plans to drill 250,000 m in a major exploration push between now and the end of 2021. The main focus to date has been the Saddle Zone, an underexplored area between the Main Pit and West Pit locations where management believes the company will add material open-pit ounces and, potentially, an eventual underground mining area at higher grades.

Saddle Zone drilling

(Source: Company presentation)

The market continues to be anxious about the mine life of the Swan Zone at Fosterville, and if the company cannot expand resources there, management will need to find other growth opportunities. This will have to come through M&A, as Kirkland Lake has no real development pipeline to speak of.

In the near term, however, the company may not make a move. Selling its stake in Osisko Mining shows the company is focused on existing operations and returning cash to shareholders, so it may not be an acquirer in the M&A game again for some time.

On the other side of the table, Kirkland Lake could be an acquisition target itself from the biggest names in the sector. Having a $14 billion market cap means there's a very small number of companies that could make a deal happen. Of all the gold majors, Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) seems to be the most logical potential acquirer.

Agnico's preferred playground is North America, with 74% of its production coming from Canada, and Australia is an equally good jurisdiction to diversify into. It has the highest trading multiple of any gold company and has the resources to make a deal happen. Long-time CEO Sean Boyd could have this transformational acquisition as his legacy, and the combined company would be a go-to gold mining name that could compete with Newmont Corp. (NEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD).

Concluding Thoughts

Since announcing the acquisition of Detour Gold last year, Kirkland Lake has underperformed the sector. We believe the company is due to catch up, and in the first two quarters of the year, it has reported sector-leading performance and substantial free cash flow.

While the lowest-cost profile in the industry provides a buffer for the company if the price of gold dips in the coming months after a record climb, Kirkland Lake's main risk is the ability to extend the mine life at Fosterville or not.

Management appears focused on internal growth initiatives and returning cash to shareholders, and doesn’t seem to be immediately interested in another acquisition after the $3.7 billion deal for Detour Gold last year. However, Kirkland could be a target itself, by Agnico Eagle or one of the other majors looking to add high-margin production and ounces in tier 1 jurisdictions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.